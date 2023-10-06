As many of us do, I love Batman. The Caped Crusader first caught my imagination when I was a child and continues to do so well into my adulthood.

But one thing I think we overlook about Bruce Wayne and his secret identity is that he isn’t just the world’s greatest detective; he might possibly, with the help of one Alfred Pennyworth, also be the world’s greatest scientist and engineer. Think about it. He’s crafted countless gizmos and gadgets, engineered numerous bat-themed vehicles (I didn’t say he was the world’s subtlest engineer), and built a whole frickin’ bat cave/crimefighting HQ underneath his home.

Over the years, many watchmakers have tried to incorporate the spirit of Batman and Wayne into their works, ranging from cutesy children’s watches to adult timepieces with iconic Batman comic book scenes printed onto their dials. Jacob & Co. takes a novel, innovative approach in the Jacob & Co. Gotham City – a 45.5mm Batman-themed watch filled with details, complications and Easter eggs inspired by DC Comics’ Dark Knight.

It comes in two eye-catching, limited-edition (36 pieces each) expressions: a black DLC titanium and an 18K rose gold. The case takes its design cues from elements of Batman. The lug design is intended to mirror the intricate, stealthy appearance of the Batsuit. To maximise light absorption, the titanium case has undergone comprehensive finishing processes to achieve a matte texture. It is then sandblasted and brushed to eliminate any reflective or polished surface.

Furthermore, the crown is enveloped by a rubber band that takes the shape of the Batmobile’s tire treads. The indices, resembling the sharp and pointed edges of a batarang, are presented in black and affixed to the outer perimeter of the dial.

The dial is fascinating and arresting – it was hard for us to tear our gaze away. A bat emblem, cut into a slab of polished onyx and outlined by a Neoralithe contour, occupies most of the central surface. In the dark, the emblem glows a cool midnight blue.

The emblem sits atop dual super-fast tourbillons, perhaps one of the most exciting hypercomplications to come from the Maison. Each tourbillon rotates along three different axes. Each axis drives a separate cage. The Internal Cage makes a full turn in 48 seconds, the Intermediary Cage in 24 seconds and the External Cage, in 180 seconds. The movement of the tourbillons allows the cages to “jump” forward – a compelling movement facilitated by, as it were, a compelling movement.

And this movement is the JCFM10, a manual winding movement with powerful twin barrels to support the energy-consuming tourbillons. The architecture of the JCFM10 is hypercomplicated by necessity – it manages to give 48 hours of power reserve despite the dual tourbillons.

The two flying tourbillons might also reflect the most prevalent theme in the Batman comics – the idea of duality. The Batman comics are an expansive study in duality. There is the dual nature of the Caped Crusader: the billionaire orphan Bruce Wayne, and the symbolic nature of Batman. We can see it in his rivalry with the Joker, which studies the duality of identity – Batman is limited by being Bruce Wayne, while the Joker’s greatest tragedy is that his real identity is nebulous. We can see it in his friendship and mentorship with Dick Grayson, and all the other iterations of Robin, a duality reflected in another paternalistic relationship – that of Wayne and Pennyworth. In Batman’s world, the two figures of each duality are spinning – some wildly and maniacally, some with a vigorous assurance – as they try to find their place in the chaos of Gotham City.

Architecturally, this is a supremely hyper-complicated, deeply compelling timepiece, a pulchritudinous work of art and a magnificent feat of engineering in equal measure. There was a time when a work like this would have appealed only to fanboys and ultra-geeks, but the universal appeal of the watch is a testament to the universal appeal of Batman.

What’s also just as apparent is that there was a time when Maisons such as Jacob & Co. would not have crafted a watch that draws inspiration from a work of popular culture such as Batman. We’re so glad that has changed.

GOTHAM CITY Prices + Specs

Case 45.5mm black DLC matte titanium with bat-shaped onyx dial with yellow rim containing Super-LumiNova, or 18K rose gold with polished and bevelled onyx bat-shaped plate with yellow Neoralithe outline, with 30-metre water resistance

Movement Manufacture Jacob & Co. manual-winding JCFM10 with 382 components; 48-hour power reserve

Prices S$349,280 (black DLC matte titanium); S$381,030 (rose gold)

Jacob and Co. timepieces are available exclusively at Sincere Fine Watches boutique at Takashimaya S.C., #01-12, and SHH boutique at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, #B2M-202.