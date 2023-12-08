First introduced in 2014, Franck Muller’s Vanguard collection expressed sporty vibe that didn’t just explore a new facet of the brand, but also took to its eponymous founder’s penchant for dressy tonneau-shaped timepieces in unexpected new directions.

As a platform, Franck Muller’s Vanguard series hasn’t been just about rugged good fun, the collection has also been home to high horology complications like the Gravity Tourbillon since 2015.

The watch’s curved tonneau case endows tremendous wrist presence yet remains eminently wearable thanks to its sensuous taper that allow the integrated strap to hug the arm: features that quickly made the Vanguard popular with connoisseurs and newcomers alike. With the launch of the beloved #FR2 (better known as Fxxking Rabbits) collaboration earlier this year, the partnership with Ryo Ishikawa, an elder statesman in the world of Japanese street fashion opened the eyes of watch collecting cognoscenti to the potential of the Vanguard’s aesthetics as a key pillar for Franck Muller.

The Geneva brand has continued to expand upon the collection by exploring various executions through different materials, colours, and complications and it’s most unexpected perspective came to the fore last month with a bold new vision: the Vanguard Beach.

Brightly coloured in fiery red, ocean blue, and summer green, the new monochromic Vanguard Beach collection evokes la dolce vita with a splash of sporty chic, seamlessly blending vivid fashion- forward colours with Franck Muller’s trademark case shape.

Demonstrating its mastery over both design and material engineering, the material for the familiar Vanguard watch case has been carefully chosen and constructed in a glass fibre composite, which has been specially tailored to create a pattern of undulating lines reminiscent of ripples in the sand on a beach. To accomplish this, glass is first melted at 1,500°C and drawn into ultra-fine filaments, then cooled down and formed into sheets at a lower temperature of 700°. Next, these sheets are dyed in colour baths, before being layered and compressed into blocks that can be machined into watch cases.

At just a quarter the density of steel – with comparable mechanical strength to boot – the glass fibre composite is also a lightweight yet robust alternative to traditional case materials, making it the perfect material for a light, durable case. Rendering the case in this material, Franck Muller also draws parallels to glass fibre composite’s applications in sports equipment – an important aspect of the Vanguard collection’s identity.

Franck Muller precisely controls the exact hues of the Vanguard Beach, creating the line’s distinctive pattern. The exact shade has been meticulously matched by the dial and strap for a striking tone-on-tone look that emphasises the Vanguard’s design in its individual eye-catching colours.

Unique aesthetics aside, its lightweight glass fibre composite construction makes the Vanguard Beach a suitable for extended holidays or simply encapsulating your zest for life’s joie de vivre. Furthermore, it is yet another showcase of Franck Muller’s work to push the boundaries of the Vanguard collection, this time. embodying the spirit of sun-soaked days and carefree moments, all while embracing the impeccable craftsmanship and functionality that the House is renowned for.

All three references, in fiery red, ocean blue and summer green, will be available exclusively across Asia Pacific.

Vanguard Beach Ref. V 41 Price & Specs

Case 41 mm Glass fibre composite with 30 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic MVT FM 800-DT with 42 hours power reserve

Price $14,800