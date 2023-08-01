If you count the number of heritage watchmaking brands in the industry, the reality (and irony) is that Maisons older than 100 years aren’t exactly rare; thus when you consider that La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, at the ripe young age of 13 years old (25 if you want to be conservative), has re-conceived their flagship Louis Vuitton Tambour as an integrated steel sports watch to such great aplomb and in defiance of the genre’s ubiquitous stylistic choices – an exaggerated bezel, over-embellished dial and shaped angular mid-case – the new Tambour stands apart from its peers: emblematic, exemplary yet singularly distinctive in the competitive realm of integrated bracelet sports luxury timepieces.

A New Dawn For Watchmaking

Since the beginning of time(pieces), watches have steadily progressed from round to square – tonneau followed not long after. And then in 1972, angular timepieces with octagonal bezels opened the eyes of watch-collecting cognoscenti that some rules of watchmaking were meant to be bent while others could be completely broken. La Fabrique du Temps – literally “the time factory” – is an aptly poetic name for this exceptional manufacture, home to all the different métiers that contribute to Louis Vuitton watches. Louis Vuitton began making watches in 2002 with the Tambour and has since pursued an unceasing quest for excellence in an area.

Like the other groundbreaking exemplars of timekeeping before it, the Tambour was immediately recognisable: Its drum-shaped case, unlike anything before it, was a bold and arresting perspective of time. For an industry which takes pride in its measures of centuries-long legacies, the Tambour, in a mere two decades, has matured. In its other guises, most recently the 12.75 mm thick Tambour Curve Flying Tourbillon Poinçon de Genève executed in titanium and a proprietary carbon-fibre composite called CarboStratum, La Fabrique du Temps demonstrated its verve and mastery of not only traditional watchmaking techniques but appropriates it in the context of modern material science and engineering.

Its follow up, the Curve GMT Flying Tourbillon rendered in slick, dark titanium reminiscent of the saucer section of the Starship Enterprise, connotes Louis Vuitton’s ability for contemporary stylings within the historical context of complications like the flying tourbillon and GMT. In some variants, solid blocks of Super-LumiNova serving as white hour markers set on a bed of meteorite from Namibia promised a vision of a meticulously finishing albeit more industrial and space-age appearance. Hence, its next expression, if not its penultimate variant, comes in a slimmer form, characterised by exceptional finish, casual elegance and sculptural, fluid lines.

Walking the footsteps of Spin Time (2009), the Evolution (2014), the Slim (2016), the Moon (2017) and the Carpe Diem (2021), two steel versions distinguish the launch of the new Tambour, reinforcing its reimagining as a daily luxury sports model: A tone-on-tone model with silver-grey dial and one with a contrasting deep blue dial signal the Maison’s iconoclastic vision of a competitive segment of watchmaking already rife with “me too”.

In a singular icon, two additional firsts for Louis Vuitton – an integrated bracelet and an exclusive, beautifully crafted automatic movement designed by La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton – have graced new interpretation of a watchmaking genre that has been rife with similar-looking models all inspired by Gérald Genta’s original creation from the ’70s.

“After 20 years of audacious watchmaking design based on the renowned Tambour shape, and with the same quest for modernity, elegance and functionality that the Maison has been built on for more than 160 years, Louis Vuitton elevates its watch offer with an unprecedented level of sophistication, on each and every element of the new watch.” – Jean Arnault, Watch Director

Genta’s Genius Perpetuated

On Monday, 3 April, Gérald Genta, one of the most famous names in watchmaking and watch design, with Evelyne Genta’s blessing and cooperation, was revived at Louis Vuitton’s High Watchmaking atelier, La Fabrique du Temps, under the aegis of respected Master Watchmakers Michel Navas and Enrico Barbasini. The resurrection of his namesake as a standalone under Louis Vuitton’s aegis, brings full circle Mr. Genta’s design language and ethos.

His best-known designs inspired an entire generation and segment. In the 1970s, he designed the Royal Oak for Audemars Piguet (its unique screw-punctuated octagonal bezel inspired by a childhood memory of a diver in Lake Geneva being sealed into an old-fashioned scaphander diving suit), the porthole-inspired Patek Philippe Nautilus, the IWC Ingenieur and the Bulgari Roma. These timepieces in turn inspired the industry into a genre largely pioneered by his genius, and ignited the fire of hundreds of micro brands which have since arisen to supply a demand for a design aesthetic once largely championed by this handful of brands.

Today, La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton joins the fray not as another johnny-come-lately, instead, it adds, as one should as perpetuators of Gérald Genta’s legacy, to the breadth of the integrated sports watch genre’s aesthetic codes. To begin, the Maison conceived of a modern morphology: The new Louis Vuitton Tambour is a unisex 40 mm diameter showcasing an 8.3 mm-thick case that follows the line of any wearer’s arm. A first for Louis Vuitton, the integrated bracelet is a distinctive element which further separates the new Tambour from the cacophony of competing designs. A blend of robustness and fluidity, its slim, curved links providing a close and comfortable fit on the wrist to rival the softest leather strap.

Everything about the new Louis Vuitton Tambour comes down to the design, which is to say that everything has a meaning and a purpose. The exterior of the watch, every surface that comes into contact with the skin, is shaped to accommodate the body. The caseback, often flat in watchmaking for reasons of production efficiency, has been eschewed; instead, La Fabrique du Temps has opted for superior ergonomics – on the new Tambour, the caseback ascends in an arc towards the case middle, fitting the natural curve of the forearm as it approaches the wrist. In echoing the topography of our arms, the Tambour appears even slimmer than its 8.3 mm. The bracelet links, convex on their upper surfaces and convex on the underside, form a rounded profile that maintains a continuous line of touch with the entire wrist.

The bracelet melds seamlessly into the case, a lug-free construction that defines the truly round Tambour as an integrated sports watch without looking like anything else in its genre. Furthermore, an invisible closure completes the sleek aesthetic of the bracelet, attained with a triple-blade folding buckle whose position can be identified only through subtle cues: the engraved House marque on the end link, and the absence of the polished central link that separates each brushed link from the next.

“With this launch, we seek to open a new chapter in the history of the Maison’s watchmaking by creating a watch with strong horological credentials while identifiably Louis Vuitton in style.”

Louis Vuitton Tambour: A New Beat To An Old Leitmotif

What the eyes don’t see, the other senses perceive. On the occasion of producing this photo-spread of the Louis Vuitton Tambour, its craftsmanship revealed itself when it had to be touched and moved. Possessed of a supple tactility, brushed finishes abound, except in a few instances to provide aesthetic contrast, such as the polished bracelet chamfers and central links, or the polished crown – fluted with distinct yet soft grooves that make winding and setting the watch a sensory indulgence as you feel the buttery smooth ticks as the winding pawl locks the mainspring in place while being wound.

A sandblasted bezel with polished rims features the 12-letter name of the Maison, a Tambour hallmark, with its letters raised and polished unlike its predecessor models, each minutely sculpted letter in line with an hour marker. This creates a certain volume, almost architectural in its approach to dimension and proportion, an obvious testament to the dedication to fine details, amplified through the sophisticated detailing of the Tambour’s latest iteration.

Hugging the wrist in a gentle embrace, the new Louis Vuitton Tambour provides a sense of balance and cohesion. The taut curves of the case and bracelet, and the tactile smooth exterior of the new Tambour; and indeed everything under the dial-side sapphire crystal, that is design elements touched only by the eyes and not just the skin, is crisp and sharply delineated. Light, a gift from God, augments the work of human hands, bringing out the play of textures of the Tambour’s time display – brushed, satinated, embossed and debossed – with raised numerals; it projects clarity and precision and does so with a sense of effortless, almost-weightless ease.

Indeed, the dial of the new Tambour conveys surprising depth and three-dimensionality. A split-level chapter ring, divided by a polished step, consists of an outer ring for the minuterie and an inner ring for the hours, both with micro-sandblasted main surfaces. The dial markers are designed to complement each other in terms of spatial balance, with the five-minute markers being recessed, while the hours are indicated with appliques. This difference in the height level of the markers allows for quick reading, since light interacts variably between them, a variation that our eyes subconsciously register even if we do not actively take notice.

The indexes are in gold, diamond polished to amplify their interaction with light, but even in dim conditions, the new Tambour remains fully legible, thanks to the numerals and hands filled with Super-LumiNova. The evolution of the gold Tambour hands from broad batons into tapered and facetted openworked hands brings an additional sense of space to the display. The slimmer hands allow more of the dial to be seen at any moment, resulting in an overall lightening of the watch, visually and conceptually.

The Heartbeat Of A New Classic

Led by Enrico Barbasini and Michel Navas, La Fabrique du Temps has delivered award-winning horological complications to Louis Vuitton. This time, the advanced watchmaking expertise of Louis Vuitton has taken the guise of the new calibre LFT023 – the brand’s first proprietary automatic three-hand movement designed in conjunction with movement specialists Le Cercle des Horlogers.

Embodying Louis Vuitton’s visual codes and DNA, the cal. LFT023 finds its barrel cover openworked and finished in a manner reminiscent of the House’s iconic Monogram Flower. The micro-rotor decorated with a stylised LV in a repeating motif is a signature element of the House style that Louis Vuitton has become synonymous with.

Yet, La Fabrique du Temps isn’t content to just merely ape and mimic tradition; instead, the cal. LFT023 is resolutely contemporary, with micro-sandblasted bridges, polished edges and chamfers echoing the aesthetic vocabulary of the rest of the watch. A circular-grained mainplate is a nod to traditional movement decoration, but the colourless transparent jewels in place of the conventional magenta movement rubies maintains the avant-garde visual approach of the movement. The micro-rotor is in high-inertia 22K gold, paired with peripheral gearing that provides exceptionally efficient winding to the barrel with 50 hours of power reserve.

Perhaps what is surprising is that unlike some predecessor models, the new Louis Vuitton Tambour Chronometer does not bear the Poinçon de Genève. Rather, it is certified to the same performance standards that apply across some of the most prestigious watchmakers in the industry from the Geneva Chronometric Observatory, under the auspices of the Timelab Foundation by way of its superior chronometry – the Tambour enjoys timekeeping accuracy of between -4s and +6s per day. This certification ensures that its beating heart complies with the rigorous standards of ISO 3159 and its exacting criteria for timekeeping accuracy. Louis Vuitton is the first watchmaking company to certify its pieces through the Geneva Chronometric Observatory, demonstrating the Maison’s ongoing commitment to excellence and quality in modern horology.

Elegant and meticulously crafted, the new Tambour heralds a new era not just for La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton but also new possibilities for a segment of watchmaking – which often blindly follows aesthetic codes in order to cynically serve popular demand, without adding anything new to the design language of the integrated sports watch genre. Undeniably modern and indisputably sophisticated, the new Tambour is a vision of what can be when you bend some rules and break the others.

Tambour Price + Specs

Case 40 mm wide x 8.3 mm thick steel with 50-metre water resistance

Movement Automatic calibre LFT023 with 50-hour power reserve

Price On application