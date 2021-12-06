You Can Now Do A Staycation At The Singapore Zoo

You’ve probably heard of a Night at the Museum, but now there’s a night at the zoo.

Starting from 16 December 2021, animal lovers can book themselves a unique Singapore Zoo station. Staycation in the Wild is the Mandai Wildlife Group’s newest overnight experience. Held until 19 March 2022, the unique two-day-one-night experience is the perfect way to rediscover Singapore Zoo.

Sleep With The Animals

The Singapore Zoo Staycation in the Wild offers guests the opportunity to experience the splendour of the zoo’s rainforests and its residents. Cosy into the night with bespoke accommodations and be charmed with the zoo’s open and vibrant exhibits. Holidaymakers can also be charmed with delightful feeding sessions with the animals.

Kick-off your Singapore Zoo staycation getting acquainted with the zoo’s enigmatic herd of Asian elephants. The private guided tour includes a special feeding and chit-chat session with their care takers. Next be whisked away into Wild Africa to encounter the tallest, fastest, and largest land creatures.

For wildlife lovers, there’s the opportunity to witness the zoo’s white rhino up close. The Splash Safari show also puts you in close proximity with a charismatic Californian sealion. Enjoy a hearty dinner before wandering through a symphony of lights, complete with beautifully orchestrated music and interactive play at Rainforest Lumina

Retire for the night nestled in an air-conditioned dome and wake up beside the tranquil Upper Seletar Reservoir. Wrap up the enchanting experience with a special meet and greet session with a mystery animal ambassador.

For guests who prefer getting up close with aquatic animals, the River Wonders’ Staycation with the Manatees will also be available during this period. Guests can look forward to drifting to sleep while watching the resident manatees. There’s also exclusive behind-the-scenes sessions and meets with the captivating capybaras at the Once Upon a River Show.

(Images: Mandai Wildlife Group)