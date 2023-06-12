Girard-Perregaux and Saint Laurent have teamed up to offer a new limited edition Casquette 2.0. The new iteration of the iconic timepiece is reportedly the brain child of Anthony Vaccarello, Creative Director of Saint Laurent. Through his creative lens, this new interpretation comes dressed in matt black ceramic and PVD-treated titanium.

Now there is no doubt that the Casquette remains one of the most polarising and unique timepieces in the history of watchmaking. A forward thinking design and concept, Girard-Perregaux developed the timepiece with a quartz movement and a digital display in the 70s.

Since its debut in 1976, the Casquette held a reputation for being unconventional. Mostly because it represented a huge departure from the conservative and traditional thinking of Haute Horlogerie. A bonafide greek grail, the Casquette leveraged extensively into the horological zeitgeist of the 70s complete with a tubular LED display packaged in a sleek, stylish and often considered thought-provoking design.

Throughout until 1978, Girard-Perregaux produced some 8200 examples of its ground-breaking quartz watch. In 2022, the brand brought back the iconic model and despite it being noticeably away for some four decades, the Casquette 2.0 did not look out of place at the least.

Although updated with modern premium-grade ceramic and titanium, the model retained its sleek minimalist design and LED display. Now thanks to Saint Laurent, the Casquette 2.0 gets subtle tweaks that further elevates the model to new stylish levels.

The Casquette 2.0 Saint Laurent 01 is formed of black ceramic and black PVD-treated Grade 5 titanium giving it a sultry appearance. The lightweight, ergonomic case arcs around the wrist, granting impressive levels of wearer comfort. It is presented on a ceramic bracelet with a rubber interior, further contributing to the cossetting wrist-feel. It has also been updated with a chronograph and can also display time in a different location.

Assuredly stylish and no doubt a statement piece, collectors who want to get their hands on this new iteration of the Casquette may need to act fast as the model is limited to just 100 pieces. It is also only exclusively available at Saint Laurent Rive Droite stores in Paris and Los Angeles and online via the official Saint Laurent Rive Droite store in selected countries only.

Casquette 2.0 Saint Laurent 01 Specs

Case 42.49 x 33.60mm black ceramic with black PVD-treated titanium GP logo and pushers

Movement GP3980-1474 Quartz Movement

Price TBC (Limited to 100 units)

(Images: Girard-Perregaux)