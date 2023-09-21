Looking for a dive watch but don’t have thousands of dollars to spend? Here are some affordable dive watches you can buy right now for under USD 1,000.
While dive watches were initially crafted as tools for scuba divers and adventurous enthusiasts, their popularity has increased beyond that community. Now, dive watches have become a sought-after fashion accessory that even non-divers can appreciate. Whether due to their rugged yet stylish design or underwater practical utilities, dive watches are a favourite for many — even if their boldest underwater activities are probably a dip in the sea or the pool.
Designed to last a lifetime, the price tag of dive watches can be pretty hefty. This is due to the combination of high-quality materials, specialised features, precision engineering, durability, and, most importantly, brand reputation. However, after doing some research, we’ve broken down a list of 6 affordable dive watches for the best value. Check it out.
Affordable dive watches with the best value for money
Jump To / Table of Contents
The Orient Ray II looks sleek and expensive, but it costs just under USD 200, which is a bang for your buck. This dive watch has a glossy finish coming in a scratch-resistant stainless steel case with a matching three-link bracelet. One notable feature of this watch is the abundant lume coating on both the hands and hour indices. So, it will glow brightly if you’re in a dark place. It also has 200-metre water resistance.
[Image Credit: Amazon]
Another best value dive watch in the market, and in fact one of the most affordable, is the Casio Duro. Despite its launch in 2011, the Duro is still solid and incredibly reliable. Costing around USD 50 to 150, depending on the retailer, the Duro has some great features. For instance, the design borrows some essence of the most established dive watches in the market. However, it still has its own originality to not get lost. It’s also 200-metre water resistant and has a lume pip.
[Image Credit: Casio]
Although the Seiko 5 Sports is only 100 metres water resistant, we decided to include it, as the design is based on Seiko’s infamous SKX dive watch series. This timepiece looks classic. It’s ideal for any occasion, maybe not deep dives due to the water resistance, but it’s definitely suitable for many of us. Plus, for under USD 350, the Seiko 5 Sports is a great deal for a “diving style” watch.
[Image Credit: Seiko]
Priced at just under USD 650 is the Baltic Aquascaphe Diver. Yes, the price range went up twice as much for this French-based microbrand, but so the quality for this timepiece is on par. The Aquascaphe, inspired by the 50s-60s sports watches, has a retro, skin-diver feel, yet looks so fresh. It brings together the best of both worlds between vintage and modern aesthetic. The Aquascaphe comes in 39mm with 200-metre water resistance, and despite the collection being designed for diving, it’s also perfect for everyday use.
[Image Credit: Baltic]
The name Seastar 1000 is attributed to this Tissot diver that has 300 metre water resistance, a.k.a. 1000 feet. It’s an impressively affordable dive watch, given that it is only priced around USD 430. This Swiss-made steel watch comes in 40mm and has a clean and balanced look. However, the lume is less remarkable than some other models. Since the bezel is polished ceramic, it catches a lot of light, making it very shiny, so it can be hard to see the markers.
[Image Credit: Tissot]
The last affordable dive watch on our list is part of the Citizen Promaster Diver collection. Here we’ll be talking about the eco-drive version in 44mm. An eco-drive is a watch that’s sustainably powered by light, which is fantastic. The current price of this Promaster Diver is USD 300 on the Citizen website, initially USD 375. Now, one of the best features of this diver is the lume. It has one of the best lumes in this listing and for the price range overall. The watch lasts around 6 months if fully charged via sunlight or artificial light. It is also 200-metre water resistant. Quite the catch.
[Image Credit: Citizen]
Million-Dollar Tickers: 7 Most Expensive Watches Sold At An Auction
7 Best Casio And G-Shock Watches You Can Get Your Hands (Or Wrists) On In Singapore
[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Shahrukh Rehman / Unsplash]
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok