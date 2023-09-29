The confluence of dramatic events, then Blancpain co-CEO and passionate diver Jean-Jacques Fiechter was diving in his favourite resort of Cannes in the south of France when he suddenly ran out of air. He realised realise the extent to which divers needed a time-measuring instrument tailored to the needs of scuba diving, and led him to create the Fifty Fathoms, the world’s first true diver’s watch. A model of endurance and robustness, armed forces around the world also looked to Blancpain and it quickly became the first Swiss timepiece selected as a military qualified dive watch for many Navies around the world.

Inspired by the MIL- SPEC model adopted by the main armed forces of the time, the Le Brassus Manufacture is now offering a 555-piece limited-edition reinterpretation of the timepiece with its trademark moisture indicator. The 41.3mm new limited edition Fifty Fathoms Act 3 features a black dial with a grey-white moisture indicator, black ceramic bezel insert, and faux-vintage Super-LumiNova throughout. Notably, a circular water-tightness indicator consisting of a coloured disc, an element not found in any other dive watch makes this Mil-Spec Fifty Fathoms incredibly iconic, if the element retained its original colour, divers would be assured that the water resistance of their watch had not been compromised. This moisture indicator was part of the specifications of the US Navy, which regarded this model as the only one to meet all the strict criteria laid down for its underwater missions. The Fifty Fathoms 70th Anniversary Act 3 pays tribute to that watch.