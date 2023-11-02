An Emblem of Rugged Luxury: The Ulysse Nardin Freak [X OPS]

Rugged luxury might be a relatively recent trend – it started popping up in fashion circles in the mid 2010s – but while the term is new, the concept has been central to our ever-evolving ideas of discernment and savoir faire. Think Louis Vuitton trunks in the jungle, city-weary Balenciaga shoes, an offroad Jaguar F-Pace. In the same breath, we can consider Ulysse Nardine’s new addition to its celebrated Freak series, the Freak [X OPS]. Unveiled to considerable fanfare at this year’s Watches & Wonders Shanghai, the Freak [X OPS] proves that innovation and boldness are central to the Maison’s DNA as it breaks new ground, even within the Freak series.

Even writing about it requires a break from convention, if only in terms of how it’s stylised – this is the Freak [X OPS]. It follows 2019’s Freak X in terms of architecture and engineering, but its veneer is decidedly different.

The [X OPS] takes its aesthetics from the military, featuring an ultra-lightweight carbon fibre composite case in black and khaki green fitted into a topographical pattern first seen in 2020’s Freak X Magma and inspired by the markings found on Damascus steel. The case is paired with a fabric strap (choice of khaki green or black) made entirely out of recycled fishing nets.

The military green theme seeps into the Super-LumiNova that allows its indicators and markers to glow – this time a luminous green, a rarity even among military-themed watches. They’re fresh expressions of established ideas, and further cements Ulysse Nardin’s ties with navies and militaries.

As with its predecessors in the Freak series, the Freak [X OPS]’s unorthodox design might be a bit of a shock to new users, but most get the hang of it pretty quickly. The one-hour orbital carousal tourbillon serves as the minute hand, while the hour is indicated by a pointer on a rotating disc.

Impelling the [X OPS] for up to 72 hours is the UN-230 Manufacture caliber, which takes elements of the bulletproof UN-118 and the aesthetics and advanced engineering of the Freak Vision’s UN-250. It’s geared with a flying carousel movement that rotates around its own axis, with indexes and bridges illuminated in Super-LumiNova, while also beating at a rate of 21,600 hourly vibrations.

It’s a watch with adventurous aspirations, a true emblem of rugged luxury, and ideal for urban warriors and generalissimos alike.

Specs

Case 43mm black DLC case with khaki green carbon flanks in ‘Magma’, an original composite, blending black carbon fibres and green epoxy resin, black DLC bezel and case back, transparent sapphire opening, water resistance up to 50m

Movement Caliber UN-230 Manufacture with flying carousel movement rotating around its own axis, silicon balance wheel and escapement with 72 hours of power reserve

Price 32,000 CHF