The love for travelling with close ones must never take a backseat and can there be a better time to take a trip with your partner other than Valentine’s Day? So, to make sure the doting traveller in you has got everything planned ahead, we have thoughtfully curated a list of the most romantic destinations in Asia, to help you gift your travel partner some unforgettable memories.

Travel has got everything to do with love, laughter and life. Visiting new destinations with near and dear ones, exploring lesser-known places together, trying new cuisines, sharing memories of amazing staycations, and discovering unique cultures, travel offers something to everyone.

Which are the most romantic destinations in Asia?

One will probably end up exploring more than just half of the globe and yet be startled to know there’s more to cover. The ultimate list of the most romantic destinations will always seem endless.

Where there’s Maldives with some stunning resorts for a luxurious getaway, there’s also Kerala in India with one-of-a-kind staycation options in warm and cosy houseboats. On one hand, there’s Da Lat in Vietnam famous for existing as the valley of love and on the other hand, there’s Langkawi in Malaysia popular for having some drop-dead beaches as a perfect backdrop for whoever’s up for celebrating life with their favourite people.

Now, to ensure it doesn’t get any difficult to sort out places at this point, we have added some of the best destinations in Asia including Bali, El Nido in the Philippines, Dubai, Phuket, Mount Fuji, and more to the list.