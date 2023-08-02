For All Time: Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust

Arguably the most important Rolex in history, the Oyster Perpetual Datejust is far greater than the sum of its parts

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust is perhaps the archetypal Rolex watch – elegant in an understated way, iconic by both design and function, a storied timepiece that’s steeped in history and heritage.

True aficionados will recognise it for its game-changing date complication and the great milestones it has reached in its long- standing history.

The Datejust was named for its automatically changing date window – the first of its kind for a wristwatch. When it debuted in the 1940s, this complication was groundbreaking. Since then, the Datejust has been making its mark on history.

Steeped In History The Datejust has come a long way since being conceived in 1945. The first

Datejust was created to mark Rolex’s 40th anniversary and pioneered the now-iconic Jubilee bracelet crafted specifically for the occasion. The momentous occasion was not lost on Rolex Founder Hans Wilsdorf, who said upon its launch, “This is a masterpiece of horological science. It is, in fact, a synthesis of all that has been achieved up to the present day.” The Datejust also expresses harmonious elegance and perfectly embodies the classic watch according to Rolex. Its enduring aesthetics make it instantly recognisable. The characteristic shape of the Oyster case, the 18 ct gold fluted bezel, the Cyclops lens over the date and the five-piece link Jubilee bracelet all helped make this watch a classic. Although some variations were crafted through the years, the modern Datejust comes in 31 mm, 36 mm and 41 mm cases. Robust and reliable, the Oyster case is waterproof to depths of up to 100 metres.