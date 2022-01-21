You Can Now Learn To Surf At Desaru Coast With Anantara Resorts

You don’t need to travel far if you want to learn to catch some waves. Now thanks to Anantara you can learn how to surf at Desaru Coast. The new surf program launched by Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas is tailored towards couples, families, and solo thrill-seekers.

Blessed with year-round sunshine and consistent waves from October to March, Desaru Coast is home to a number of surf beaches little known outside its home state of Johor. It stands as an exciting alternative to established surfing spots in Asia. Best of all, it’s a short drive across the Causeway for those residing in Singapore.

The surf lessons offered by Desaru Coast Resort & Villas are given by Dash Outdoors, a leading supplier of beachside entertainment and water sports activities. This partnership affords guests of all levels and age groups who are staying at the luxury seaside property to take up surfing lessons during their holiday.

Surf’s Up

Led by Dash Outdoors’ certified surf instructors, private sessions take place at the secluded Wild Boar Bay, just 10 minutes by car from the resort. Wild Boar Bay’s sandy breaks and fun and rideable three-foot waves make it an excellent spot to learn to surf.

Moreover, this hidden gem surrounded by unspoilt nature offers endless fun in the sun weather you are here to ride waves or splash about in the surf. To keep your energy levels up between paddling out for sets, opt for Anantara’s deluxe picnic baskets stocked with gourmet cheeses, charcuterie, and wholesome salads.

Guests also get to experience the nearby Tanjung Balau Beach, where a strong local surf community is based at. During the height of the Northeast Monsoon season, this transforms into a surfer’s playground, attracting wave-riders from across the state who flock here for uninterrupted rides on sandy breaks.

Dash Outdoors offers surf lessons between December and February when weather conditions are optimal for surfing. Guests staying at Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas outside of the surf season can also try their hand at bodyboarding at the nearby Adventure Waterpark Desaru Coast boasting an impressive surf wall and one of the biggest wave pools in the world.

The private sessions with Dash Outdoors’ instructors start with MYR199 (S$65) per hour, excluding surfboard rental. 6ft-long Malibu boards can be rented by the hour. For more information, click here.

(Images: Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas)