Sort & Filter
Close Filter
Sort By
Date
Relevance
Filter By Category
All Categories
All
Style
Culture
Gear
Food & Drink
Travel
Wellness
AM Select
Apply
Filter By Location
singapore
All Countries
Travel
Travel like a boss with these new luxury luggages
Travel
Why Finland is the ultimate summer destination for 2019
Travel
These are celebrations around the world you can’t find elsewhere
sg
Sort & Filter
Close Filter
Sort By
Date
Relevance
Filter By Category
All Categories
All
Style
Culture
Gear
Food & Drink
Travel
Wellness
AM Select
Apply
Filter By Location
singapore
All Countries
Travel

The biggest raves for the ultimate Seoul nightlife experience

Pohnee Chin
15 Apr 2019

FORGET bubblegum K-pop. When travelling to Seoul, you have its mouth-watering gastronomy and awesome cityscape to relish by day; but when the sun sets, where lies the ultimate Seoul nightlife experience?

Other than debatable hot favourites like BTS and Twice, Seoul has got an eclectic nightlife that’s a shame to miss, in particular its equally robust hip-hop scene.

Notable headliners include Gray, Jay Park and also Ravi. Evidently, Seoul is the chart-topper to look out for in terms of entertainment.

Besides the hip-hop flavours, clubs in S.Korea do spread their focus over quite a few genres, be it hip hop, old school R&B, new EDM, or progressive house.

Of course, the most important ingredient is the crowd. Koreans are typically well-mannered and polite, but when they let their hair down, they’ll be the ones showing you how to party. Discover another side to the land of kimchi; here are the biggest raves for the ultimate Seoul nightlife experience.

Do note that stated cover charges are subject to change.

1. Boombar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boombar Official | 이태원 붐바 (@boombarkorea) on

Club interiors may not be the first thing you notice in nightclubs, but it’s definitely going to be in Boombar. Here, you can appreciate its classy chandeliers, velvet couches in the VIP area, and overall lounge aesthetic.

More importantly, it’s been graced with stellar acts such as Nada (from Unpretty Rapstar) and Flowsik, who has had collaborations with many household names.

For old-school hip-hop and EDM, one visit to Boombar will make you wonder why it isn’t on the most popular travel itineraries in Korea.

(Cover charge: KRW 25,000)

Instagram: @boombarkorea

Place Image
Boombar
Address
211 Itaewon-ro, Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Website
Website here
Phone
+82 10-7766-1007
Open in Google Maps
2. Cakeshop

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by me M I N N I E (@mmminnie.j) on


Amongst the hottest spots in the Itaewon area, Cakeshop isn’t the biggest, but they host some pretty bomb musical acts both local and international, including Nosaj Thing.

Designed in a playful warehouse style of exposed concrete, steel and dark red lighting, it’s a chill underground known for its huge dance floor amidst a sea of lounges.

Pick from Future House, UK Bass, Garage, Disco, Hip Hop, RnB and other underground genres — you want it, they got it.

(Cover charge: KRW 20,000)

Instagram: @cakeshopseoul

 

Place Image
Cakeshop
Address
134 Itaewon-ro, Itaewon 1(il)-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Website
Website here
Phone
Open in Google Maps
3. Club Arena

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 강남 아레나 테이블게스트 ⭐️ Club ARENA (@arena_seoul) on

Moving on to the Gangnam district, it’s no surprise that many socialite clubgoers frequent Club Arena.

With a reputation for being high society’s favourite haunt, its crowd consists of many Korean celebs that enjoy Club Arena’s latest EDM and progressive house music, which makes for an extremely high-octane night out.

If you have extra cash to spare, book yourself a VIP booth on either one of its floors — basement 1 is dedicated to hip-hop whereas basement 2 houses a larger stage as the EDM zone.

(Cover charge: KRW 20,000)

Place Image
Club Arena
Address
South Korea, Seoul, Gangnam-gu, Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-daero, 588 지하
Website
Facebook page here
Phone
+82 10-4139-8181
Open in Google Maps
4. Octagon Club

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mewloud (@mewloud.rar) on


No club list in Seoul is complete without Octagon Club. Being the fifth-best ranking club in the world, it is one of the definitives that deliver the best of Seoul’s nightlife experiences.

The whole club observes an octagonal architectural theme, with everything inside angled at 45, 90 and 135-degree angles, complete with custom-built audio systems and larger-than-life LEDs for an immersive dance experience.

What’s more, in the centre of the club is stationed a lift that gives you access to Octagon’s multi-themed rooms with unique music genres, all at your own pleasure.

Such a hangout is hard to resist: From tailor-made experiences to thumping beats at the core — Octagon is literally a multi-faceted nightlife offering.

(Cover charge: KRW 30,000)

Instagram: @octagonseoul

Place Image
Octagon Club
Address
645 Nonhyeon-ro, Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Website
website here
Phone
+82 10-2468-0855
Open in Google Maps
5. Club Made

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ❤︎ W̶O̷O̷X̶I̶ ❤︎ (@wooxi__y) on


If you’re a lost clubber divided between EDM and hip-hop, Gangnam’s Club Made will bridge the gap. It has two zones offering both genres; just like a turntable, you can slide between them (literally), depending on the vibe you’re feeling.

If you’re traveling to this part of Seoul, an upscale experience awaits from Thursday to Saturday. The club closes only at 6 AM, so party from dusk till dawn — Sia and Zayn would approve.

(Cover charge: KRW 20,000)

Instagram: @club_made

Place Image
Club Made
Address
737-25 Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Website
facebook page here
Phone
+82 10-9102-0985
Open in Google Maps
×
Where are you?
Tell us so we can display what you want to see.