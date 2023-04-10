Money Horoscope For April 2023: What Will Your Finances Look Like?

Money is a commodity, accepted by general consent as a medium of economic exchange. Money is often used to measure success, and it can buy you the freedom to do what you want to do. It is a source of pride and self-esteem. With the help of money our basic needs of food, shelter clothing and healthcare are looked after. Money provides for our loved ones and ensures their well-being, giving us and our loved ones a sense of security, and to a large extent – peace of mind. April 2023 money horoscope will help you prepare and plan for the expenses to be incurred during the month. Different planets and houses are responsible for gains, and losses. When the transit activates the aforesaid house, or planets your wealth increases or dwindles likewise.

The main houses for wealth and money are 2nd house and 11th house and the significator of these houses is Jupiter, therefore this planet becomes important from the prospect of wealth. Jupiter is changing house from Pisces to its own house to fiery Aries, a friend’s house, on 22 April and will combust from 28 March to 27 April. This combustion of the money giving planet may cause certain upheavals in finances for many zodiacs. To add more woes Jupiter will be in the axis of the nodes (Rahu and Ketu). Mercury the significator of currency will go retrograde on 21 April, in Aries and combust on 23 April – another negative factor for finances for some zodiac signs.

Sun is the source of all wealth. It will get eclipsed on 20 April that can also cause fluctuations in the fortunes of many zodiacs. Venus the significator of luxury is going to be in Taurus its own house where it is comfortable and this will be a saviour for some zodiacs when it comes to finances. Besides the main significators, all planets are capable of giving wealth depending on their placement, transit and the running planetary period. Read on to know your money horoscope for April 2023.

April 2023: Money horoscope for all the zodiac signs

(Hero image credits: Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia India