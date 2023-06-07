In the early 70s, Tissot broke new ground when it released the Sideral. At the time it was the world’s first fiberglass watch. Light and robust, the ground-breaking watch drew immense interest from sports enthusiasts and trendsetters. It wasn’t long before the Sideral S made its debut, featuring an iconic yellow strap along with an innovative fastening system.

Fast forward five decades later and Tissot has introduced a new iteration of the Sideral. A bold reinterpretation of the iconic 1970s Sideral S watch, this new eye-catching timepiece masterfully combines state-of-the-art materials with a vintage aesthetic that’s vibrant, sporty, and fashionable.

The Sideral embodies the brand’s rich heritage of crafting remarkable watches. It serves as an ideal accessory for outgoing, fun individuals who want to add a touch of retro charm into their ensemble. When updating the Sideral for the modern era, Tissot remained committed to preserving the watch’s heritage and spirit.

The original Sideral embodied innovation, adventure, and the excitement of the unknown. To recapture these qualities, Tissot chose forged carbon for the case, a material that parallels the lightweight, innovative, and resilient nature of fiberglass 60 years ago. By merging state-of-the-art materials with the Sideral’s vintage appeal, Tissot has crafted a timeless yet forward-looking masterpiece that pays tribute to its remarkable past.

Bold, Colourful And Sporty

Available in Yellow, Red, and Blue, the new timepiece features the distinct perforated rubber strap as well as the innovative bracelet fastening system, a unique touch that sets it apart from the traditional buckle. This inventive fastening system, initially introduced in the 1970s, reflects Tissot’s dedication to creative design, making the Sideral a true conversation starter. Tissot has also expanded the accessory options, offering green, orange, and black straps for those who prefer a more subdued look.

The Tissot Sideral features a forged carbon case and a Black PVD unidirectional bezel with diver and regatta graduation, creating a unique and eye-catching look. The dial showcases multi-coloured luminescent animation and a regatta countdown gauge design in green and red, capturing the retro 70s aesthetic and adding to its style and spirit. With water resistance up to 30 bar (300m), the Sideral is a versatile accessory for various outdoor activities and events.

Equipped with the Powermatic 80 Nivachron movement and a new Tissot skeletonised rotor, the Tissot Sideral exhibits both reliability and visual appeal. The movement exemplifies Tissot’s dedication to precision and dependability, ensuring the watch is ready for any occasion.

TISSOT SIDERAL SPECS

Case 41mm Forged carbon and stainless steel, water resistant to 300m

Movement Powermatic 80 Nivachron mechanical self-winding movement with 80-hour power reserve

Price TBC

(Images: Tissot)