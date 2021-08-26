A new research has revealed the world’s most beautiful wineries. Undertaken by Money.co.uk, the study analysed over 450,000 Instagram hashtags associated with the World’s 50 Best Vineyards to crown the most picturesque on Earth.
According to a representative from Money.co.uk, the study involved running the list of vineyards through Instagram and the number of hashtags for their name. To ensure authenticity, each hashtag including [name]+ vineyard. Names were removed where the results were wine bottles as opposed to the actual vineyard location.
Additionally, data was also collated from both Instagram and TripAdvisor. The number of wines each winery produced was also sourced from Vivino along with the cheapest wine tasting costs according to the individual winery/vineyard website.
After collating the data, New Zealand’s Craggy Range claimed top spot on the list. American growers, Robert Mondavi Winery and the Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars took second and third on the list of world’s Most Beautiful Wineries. The list also revealed that Napa Valley, in California Wine Country, is home to three of the most picturesque vineyards and wineries in the world.
(Main and Featured Image: Tim Mossholder/Unsplash )
Craggy Range, located in the heart of New Zealand’s Hawke’s Bay, is the most picturesque winery in the world. A previous winner of the Visitor Experience Award at Hawke’s Bay Tourism awards, Craggy Range offers wine tasting, alongside a restaurant and luxury accommodation.
Number of wines: 48
Tripadvisor score: 4.5
Cost of wine tasting: NZ$35 per person (S$33 approx.)
The second most Instagrammable vineyard in the world is the Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville, California, USA. Rated the number one vineyard in North America, and fifth best in the world by The World’s Best Vineyards Academy, it’s easy to see why over 12,000 photos have been shared at the Robert Mondavi Winery.
Number of wines: 128
Tripadvisor score: 4.5
Cost of wine tasting: US$65 per person ( S$88 approx.)
The third most picturesque vineyard in the world is Stag’s Leap Wine Cellar, located in Napa, California, USA. Considered a Napa Valley first-growth estate, the winery was founded in 1970 and famously went on to win the Cabernet Sauvignon competition in the famous 1976 Judgment of Paris. Today, guests can enjoy tours and tastings at the prestigious winery.
Number of wines: 64
Tripadvisor score: 4.5
Cost of wine tasting: US$75 per person (S$101 approx.)
Viu Manent is crowned the 4th most beautiful vineyard in the world. Known for its reputation of producing the best Malbec in Chile, having produced the first 100% Chilean Malbec in the early 90s, Viu Manent is one of the most-visited wineries in the Colchagua Valley.
Number of wines: 80
Tripadvisor score: 4.5
Cost of wine tasting: $14,000 Chilean pesos per person (S$24 approx.)
Situated 600m above the Douro river, it’s easy to understand why the Quinta do Crasto winery is among the five beautiful vineyards on Earth. The 130 hectare estate offers guided winery tours, tastings of the estate’s wines, dining and boat trips on the river.
Number of wines: 29
Tripadvisor score: 4.5
Cost of wine tasting: €29 per person (S$46 approx.)
The sixth most beautiful vineyard in the world is the Bodega Bouza vineyard, situated on the outskirts of Montevideo city, Uruguay. Labelled as one of Uruguay’s most critically-acclaimed wine producers, visitors can experience wine tasting, dining and even a collection of the owners 30 perfectly restored 1920s cars and motorcycles.
Number of wines: 45
Tripadvisor score: 4.5
Cost of wine tasting: $1,200 Uruguayan pesos per person (S$36 approx.)
Located in California’s Napa Valley is the world’s seventh most beautiful vineyard – Opus One. Founded by Baron Philippe de Rothschild of Château Mouton Rothschild in Bordeaux and Napa Valley vintner Robert Mondavi, Opus One is known not only for its ultra-premium Cabernet Sauvignon but its incredible reception building and grounds.
Number of wines: 2
Tripadvisor score: 4
Cost of wine tasting: US$125 per person (S$170 approx.)
Considered to be one of most innovative South American wineries to emerge in the past decade, Bodega Garzón is also the eighth most picturesque winery in the world. North of Punta del Este, the $85 million estate has been hashtagged over 8,000 times on Instagram – not surprising considering it features a hotel complex, a members’ club, and 120-seat restaurant.
Number of wines: 41
Tripadvisor score: 4.5
Cost of wine tasting: $1,200 Uruguayan pesos per person (S$36 approx.)
The ninth most beautiful, and possibly most unique winery on the list is d’Arenberg winery situated in McLaren Vale, Australia. Considered to be wine wonderland, the estate features the d’Arenberg Cube – a five story building in the middle of the vineyard which features a fully automated ‘natural winemaker’, a Willy Wonka style inhalation room and an ‘Alternate Realities Museum’.
Number of wines: 107
Tripadvisor score: 4.5
Cost of wine tasting: AU$15 AUD per person (S$15 approx.)
Rounding out the top 10 most beautiful wineries in the world is Quinta do Noval in Douro, Portugal. Situated in a UNESCO World Heritage site, above the Douro River, Quinta do Noval provides breath-taking views of one of Portugal’s most prestigious wine producing regions.
Number of wines: 60
Tripadvisor score: 4.5
Cost of wine tasting: Visits by reservation only