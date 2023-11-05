Contemporary Colours and Functional Improvements, Come meet the new redesigned Breitling Avenger

Thanks to its unique aviation orientated dial and bezel configuration, everyone recognises the distinctive Breitling Navitimer – easily it’s the brand’s signature timepiece. Launched in the 80s, the “Chronomat” is no slouch either, one of Breitling’s most powerful designs, especially paired with a Rouleaux bracelet. For over 20 years, Breitling’s Avenger has been at the forefront of airborne adventure. While the new collection is updated with contemporary colours and functional improvements, it maintains the aviation inspiration and ruggedness of the original Avenger. Though younger than many of Breitling’s other collections, the Avenger bears all the iconic hallmarks that you would find makes Breitling Breitling.
“The Avenger was created to stand up to the relentless conditions of a jet cockpit and to support pilots in demanding aerial manoeuvres. Its redesign demanded nothing less,” says Breitling CEO Georges Kern. With a redesign centered on sleek detailing, wear-resistant materials, and the addition of the powerhouse Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01, the tweaks to its case, dial, and profile make the Avenger more streamlined and contemporary, but an eye for details like screwheads on the bezel for easy gripping by a gloved pilot’s hand, make the newly redesigned Breitling Avenger a “prettified” daily beater that can still be used by professional aviators.
Eschewing the big winged Breitling logo and Arabic numerals, for tighter aesthetics like a simple stencil “B” and baton markers, the new Breitling Avenger looks dressier (as dressy as a 42 or 44mm timepiece can be) and more sophisticated. Paring all the performance with the elegance of modern aviation, the new range comes in three formats. A 44 mm chronograph, a 44 mm automatic GMT, and a 42 mm automatic. All pieces come with a choice of military leather strap with folding pin buckle or three-row stainless-steel bracelet with micro-adjustable folding clasp.
Breitling reintroduces Avenger B01 Chronograph 44 and Night Mission
Core models feature a colored dial (blue, green, black, or sand-colored) and rotating 60-minute bezel in stainless steel. Baton indexes streamline the dial, giving prominence to the red-tipped chrono hand. Note the grip pattern on the crown and bezel, and the new square pushers, designed for the smoothest timekeeping operation.
For those looking for an even bolder look, the Avenger Night Mission chronograph—with a vibrant yellow or carbon black dial—has a case and bezel constructed entirely of scratch-resistant ceramic. Its caseback, crown, pushers, and buckle, meanwhile, are crafted in solid titanium, providing the highest strength-to-weight ratio of any metal. Dial numerals provide superior legibility, particularly on the black dial, made specially out of resilient carbon fibre.
Avenger Automatic GMT 44
Prized by pilots as well as frequent flyers, a red GMT hand provides at-a-glance reading of Zulu time along a 24-hour rotating bezel. The diameter is equal to that of the chrono, with a more compact profile. The steel-cased Avenger Automatic GMT comes in a choice of black or naval- blue dials, with a military leather strap or three-row stainless-steel bracelet. It’s powered by the COSC-certified Breitling Caliber 32 that provides an approximate 42-hour reserve and is backed by a two-year warranty.
Avenger Automatic 42
This well-balanced watch has all the robustness of its larger counterparts in a trimmer 42 mm diameter. Constructed in steel, the Avenger Automatic offers a choice of black, naval-blue, or camo-green dial, with the option of a matching military leather strap or three-row stainless-steel bracelet. Its engine is the COSC-certified Breitling Caliber 17 automatic three-hand movement, delivering up to 38 hours of power with a two-year warranty.
Avenger B01 Chronograph 44 Price & Specs
Case 44mm stainless steel with 300 metres water resistance
Movement Automatic Manufacture Caliber 01 with 70 hours power reserve
Price From US$8,000
Chronograph 44 Night Mission Price & Specs
Case 44mm black ceramic with 300 metres water resistance
Movement Automatic Manufacture Caliber 01 with 70 hours power reserve
Price US$9,300
Automatic GMT 44 Price & Specs
Case 44mm stainless steel with 300 metres water resistance
Movement Automatic Caliber 32 with 42 hours power reserve
Price From US$5,250
Automatic 42 Price & Specs
Case 42mm stainless steel with 300 metres water resistance
Movement Automatic Caliber 17 with 38 hours power reserve
Price From US$4,600