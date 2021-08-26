A new research has revealed the world’s most beautiful wineries. Undertaken by Money.co.uk, the study analysed over 450,000 Instagram hashtags associated with the World’s 50 Best Vineyards to crown the most picturesque on Earth.

According to a representative from Money.co.uk, the study involved running the list of vineyards through Instagram and the number of hashtags for their name. To ensure authenticity, each hashtag including [name]+ vineyard. Names were removed where the results were wine bottles as opposed to the actual vineyard location.

Additionally, data was also collated from both Instagram and TripAdvisor. The number of wines each winery produced was also sourced from Vivino along with the cheapest wine tasting costs according to the individual winery/vineyard website.

After collating the data, New Zealand’s Craggy Range claimed top spot on the list. American growers, Robert Mondavi Winery and the Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars took second and third on the list of world’s Most Beautiful Wineries. The list also revealed that Napa Valley, in California Wine Country, is home to three of the most picturesque vineyards and wineries in the world.

(Main and Featured Image: Tim Mossholder/Unsplash )