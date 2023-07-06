There hasn’t been another fun complication like Crazy Hours since it launched 20 years ago, especially when there are other brands who have started making their own interpretations of a concept that you pioneered… A complication is a complication and if you can make it a fun one, all the better. Nothing has ever matched it. I don’t think it can be matched quite like it ever again. We’ve always been a leader in the field and we welcome healthy competition especially if we can embrace the whimsy of Swiss watchmaking, but Franck Muller has always had strong identity in this area.

Franck Muller has also traditionally made big tonneau watches while watches continue to trend downwards in terms of proportions. Is this where the Watchland is headed? That’s absolutely correct. We’ve come up with new novelties this year that are much smaller including the Flash and the 36. The new Skafander is also 43 mm, down from the original 46 mm size. So, effectively this year, we are adapting our collection more to suit the local market. Not forgetting to mention the new thin Skeleton in 41 mm proportions as well as an Asian exclusive in 37 mm. This is the first time that we have made a slim in-house automatic skeleton calibre.

Normally, our skeleton watches have very straight angles; this new iteration is very curved and a bit more sophisticated in style, so it can be worn by women. We also took special care to create a curved calibre so that it can be placed within a curved case and we will have an Asian exclusive executed in gold with diamonds. It will either be white or pink gold. Was this a new product strategy you embarked on when the Vanguard Line Cut became a critical and commercial success? It was an evolution of that idea and the Line Cut is very popular. The fact it is our own movement makes it all the more special. People are wearing smaller watches today and a 37 mm Vanguard Skeleton makes it ideal for ladies and men. Given last year’s momentum and this year’s, it is obvious that there’s a new energy at Franck Muller today. What would you a tribute that to? It’s a continuation of the genius of Franck Muller. First of all, we never stop recreating and pushing the boundaries of watchmaking. But also this year, we have been working closer with Cortina group and they’ve been very effective in bringing us information from the ground from their clients. We’ve been able to adapt their suggestions and thoughts to develop timepieces that are incredibly appealing for the market, and we’re thrilled with this new energy coming from Cortina.

The brand has also always had that reputation for precious stones in their timepieces. Do you think this is something that more men will eventually adopt? There has always been a small but growing number of men who are into blinged-out watches, especially in Singapore where it’s perfectly safe to wear such watches without taking any risks. With the 50th anniversary of Cortina last year, we developed even more timepieces with baguette diamonds, sapphires and rubies and those did extremely well. Precious stones may be a girl’s best friend, but husbands are also happy to wear it for themselves!