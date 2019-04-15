Pohnee Chin

FORGET bubblegum K-pop. When travelling to Seoul, you have its mouth-watering gastronomy and awesome cityscape to relish by day; but when the sun sets, where lies the ultimate Seoul nightlife experience?

Other than debatable hot favourites like BTS and Twice, Seoul has got an eclectic nightlife that’s a shame to miss, in particular its equally robust hip-hop scene.

Notable headliners include Gray, Jay Park and also Ravi. Evidently, Seoul is the chart-topper to look out for in terms of entertainment.

Besides the hip-hop flavours, clubs in S.Korea do spread their focus over quite a few genres, be it hip hop, old school R&B, new EDM, or progressive house.

Of course, the most important ingredient is the crowd. Koreans are typically well-mannered and polite, but when they let their hair down, they’ll be the ones showing you how to party. Discover another side to the land of kimchi; here are the biggest raves for the ultimate Seoul nightlife experience.

Do note that stated cover charges are subject to change.