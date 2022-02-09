Southeast Asia’s Latest Theme Park Has Finally Opened, Here’s What To Expect At Genting Skyworlds

If you love theme parks, then you may want to put Genting SkyWorlds in Genting Highlands, Malaysia on your list.

After numerous delays, the long-awaited themed attraction has finally opened its doors to the public on 8 February, 2022. With an investment of over US$800 million (approx. S$1.08 billion), Genting SkyWorlds will take guests on an adventure like no other.

Built across 26 acres at an elevation of 6,000 feet above sea level, the Asian theme park includes nine unique movie and adventure-inspired worlds with 26 rides and attractions, namely Studio Plaza, Eagle Mountain, Liberty Lane, Andromeda Base, Rio, Epic, Ice Age, Robots Rivet Town and Central Park.

That said, some attractions are currently undergoing the final commissioning process during the soft opening and remain unavailable to the guests. So word to the wise, if you’re keen on a visit, best to wait a few weeks for Genting SkyWorlds to solve its teething problems.

To commemorate the soft opening, Genting SkyWorlds is offering a 20-percent discount on its published rates if you book from 8 February — 31 March, 2022. Discounted tickets are priced at RM151 (approx. S$48) for adults and RM128 (approx. S$41) for children and senior citizens, while toddlers enter for free. The regular prices after this period are RM189 (approx. S$61) and RM161 (approx. S$52) respectively

Guests are also encouraged to download the Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park mobile app to treat it as a comprehensive guide with real-time information. Not only that, guests will be able to check wait times for rides, attractions and shows along with exciting promotional offers. Before visiting, guests can virtually navigate the park, giving them a head start to plan out their day.

The mobile app is also integrated with Southeast Asia’s first Virtual Queue (VQ) technology to diminish the long wait in physical lines, giving guests the freedom to do what they want at a preferred time with ease. Thanks to the VQ, guests can create boarding groups for multiple ticket holders, view recommended itineraries based on personal preferences and receive real-time alerts for attraction reservations and availability.

A complimentary Virtual Queue (VQ) and Photo+ access will be available during the soft opening period, where guests can download and share unlimited digital photo content.

Book your tickets via on the website and via the Genting SkyWorlds mobile app.

Book your stay at GEO Resort

Book your stay at Resorts World Genting

Book your stay at Grand Ion Delemen Hotel

All images credit: Genting SkyWorlds

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.