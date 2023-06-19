The sky has always been part of the Bell & Ross DNA and its latest BR 05 GMT Sky Blue celebrates that aspect. Since its inception, the brand has borrowed technicality and functionality from the world of aeronautics to create time instruments referencing on-board instruments.

Its latest timepiece takes inspiration from the sky, and its convergence with earth. Flexing its creativity, Bell & Ross watchmakers have unveiled a stunning rendition of the BR 05 GMT that pays homage to the sky above. The timepiece is kitted with an exclusive blue-tinted dial celebrating a coming-together of the azure sky and the blue planet.

Dual Inspiration, Dual Functionality

A celestial and inspiring colour, blue is symbolic and contemporary shade that resonates with many. But the new BR05 GMT Sky Blue is far more than just aesthetics. It represents a timepiece that is designed for both aerial and urban needs. Perfect for travellers and city dwellers, the timepiece offers dual time functionality.

The BR05 GMT offers contemporary globetrotters a clear and simple display of a second time zone thanks to a fourth hand. For perfect readability, this hand with a large white arrow-shaped tip instantly indicates the time of the country of origin thanks to a 24-hour graduated inner bezel.

This flange is enhanced by a two-tone treatment, sky blue and silver, satin-brushed and rhodium-plated, making it possible to immediately tell the difference between the hours of day and those of the night.

Like all Bell & Ross watches, the BR05 GMT Sky Blue is not just a question of style, it also draws its effectiveness from Bell & Ross’ experience in designing and producing instruments for professionals. Utilising its signature and highly effective “round within the square” aesthetic, it proves that opposites can be complementary.

It also benefits from the expertise of luminescence thanks to the Super-LumiNova-coated hands. The rhodium-plated baton-shaped indexes are also coated with this material which restores light in the dark. Another noteworthy feature, the date, appears in a rectangular window at 3 o’clock, surrounded by metal.

Efficient & Stylish

Housed within the stylish case, is a self-winding mechanical movement of proven efficiency. Powering all functions of the watch, the Sellita movement, BR-CAL.325 calibre can be duly admired via the sapphire caseback. Through a porthole, users can view the specific finishes and the 360° rotations of the oscillating weight.

To guarantee water resistance up to 100 metres, the crown is screwed in, making the watch perfectly versatile for daily use, both at the office or on holidays. Embracing a dual inspiration, the BR 05 GMT Sky Blue offers two types of attachment.

The first is a stainless-steel bracelet, which fits perfectly into the 41 mm wide case. Its satin finishes and the ergonomics of its articulated links not only make it very comfortable but also contribute to making this watch a piece of contemporary design.

A second choice is a matching blue rubber strap, complementing the tint of the watch. More than just an accessory, this very distinctive and specific strap is also a style element. It has a steel folding clasp for added comfort and security for first-class travel.

For what it offers the new Bell & Ross timepiece is far more than just a ‘blue’ watch. It is no doubt a distinctive timepiece that will not just stand out from the crowd but also lure experienced travellers as well as city dwellers who dream of far-away horizons.

BELL & ROSS BR 05 GMT SKY BLUE SPECS + PRICE

Case 41 mm wide. Satin-polished steel. Satin-finished rhodium-plated

Movement Calibre BR-CAL.325. Automatic mechanical and blue two-colour flange, with 24-hour scale, water-resistance of 100 metres

Price S$7100 – S$7900

(Images: Bell & Ross)