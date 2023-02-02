The love for travelling with close ones must never take a backseat and can there be a better time to take a trip with your partner other than Valentine’s Day? So, to make sure the doting traveller in you has got everything planned ahead, we have thoughtfully curated a list of the most romantic destinations in Asia, to help you gift your travel partner some unforgettable memories.
Travel has got everything to do with love, laughter and life. Visiting new destinations with near and dear ones, exploring lesser-known places together, trying new cuisines, sharing memories of amazing staycations, and discovering unique cultures, travel offers something to everyone.
Which are the most romantic destinations in Asia?
One will probably end up exploring more than just half of the globe and yet be startled to know there’s more to cover. The ultimate list of the most romantic destinations will always seem endless.
Where there’s Maldives with some stunning resorts for a luxurious getaway, there’s also Kerala in India with one-of-a-kind staycation options in warm and cosy houseboats. On one hand, there’s Da Lat in Vietnam famous for existing as the valley of love and on the other hand, there’s Langkawi in Malaysia popular for having some drop-dead beaches as a perfect backdrop for whoever’s up for celebrating life with their favourite people.
Now, to ensure it doesn’t get any difficult to sort out places at this point, we have added some of the best destinations in Asia including Bali, El Nido in the Philippines, Dubai, Phuket, Mount Fuji, and more to the list.
Jump To / Table of Contents
Bali is one of the most picturesque destinations in Asia. Enveloped with eye-catching meadows, colourful ambiences, incredible landscapes, and pristine beaches, Bali is embellished with amazing cultures to get familiar with. It always seems fun to discover unique attractions and traditions with people we tend to share a well-built connection. And, visiting this ‘Land of Gods’ in Indonesia offers the same feeling.
Famous for: Iconic temples, art and craft markets, scuba diving, trekking to stunning volcanoes, swimming at Jimbaran Bay, striking lush green valleys and surfing
Best places to visit: Tegallalang rice terraces, Mount Batur, Tanah lot temple, Nusa Penida island, Bali swing, Sekumpul waterfall, Besakih temple, Nusa Lembongan island, Tukad Cepung waterfall, and Jatiluwih Green land
Best time to visit: The period from May to September is the ideal time to visit Bali.
Must-Try Dishes: Some of the must-try dishes in Bali would be Fish Head Soup, Nasi Ayam, Lawar, Tipat Cantok, Nasi Goreng, Serombotan, Es Dalumen, Sate Lilit, Nasi Campur, Jaje Bali, and Ururtan sausage
How to reach: Bali can be reached from all the major metropolitan cities in India. Singapore Air, Etihad Airways, Qantas Airways, Air Asia, Malaysia Airlines, and Thai Airways are some of the prominent airlines flying from Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi Airport), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai Airport), and other primary Indian airports to Ngurah Rai International Airport which is situated in South Kuta region, close to 13 kilometres from Denpasar, the capital of Bali.
Image Credit: Alexa West/Unsplash
Widely considered one of the most romantic destinations in Asia, Maldives does some peculiar magic to people. after visiting once, they want to go back again and again. Whether for a relaxing holiday or celebrating something special, Maldives, effortlessly, tops the list. In recent years, travellers went through a “Wave of Maldives” when every other Bollywood celebrity was catching a flight to the land of turquoise blue waters.
Famous for: Snorkelling, diving, submarine rides, bioluminescent beaches, undersea rooms and restaurants, sunset cruises, whale and dolphin watching, surfing, wreck diving
Best places to visit: White Pebble Beach of Fuvahmulah Island, Hanigaru Bay, Hulhumale Island, Male City, Addu Atoll, Fulhadhoo Island, Banana Reef, Thoddoo Island, Naifaru, Huvahendhoo Island, Mirihi Island, Baros Island, Alimatha Island, Maamigili- the ‘Whale Shark Island.’
Best time to visit: The best time to visit the Maldives is the period from November to April.
Must-Try Dishes: Garudhiya, Mas Huni, Masroshi, Bis Keemiya, Boshi Mashuni, Fried Yams, Maldivian Live Lobster, Saagu Bondibai, Reef Fish Cutlets, Gulha, Kulhi Boakibaa, Aluvi Boakibaa, Rihaakuru, and Maldivian Vegetable Curry are some of the best dishes to try in Maldives.
How to reach: Maldives can be reached only by air. There are two airports for international flights, one is Male Airport which is the largest airport in the Maldives and the other one is called Gan Airport. Kadhdhoo Airport, Hanimadhoo Airport, and Kadhedhdhoo Airport are the domestic airports of the country. The Male International Airport connects the country to all the major Southeast Asian countries including Sri Lanka, China, and India.
Image Credit: Jennvmy/Unsplash
The ‘God’s Own Country’ in India is adorned with pristine landscapes, dreamy backwaters and luxurious houseboats for just the perfect vacation. The place has eye-catching architectural temples, surreal beaches, beautiful backdrops and a culture filled with warmth. Kerala’s authentic filter coffee as well as mouthwatering cuisine is a must-try.
Famous for: Serene backwaters, houseboats, shikara rides, bird watching, Periyar jeep ride, wildlife sanctuaries, spice plantation tours, tea tasting, bamboo rafting, filter coffee, Sandalwood forests, elephant rides, Ayurvedic spa, paragliding
Best places to visit: Wayanad, Valara Waterfalls, Alleppey, Eravikulam National Park, Munnar, Cochin, Kumarakom, Kovalam, Kollam, Vagamon, Kozhikode, Bekal, Idukki, Kuttanad, Thrissur, Varkala, Kasargod, Blossom Park Dark Forest, Lockhart Gap View Point, Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, Fort Kochi, Cherai Beach
Best time to visit: The period from September to March is the best time to visit Kerala.
Must-Try Dishes: Erissery, Idiyappam with Curry, Appam with Ishtu, Puttu and Kadala Curry, Parippu Curry, Ela Sadya, Dosa Ghee Roast with Kerala-style Sambar, Nadan Kozhi Varuthathu, Idli Sambar, Karimeen Pollichathu, Kerala-style Fish Molee, Nadan Beef, Thalassery Biryani are some of the must-try dishes in Kerala.
How to reach: Both Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and Cochin International Airport in Kerala are well-connected to all major cities in India and international destinations as well. Kerala could be easily reached by train as well, as the rail route departs and arrives at the main cities in the state including the remote regions.
Image Credit: Nature Photographer/Unsplash
Malaysia, the land of islands is bestowed with one of its precious gems-Langkawi. Surrounded by thick mangrove forests, white waterfalls, and ravishing beaches, Langkawi is Malaysia’s most spectacular island and one of the most romantic destinations in Asia.
Famous for: Langkawi Sky Bridge, Langkawi Skybridge Cable Car, Underwater World, watersports at Cenang Beach, ziplining, snorkelling, mangrove tours, night markets, wildlife parks, pristine beaches, stunning waterfalls, Black Sand Beach, lush green islands, island hopping tours, parasailing, tree top adventures, helicopter tours, sunset cruise
Best places to visit: Tanjung Rhu Beach, Langkawi Sky Bridge, Pulau Payar Marine Park, Crocodile Adventureland, Skytrex Adventure, Underwater World, Langkawi Wildlife Park and Bird Paradise, Dataran Lang (Eagle Square), Langkawi Islands, Gunung Raya, Langkawi Arts in Paradise 3D Museum, Telaga Tujuh Waterfalls, Pantai Cenang Beach, Datai Bay, Air Hangat Village, Kilim Karst Geoforest Park
Best time to visit: The period from November to April is the ideal time to visit Langkawi because, during this time, the place barely has any rainfall and is painted with bright sunshine most of the time.
Must-Try Dishes: Beef Rendang, Nasi Tomato, Pajeri Nenas, Ikan Bakar, Nasi Lemak, Gulai Ikan Talang Masin, Assam Pedas, Ayam Masak Merah, Nasi Goreng Kampung, and Satay are some of the most famous delicacies to try in Langkawi.
How to reach: SilkAir Airlines, Malindo Air, Air India, Jet Airways, and Singapore Airlines are some of the major airlines that fly from all the prominent metropolitan cities in India to Langkawi International Airport.
Additionally, one can reach Langkawi by bus from Kuala Lumpur. One can also avail of a bus from Singapore and depart at Kuala Perlis. From there, a ferry ride will be required to cover the rest of the distance to reach Langkawi. There is also a ferry service from Satun, Penang, and Kuala Kedah known as the Langkawi Ferry service.
Image Credit: Deleted/Unsplash
Located in the north of the mildly populated Palawan Island, El Nido in the Philippines makes for an idyllic holiday destination encompassed by coral reefs, pristine white sand beaches, and many diving sites. The place also happens to be an arch to Bacuit Bay, which is a conglomerate of islands with lofty Karst cliffs. El Nido exists as one of the top-notch resort destinations in the Philippines.
Famous for: Stunning islands, kayaking, ziplining between islands, hidden lagoons, hot springs, canopy walks, magnificent beaches, waterfalls, inland beaches, snorkelling
Best places to visit: Big Lagoon, Small Lagoon, Nacpan Beach, Seven Commando Beach, Entalula Island, Secret Lagoon Beach, Snake Island, Las Cabanas Beach, Matinloc Beach, Simizu Island, Payong-Payong Beach, Tapiutan Island, Taraw Cliff, Cudugnon Cave, Cathedral Caves, Nagkalit-Kalit Falls
Best time to visit: The best time to visit El Nido is from January to April. During this time, the climate is mostly sunny and hence attracts a lot of visitors.
Must-Try Dishes: Some of the best things to eat in El Nido are Crocodile Sisig, Lato Seaweed, Hopia Bread, Danggit Lamayo, Chao Long Noodles, Lechon, Halo Halo, Tamilok, and Chicken Inasal.
How to reach: The fastest and easiest way to reach El Nido is by air. Presently, there is only one direct flight to El Nido Airport (Lio Airport) from Manila, the capital of the Philippines. One can also fly to Puerto Princesa, the capital of Palawan, and from there, take a van or a bus. AirSwift happens to be the sole airline that operates from Manila to El Nido route currently. Furthermore, it takes 1 hour and 30 minutes to reach the destination. Since El Nido airport does not fly internationally, one has to first fly to Cebu or Manila in the Philippines and from there the journey would begin.
Image Credit: Datingscout/Unsplash
The ‘Valley of Love’ in Vietnam, also known as ‘Le Petit Paris,’ is without a doubt one of the most romantic destinations in Asia. Decorated with stunning flowers of innumerable kinds, dazzling landscapes, and an aura filled with warmth, Da Lat is gifted with a wonderful climate that attracts visitors throughout the year. The entire valley is blanketed with marvellous landscapes and scenic beauty.
Famous for: Bao Dai Summer Palace, Crazy House, spectacular Waterfalls, Da Lat Market, Canyoning, Vast Lakes, Religious Sites, colourful Gardens
Best places to visit: Xuan Huong Lake, Crazy House, Dalat Flower Park, Elephant Falls, Tuyen Lam Lake, Datanla Falls, Dalat Market, Valley of Love, Statue of Golden Buddha, Bao Dai’s Place, Lam Vien Square, Domaine De Marie Church, Lang Biang Trail, Da Lat King Palace, Golden Valley
Best time to visit: The period from December to March is the best time to visit Da Lat, given the soothing temperature for all kinds of outdoor activities and the striking bloom of all the famous flower gardens of that place.
Must-Try Dishes: Bread Shumai, Dalat Pizza, Grilled Corn and Sweet Potatoes, Nem Noung, Beef Noodles, Grilled Chicken with Bamboo-cooked Rice, Can Cake, Chicken stuffed Pancake, Stuffed Snail with Meat, and Char Siu Rice are some of the most popular must-try dishes in Da Lat.
How to reach: The Lieng Khuong International Airport is the centre point of all air travel to and from Da Lat. Since India has no direct flights to Da Lat, visitors can travel to Ho Chi Minh City and book a domestic flight to the destination. It takes 45 minutes to travel from Ho Chi Minh to Da Lat.
Da Lat can also be reached by road, by accessing a taxi or a bus from Ho Chi Minh City in about 7 hours and will take about 4 hours to travel from Nha Trang, another neighbouring city.
Image Credit: Hien Phung Thu/Shutterstock
Mount Fuji, one of the most well-known attractions in Japan, is the highest peak in the country with a towering height of 3,776 metres. The gigantic mountain is actually a combination of three huge volcanoes. Fuji is the topmost volcano, then comes Kofuji in the middle and Komitake in the end. Encompassed by five gorgeous lakes, Mount Fuji is considered one of the primary symbols of Japan.
Famous for: Striking sights of the Mountain, mountain climbing, Fuji Five Lakes, Fuji-Q Highland, Fujiyoshida Sengen Shrine, and cable cars around the Volcanic Zone.
Best places to visit: Nagano, Karuizawa, Lake Motosuko, Nozawa, Hakuba, Shiga Kogen Ski Resort, Joshinetsu Kogen National Park, Yamanouchi Town, Kanazawa, Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, Gokayama, Kiso Valley, Ashinoko, Owakudani, Hakone Open-Air Museum, Lake Kawaguchiko, Lake Saiko, Lake Shojiko.
Best time to visit: December and January are the best months to visit Mount Fuji. This is the best time to perceive an eye-catching view of the mountain and its surrounding attractions.
Must-Try Dishes: Kuro Hanpen, Sakura Ebi, Fujinomiya Yakisoba, Tatami Iwashi, Abekawa Mochi, Shizuoka Wasabi, and Hamamatsu Gyoza are some of the best dishes to try on a visit to Mount Fuji.
How to reach: There aren’t any direct flights to Mount Fuji from India. However, generally, the most comfortable and convenient way to reach Mount Fuji is to take a bus from Shinjuku, Tokyo. Additionally, one can also catch a flight to Tokyo Haneda, then take a train to Shinagawa, and then a taxi to Mount Fuji.
Image Credit: J J Ying/Unsplash
Dubai, the ‘City of Gold’ exists as one of the most luxurious destinations to plan an eventful vacation with friends and family. The land of architectural marvels is embellished with all kinds of amenities to ensure travellers keep coming back to the Emirates and have a remarkable trip every time they visit. It is indeed a one-stop destination for holidays that one can cherish for a lifetime.
Famous for: Deluxe Dinner Cruise, Sky Diving at Palm Jumeirah, helicopter rides, desert safari, Sky View Edge Walk, Xline Zipline Dubai Marina, scuba diving, Ferrari World, Largest Indoor Amusement Park, romantic dates in a yacht, hot air balloon activities, Underwater Zoo, Dubai Aquarium
Best places to visit: Dubai Frame, Global Village, Dubai Mall, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Garden Glow, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Miracle Garden, Ski Dubai, Dubai Dolphinarium, The Lost Chamber Aquarium, Ain Dubai, Atlantis Palm Hotel, Burj Khalifa, VR Park, Dubai Creek, Wild Wadi Waterpark, Jumeirah Beach, Yas Island, Aquaventure Waterpark, Dubai Opera, Museum of Illusions.
Best time to visit: The period from November to February is the best time to visit Dubai.
Things to eat: Shish Tawouk Sandwich, Shawarma, Al Harees, Manakish, Al Machboos, Fattoush, Kousa Mahshi, Thereed, Balaleet, Shirin Polo, Fatteh, Khuzi, Luqaimat, Chelo Kebab, Mahalabiya, Knafeh, Karak, Falafel, and Madrooba are some of the best dishes to try in Dubai.
How to reach: The most convenient way to reach Dubai is by air. Right from the Abu Dhabi International Airport to the Sharjah International Airport to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport, all airports are well-connected to every country in the world.
Image Credit: Fredrik Ohlander/Unsplash
One of the most terrific romantic destinations in India and all over Asia, Mussoorie owns the potential to flatter its tourists with postcard-perfect landscapes, dramatic mountains, majestic waterfalls, and panoramic peaks. From making the most of a lovely sunset time at Cloud’s End to having a fun cable car ride to behold the complete scenery of the place, Mussoorie has truckloads to offer.
Famous for: Rock climbing, trekking, paragliding, hiking, mountain biking, exploring Mall Road, zip swing adventure activities, winemaking
Best places to visit: Mussoorie Lake, Camel’s Back Road, Kempty Falls, The Mall Road, Mossy Falls, Lake Mist, Gun Hill, Lal Tibba, Happy Valley, George Everest’s House, Company Garden, Mussoorie Adventure Park, Sisters Bazaar, Mussoorie Christ Church, Dhanaulti, Benog Wildlife Sanctuary, Jabarkhet Wildlife Reserve, Cloud’s End, Bhagraj Temple.
Best time to visit: The best time to visit Mussoorie is between March and June.
Must-Try Dishes: Phaanu, Kappa, Garhwal ka Fanna, Bhang Ki Chutney, Aloo Ke Gutkha, Chicken and Pork Momos, Chilli Chicken, and Chaats are some of the must-try dishes in Mussoorie.
How to reach: One can easily reach Mussoorie from anywhere in India. Direct flights are available from Mumbai and Delhi to Dehradun’s Jollygrant Airport which is closest to Mussoorie. Buses and local taxis are available to travel from Dehradun to Mussoorie. The second closest airport to Mussoorie is the Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi Airport) from where one can reach the destination by car or bus.
Buses for Mussoorie are frequently available from Dehradun, Delhi, and other major cities in Uttar Pradesh. The nearest railway station to Mussoorie is the Dehradun Railway Station which is about 36 kilometres away from the destination. The railway route is well-connected to major cities in India.
Image Credit: Kunal Parmar/Unsplash
Jeju Island in Korea is gifted with attractive scenic beauty, pristine waters, adventurous theme parks, the gorgeous Mount Halla and several other prominent fascinations that makes this place absolutely ideal for spending quality time with family and friends. Right from cosy-themed cottages to other luxurious accommodations, the island is one of the most visited tourist spots in South Korea.
Famous for: Flower parks, pristine waterfalls, trekking, thrilling cart rides, hiking, exploring Oedolgae Rock, Jusangjeolli Cliff, Woman diving show
Best places to visit: Mount Hallasan, Cheonjeyeon Waterfalls, Seonim Bridge, Seongsan Ilchulbong, Jeongbang Waterfall, Seogwipo Healing Forest, Manjanggul Cave, Jungmun Saekdal Beach, Daepo Jusangjeolli Cliff, Jeju Folk Village
Best time to visit: The period from November to May is the best time to visit Jeju Island.
Must-Try Dishes: Jeonbokjuk, Heuk Dwaeji Gui, Kkwong Memil Kalguksu, Dombe Gogi, Gosari Yukgaejang, Omegi Tteok, Haemul Ttukbaegi, and Mom Guk are some of the most famous delicacies in Jeju Island.
How to reach: The most convenient way to reach Jeju Island is by air. If you’re travelling from India then flights are available from major metropolitan cities of the country to Jeju International Airport and the prominent airlines operating the services are Cathay Pacific, Jin Air, and Korean Air among others.
Image Credit: Natthawut Utsawachaichot/Shutterstock
Also called the ‘Pearl of the Andaman’, Phuket stands as the largest island in Thailand. One of the most famous destinations in Asia, Phuket is mostly known for its rich culture, multiple islands, striking beaches, incredibly popular spa experience, and colourful nightlife. The place is gifted with hideaways that are dreamy enough for you to book your itineraries to this destination repeatedly.
Famous for: Beaches, scuba diving, snorkelling, bungee jumping, water rafting, world-class wellness spas, theme parks, Phuket dolphin shows, Buddhist temples
Best places to visit: Patong Beach, Big Buddha, Trick Eye Museum, Hanuman World, FantaSea, Phuket Old Town, Sirinat National Park, Wat Phra Thong, Elephant Jungle Sanctuary, The Rua Shrine, Laem Singh Beach, Karon Viewpoint
Best time to visit: The time starting from November to February is the ideal time to spend a soul-satisfying vacation in Phuket.
Must-Try Dishes: Pad Thai, Tom Yum Goong, Kuay Tiew, Gai Pad Med Ma Muang, Som Tam, Geng Kheaw Wan Gai, Tom Kha Gai, Kao Phad, Massaman Curry, and Khao Man Gayi are some of the best dishes to try in Phuket.
How to reach: The Phuket International Airport is well-connected with destinations like India, Malaysia, Germany, Australia, and Singapore among other well-known destinations with direct flights to and from these places. Additionally, Jet Airways, Malaysia Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and Thai Airways are some of the major airlines that frequently serve the India-Phuket route. One can also reach Phuket by catching a bus from Bangkok, which has a travel time of approximately 13 hours.
Image Credit: Saiko3P/Shutterstock
Taiwan breathes as a stunning island country in Asia with a plethora of attractive things to do and places to explore. The place exhibits a blend of traditional means of life and the contemporary era of efficient living. Taiwan might seem unlikely to come under one of the most romantic destinations in Asia in the first place but the island indeed has a lot to propose to the spirited travellers with a whole other bunch of hidden surprises.
Famous for: Taiwanese Teahouse, snorkelling, gardens, Rainbow Family Village, theme parks, lakes, hiking, food and nature scapes, trekking, and temples.
Best places to visit: National Palace Museum, Taipei 101, Rainbow Village, Taroko Gorge, Yangmingshan National Park, Sun Moon Lake, Beitou Hot Springs, Dragon Tiger Tower, Xinshe Sea of Flowers, The Lin Family Mansion and Garden, Zushi Temples, Chimei Museum, Longshan Temple, Miramar Entertainment Park, Nangang District Hiking Trail.
Best time to visit: The period from February to April and October to December are the ideal months to visit Taiwan.
Must-Try Dishes: Some of the must-try dishes in Taiwan are soup dumplings, beef noodles, minced pork rice, oyster omelette, intestine and oyster vermicelli, stinky tofu, pineapple cake, shaved ice, and chicken cutlet.
How to reach: Reaching Taiwan by air is the best option, with the country having a sum of four International airports. If you’re planning to visit Taiwan from India then you have to apply for a visa first because Indian passport holders are not eligible for visa-free entry to the country. There is only one airline – China Airlines, which offers direct flights from India to Taiwan at present. One can find direct flights on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.
Image Credit: F11photo/Shutterstock
Hero and Feature Image Credit: Huy Thoai/Shutterstock
Related Article: Top International Destinations To Travel To In 2023 Based On Your Zodiac
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The top 12 romantic destinations in Asia include Bali in Indonesia, Maldives, Kerala in India, Langkawi in Malaysia, El Nido in the Philippines, Da Lat in Vietnam, Taiwan, Phuket in Thailand, Jeju Island in South Korea, Mount Fuji in Japan, Dubai, and Mussoorie in India.
Answer: Bali is majorly famous for its gorgeous architectural temples. Additionally, there are eye-catching meadows, colourful ambiences, incredible landscapes, and absolutely spectacular beaches.
Answer: The best time to visit Kerala is the period from September to March.
Answer: Langkawi is mostly famous for the Langkawi Sky Bridge, Watersports at Cenang Beach, Mangrove Tours, Snorkelling, Ziplining, Langkawi Skybridge Cable Car, stunning waterfalls, pristine Beaches, Tree Top adventures, Parasailing, and more.
Answer: El Nido is famous for a lot of attractions such as Ziplining between islands, Canopy Walks, Kayaking, Inland Beaches, Hot Springs, Hidden Lagoons, and much more.
Answer: Da Lat in Vietnam is also addressed as the 'Valley of Love' and is considered one of the most romantic destinations in Asia.
Answer: December and January are the best months to visit Mount Fuji.
Answer: The most convenient way to reach Jeju Island from India is by air. Flights are available from major metropolitan cities of the country to Jeju International Airport and the prominent airlines operating the services are Cathay Pacific, Jin Air, and Korean Air among others.