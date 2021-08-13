The Middle East is home to some of the biggest and tallest man made structures in the world. Just recently, Dubai unveiled the world’s deepest pool in Deep Dive Dubai. Now, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is constructing the world’s largest aquarium.

Situated on Yas Island, the new attraction is currently being built and is over 60% complete. Upon completion, it will be home to 68,000 marine animals including, sharks, schools of fish, manta rays and sea turtles. The mega-development is made possible by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences, in partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

The next generation marine life theme park, will also be home to the new Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center. The facility will act as an advanced knowledge hub focusing on indigenous Gulf and marine life ecosystems. It also supports SeaWorld’s 55-year commitment to supporting marine rescue, research, education and conservation.

World’s Biggest

Most impressively though is that SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will lay claim to the title of being the world’s largest and most expansive marine-life aquarium once its built. Presently two of the biggest aquariums in the world are Chimelong Ocean Kingdom Whale Shark Exhibit Aquarium in China and the Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta in the US.

Upon completion, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will join their ranks as the world’s largest aquarium of its kind. Spanning the floor area of 183,000 square meters, across five indoor levels, the attraction will contain 25 million litres of water, capable of housing more than 68,000 marine animals.

A main focal view of the aquarium will present visitors with the “Endless Vista”. It stands as an impressive 20m tall vertical window across multiple levels revealing stunning aquatic scenes. Visitors to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will have the opportunity to interact with one of the most diverse populations of animals featured in any marine-life park, globally.

The “Endless Ocean” themed aquarium encapsulates the expanse and scale of the marine display for guests. It is the one element featured within a unified “One Ocean” experience, interlinking six distinct realms throughout the marine-life park.

The “One Ocean” narrative will augment the park’s ability to simulate the natural habitats of different species, living harmoniously as they would in the wild. Guests will be encouraged to explore these natural underwater environments through immersive storytelling techniques and the latest cutting-edge technologies. This will further fuel an appreciation and understanding of ocean life.

(Images: Miral; SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment)