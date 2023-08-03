Two new striking additions to Bell & Ross’ iconic BR 05 series hark back to its legacy
In the world of watchmaking, there are moments of sheer brilliance when a watch collection transcends its predecessors, harmoniously blending iconic design elements. Such is the case with the Bell & Ross BR 05 series, which debuted in 2019. This series seamlessly amalgamates the timeless charm of the square-shaped case with rounded corners, reminiscent of the revered BR 01 collection, and the distinguished Arabic numerals that have graced countless timepieces in the brand’s illustrious repertoire.
Since its inauguration, the BR 05 series has carved its own path, etching a distinctive name for itself among discerning watch aficionados. Over the past four years, the artisans at Bell & Ross have toiled, relentlessly expanding and elevating this remarkable series to new heights, endowed with unparalleled functions and captivating hues. Case in point: the new BR 05 GMT Sky Blue and BR 05 Chrono Alpine A523.
BR 05 GMT Sky Blue
While the BR 05 GMT isn’t necessarily new, the colour of the latest iteration gives the illusion of newness, breathing life into the signature silhouette and paying homage to the sky, intrinsic to the brand DNA, to boot.
“The sky is one of the most beautiful places on Earth. These two complementary spaces have been part of Bell & Ross’ DNA right from the start, a source of inspiration and creativity for the house. Bell & Ross, since its inception, have borrowed technicality and functionality from the world of aeronautics to create time instruments referencing on-board instruments,” professes Bell & Ross. “The new BR 05 GMT Sky Blue with its exclusive blue-tinted dial celebrates a coming-together of the azure sky and the blue planet.”
Blue, a hue that is celestial and inspiring, holds profound significance, both natural and symbolic. However, it is not merely the colour that distinguishes this timepiece, for the BR 05 GMT Sky Blue encompasses a multifaceted allure that sets it apart.
For urban dwellers and avid travellers, the watch is all about duality, offering dual- time functionality. With a straightforward display of a second time zone – thanks to a fourth hand, a large white arrow-shaped tip that instantly indicates the time of the country of origin – the piece boasts a 24-hour graduated inner bezel, making it the ideal travel companion. This flange is enhanced by a two-tone treatment, sky blue and silver, satin-brushed and rhodium-plated, which lets the wearer immediately tell the difference between the hours of the day and those of the night.
Additionally, the BR 05 GMT Sky Blue epitomises the brand’s commitment to functionality and finesse in designing instruments for professionals. It also benefits from superb luminescence through the Super-LumiNova-coated hands and rhodium- plated baton-shaped indexes, which restores light in the dark. Another noteworthy feature, the date appears in a rectangular window at three o’clock, framed by metal.
To fully carry out its missions, the BR 05 GMT Blue Sky taps on a self-winding mechanical movement of proven efficiency: the Sellita movement, BR-CAL.325 calibre. Enthusiasts of horological mechanics can marvel at the intricate finishes and the mesmerising 360°rotations of the oscillating weight, visible through the sapphire caseback.
Incorporating versatility into its essence, the BR 05 GMT Sky Blue also boasts a screw-in crown, ensuring water resistance of up to 100 metres; whether you’re in the boardroom or on exotic getaways, it will serve you well.
A cherry-on-top, versatility continues in its design. The timepiece comes with two types of attachments: a style-driven stainless steel bracelet which fits perfectly into the 41 mm-wide case, and a blue rubber strap featuring a steel folding clasp that complements the tint of the watch.
PRICE + SPECS
Case 41 mm steel with rhodium- plated and blue flange, with 100-metre water resistance
Movement Automatic calibre BR-CAL.325 with 48-hour power reserve
Price From S$7,100
BR 05 Chrono Alpine A523
For the BR 05 Chrono Alpine A523, the Swiss brand harnesses the expertise of French manufacturer of racing and sports cars, Alpine. “What brings the two entities together is the same passion for precision mechanics and high performance. Through this prestigious partnership, Bell & Ross is pursuing its quest for excellence and innovation,” says Carlos A. Rosillo, Chairman and Co-founder of Bell & Ross.
David Gendry, Alpine’s Vice-President of Sponsoring, Partnerships and Communications, adds, “When it comes to our partnership with Bell & Ross, our philosophy is one of style and performance. We work in a high-pressure environment where precision and performance are essential to deliver results. Wearing a Bell & Ross watch is not only a constant reminder of our goals, but also an integral part of how we achieve them: through precision, punctuality and reliability.”
Through the strategic partnership, the BR 05 Chrono A523 meets the needs of professional drivers from style to functionality – and, in the words of Bruno Belamich, the Co-founder of Bell & Ross, is truly “an ally”.
Every detail of this timepiece is thoughtfully curated, starting with the distinguished presence of the French flag, complemented by the Alpine’s signature blue hues and accentuated by its logo, acting as a counterweight to the chronograph hand. The finely graduated black dial, adorned with two counters, emphasises impeccable readability and unwavering functionality through rain and shine.
Belamich says, “For the first time, Bell & Ross presents a BR 05 in the colours of F1 and our partner team Alpine, complementing our existing models. The choice of chrono movement meets the needs of Team Alpine, who are of course measuring speed and sports performance. Bell & Ross conveys the Alpine identity in each of its designs through the colour code and logo.”
The chronograph version of the new contemporary urban collection from Bell & Ross, in all its Alpine boldness, reaffirms its dual nature: sporty and chic. The design retains its elegant proportions, with a 42 mm-wide case that continues to square the circle. Refined finishes alternate polished and satin-finished surfaces, creating a subtle diffusion of light. The watch can be worn with a steel bracelet with flexible, comfortable links, or the black leather strap. And like the BR 05 GMT Sky Blue, the BR 05 Chrono A523 is 100-metre water resistant.
Both partners retain an artisanal approach: like the Alpine racing cars, Bell & Ross timepieces are still largely assembled by hand,” emphasises Rosillo.
For discerning connoisseurs, this timepiece is available in a limited edition of 500 pieces.
PRICE + SPECS
Case 42 mm wide x 14.25 mm thick satin- polished steel with 100-metre water resistance
Movement Automatic calibre BR-CAL.326
Price S$9,600 – S$10,400 Limited to 500 pieces