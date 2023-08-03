Through the strategic partnership, the BR 05 Chrono A523 meets the needs of professional drivers from style to functionality – and, in the words of Bruno Belamich, the Co-founder of Bell & Ross, is truly “an ally”.

Every detail of this timepiece is thoughtfully curated, starting with the distinguished presence of the French flag, complemented by the Alpine’s signature blue hues and accentuated by its logo, acting as a counterweight to the chronograph hand. The finely graduated black dial, adorned with two counters, emphasises impeccable readability and unwavering functionality through rain and shine.

Belamich says, “For the first time, Bell & Ross presents a BR 05 in the colours of F1 and our partner team Alpine, complementing our existing models. The choice of chrono movement meets the needs of Team Alpine, who are of course measuring speed and sports performance. Bell & Ross conveys the Alpine identity in each of its designs through the colour code and logo.”

The chronograph version of the new contemporary urban collection from Bell & Ross, in all its Alpine boldness, reaffirms its dual nature: sporty and chic. The design retains its elegant proportions, with a 42 mm-wide case that continues to square the circle. Refined finishes alternate polished and satin-finished surfaces, creating a subtle diffusion of light. The watch can be worn with a steel bracelet with flexible, comfortable links, or the black leather strap. And like the BR 05 GMT Sky Blue, the BR 05 Chrono A523 is 100-metre water resistant.

Both partners retain an artisanal approach: like the Alpine racing cars, Bell & Ross timepieces are still largely assembled by hand,” emphasises Rosillo.

For discerning connoisseurs, this timepiece is available in a limited edition of 500 pieces.