For Modern Adventurers: The Luminox Master Carbon SEAL Automatic 3860 Series

Luminox’s partnership with the Navy SEALs is a significant collaboration that dates back to the late 1980s, rooted in a need for reliable and highly visible watches in challenging and demanding environments. These watches need to meet the demand of the Navy SEALs, known for their rigorous training and operations in various conditions, including low-light and underwater situations.

The collaboration began when Luminox’s founder, Barry Cohen, approached Nick North, a former Navy SEAL officer, with the idea of creating a watch that would meet the specific needs of the SEALs. North, who had experience in watch design, provided input on the features and specifications that would make a watch suitable for the SEALs’ missions.

This culminated in Luminox’s first official Navy SEAL watch, the Original Navy Seal 3001, introduced in 1994. This watch gained popularity not only among SEALs but also among military and outdoor enthusiasts, thanks to its rugged design and exceptional visibility. Over the years, Luminox continued to refine its watches, introducing new models and improving their durability and functionality.

The Luminox Master Carbon SEAL Automatic 3860 Series is the latest addition to this lineup. It features a lightweight CARBONOX+ case, and a day and date window. Luminox’s innovative CARBONOX+ material combines carbon and resin, resulting in an exceptionally lightweight, hypoallergenic, durable, and scratch-resistant watch casing. Coming in a 45mm case, it is a sleek, imposing watch, stylish in its monolithic appearance.

The watch is also water resistant to 200 meters and features a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. As with other Luminox watches, it uses tritium gas tubes for the high-performance luminosity that is the basis of Luminox’s reputation and long-standing partnership with the Navy SEALs.

What makes it historic is that this is the first Luminox CARBONOX+ timepiece with an automatic movement. The 3860 Series is powered by the Sellita SW 200-1 Automatic movement, a Swiss-made, self-winding caliber renowned for its accuracy and robust performance.

The Master Carbon SEAL Automatic 3860 Series is tough enough to withstand even the most demanding conditions, yet it is also stylish and sophisticated enough to be worn for everyday use. It is pricier than the Luminox Navy SEAL 3050 Series, which almost matches the new 3860 Series for sheer durability, but the new movement helps it outperform its predecessors.

This is one for the discerning modern adventurer.

Specs

Case 45mm CARBONOX+ case, water resistance up to 200m

Movement Sellita SW 200-1 Automatic, 40 hours power reserve

Price S$1690