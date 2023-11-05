Contemporary Colours and Functional Improvements, Come meet the new redesigned Breitling Avenger

“The Avenger was created to stand up to the relentless conditions of a jet cockpit and to support pilots in demanding aerial manoeuvres. Its redesign demanded nothing less,” says Breitling CEO Georges Kern. With a redesign centered on sleek detailing, wear-resistant materials, and the addition of the powerhouse Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01, the tweaks to its case, dial, and profile make the Avenger more streamlined and contemporary, but an eye for details like screwheads on the bezel for easy gripping by a gloved pilot’s hand, make the newly redesigned Breitling Avenger a “prettified” daily beater that can still be used by professional aviators.

Eschewing the big winged Breitling logo and Arabic numerals, for tighter aesthetics like a simple stencil “B” and baton markers, the new Breitling Avenger looks dressier (as dressy as a 42 or 44mm timepiece can be) and more sophisticated. Paring all the performance with the elegance of modern aviation, the new range comes in three formats. A 44 mm chronograph, a 44 mm automatic GMT, and a 42 mm automatic. All pieces come with a choice of military leather strap with folding pin buckle or three-row stainless-steel bracelet with micro-adjustable folding clasp.

Breitling reintroduces Avenger B01 Chronograph 44 and Night Mission