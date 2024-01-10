Omega and Rolex — these two names transcend the ever-ticking world of horology and rank in the pantheon of the most popular brands worldwide. The two Swiss watch manufacturers have, over the years, been engaged in a neck-to-neck battle for supremacy in the luxury watch segment. Both of them are renowned for being masters of the trade and have a vast customer base. No wonder the Omega vs Rolex debate is a long-standing one.

In 1848, Louis Brandt opened a small workshop in La Chaus-de Fonds in Switzerland. Under the name of La Generale Watch Co., the company assembled key-wound precision pocket watches from parts supplied by local craftsmen. It was in 1903 that the name Omega was incorporated into the brand name (the company was renamed Louis Brandt et Frere-Omega Watch & Co.), and eventually came to be known as Omega SA in 1984.

Omega has been involved in several notable events in mankind’s history. In 1932, Omega was selected as the official timekeeper of the Olympic games and continues to be so to date. NASA used Omega watches, namely the Omega Speedmaster, for its Apollo 11 mission that saw astronauts Neil Armstrong and Eugene ‘Buzz’ Aldrin become the first humans to land on the moon. Because of this, the Speedmaster gained popularity as the ‘Moonwatch’. In addition, Great Britain’s Royal Flying Corps used Omega watches for its combat units in 1917, followed by the United States Army in 1918.

On the other hand, Wilsdorf and Davis, founded in 1905 by Hans Wilsdorf and Alfred Davis in London, registered its brand name as Rolex in 1908. As an aftermath of World War I, the economic condition in the United Kingdom became unfavourable for industries to prosper, forcing Rolex to shift its headquarters to Geneva, Switzerland.

Over time, Rolex surmounted several peaks on its way to becoming one of the finest watchmakers ever. In 1910, Rolex achieved the feat of earning the first Swiss Certificate of Chronometric Precision for wristwatches. The company went a step further in 1926 to introduce the world’s first waterproof wristwatch in the form of the Rolex Oyster. They also developed and patented the Perpetual self-winding mechanism in 1931. The self-winding mechanism uses a rotor to wind the watch automatically with the movement of the wearer’s wrist.

With such rich legacies spanning over a century, both the watchmakers are justified in claiming the throne. In this piece, we contribute to the Omega vs Rolex battle, by delving deep into their design, performance, mechanical movements and price.

Omega vs Rolex: Comparing the Swiss watch icons

Design

Generally speaking, independent watchmakers have always been more adventurous than their corporate counterparts. If you have been involved with the world of horology, you know what you are going to get with brands like Omega and Rolex. Barring a minor tweak in the size of the cases and changes in the colours of the bezels and the dials, there are no real surprises with the watches these manufacturers come up with.

In terms of design, Omega has historically been the more experimental of the two. Time and again, the watchmaker has made use of new-age materials such as hi-tech ceramic and lightweight titanium for some of its Speedmaster, Seamaster and Planet Ocean models. The brand has also incorporated modern aesthetics to suit the taste of contemporary horologists and luxury watch aficionados, like bolder dials. Some of the models made by Omega have cases measuring over 45 millimetres.

Rolex, on the other hand, hardly sees itself as an avant-garde manufacturer of timepieces. The watchmaker takes pride in its timeless designs and has been rather conservative in its approach to design tweaks. To cite an example, the largest contemporary models of Rolex are the Yacht-Master II and the Deepsea Sea-Dweller, both of which sport 44-millimetre cases. While the designs of its timepieces have become a part of the brand identity, Rolex seldom attracts users with a knack for modern aesthetics.

Performance

A peek into the history of the watchmakers will tell you that both Omega and Rolex rose to fame on the back of their dedication towards making performance-driven timepieces. The watches of both manufacturers have defined and re-defined the craft of watch-making for years. So, it is safe to say that this might be the most difficult parameter to discuss in the Omega vs Rolex battle.

Omega is revered among horologists for its durability, precision and innovation. The timepieces go through rigorous testing and are certified as chronometers by the Controle Officiel Suisse des Chronometres (COSC). In 2015, the watchmaker also implemented the Master Chronometer testing in their watches. For the unversed, watches with a Master Chronometer certification undergo a series of eight tests by the METAS (Federal Institute of Metrology). Omega also boasts of the Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep Professional, which is certified to withstand depths of 15,000 metres below sea level.

Much akin to Omega, Rolex, too, is known for its stringent quality control measures and rigorous in-house testing procedures. The brand conducts extensive tests to ensure the durability of its timepieces. In 1960, Jacques Piccard and Don Walsh reached a depth of 10,916 metres with a Rolex Deepsea Special strapped to the outside of their submarine.

Mechanical Movements

When it comes to the mechanical movements that power the timepieces, both Omega and Rolex are head and shoulders above the rest of the pack. They are often credited for developing cutting-edge mechanisms for offering precision in timekeeping.

Albeit it is owned by the Swatch group, the days of Omega using the generic ETA movements to power their watches are long gone. All of its contemporary models are equipped with sophisticated Co-axial calibres, which is an in-house production of the brand.

Rolex, too, is known for designing its mechanisms at its production facilities in Switzerland. Many of the brand’s Oyster models are fitted with refined chronometer-certified perpetual movements that are shock-resistant and designed with anti-magnetic parts.

Both the brands elevated their respective mechanical movements game by a notch in 2015. Omega introduced the world to its Master Chronometer movements series which boasted both the COSC chronometer certification and the METAS certification. The Master Chronometer calibers are anti-magnetic to 15,000 gauss.

Likewise, Rolex launched the Caliber 3255 movement and the Caliber 3235 in the same year. Both were revered by horologists for their precision, shock resistance, magnetic resistance and a vastly improved power backup of 70 hours.

Price

And of course, the one determining factor in this Omega vs Rolex gladiator match that even the laymen would understand is how much you have to pay for them. Both manufacturers have made a name for their precise craftsmanship in making timepieces, so naturally these watches come with far more expensive price tags than the ones made by the mid-range luxury watchmakers.

To acquire a new Omega watch, you need to shell out around USD 4,000 on average. One of their most affordable timepieces, the Omega De Ville Prestige (which uses an automatic-winding Co-axial calibre 2500 and has a 39.5-millimetre stainless steel case) comes for an estimated USD 3,750.

On the other hand, Rolex is known for its higher price points. The brand has never shied away from its exorbitant pricing, which it sees as a testament to its luxury status, elegance and craftsmanship. To illustrate this with an example, the brand’s Oyster Perpetual series is the most affordable of the lot, and a brand new Oyster Perpetual 41 is priced at around USD 6,700.

That being said, Rolex watches have a far superior resale value than their counterparts from Omega. A lot of the timepieces crafted by Rolex have limited availability, so their value appreciates over time. It is important to note that this does not apply to Omega watches.

Omega Seamaster vs Rolex Submariner: A battle of two titans

Redefining excellency, both the watchmakers have their lines of watches tailor-made for deep sea diving. And, the comparison will be incomplete without taking a look at the Omega Seamaster vs Rolex Submariner battle.

While there is hardly any differentiating factor between the two in terms of their underwater durability and calibres, the Omega Seamaster is said to be more legible in comparison to the Submariner owing to its luminous fill. In addition, the most affordable Seamaster, namely the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Master Co-axial, is priced at around USD 5,600. Compared to the Seamaster, the most affordable Submariner on offer by Rolex, the Submariner Reference 124060, costs a tad more than USD 9,600.

However, the flip side of the coin shows that the Submariner has a far superior power backup than the Seamaster. The fluted bezel on the Submariner also offers a better grip than the Seamaster, according to sea divers. Moreover, the Submariner has a better resale value, something which holds for most Rolex watches.

Omega vs Rolex: Our verdict

If you ask for an out-and-out verdict on the Omega vs Rolex debate, there is none. Both the watchmakers have, over the years, crafted some of the most exquisite timepieces. Be it a Speedmaster or a Seamaster, Omega’s watches have withstood the test of time. And so has Rolex with its timeless collections like the Oyster Perpetual, Datejust, Submariner and Deepsea Sea-Dweller (among others).

Therefore, the decision to choose one of them rests entirely on the users and their preferences, be it in terms of design aesthetics or resale value.

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy OMEGA/Instagram and ROLEX/Instagram; Featured Image Credits: Courtesy ROLEX/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the difference between a Rolex Submariner and an Omega Seamaster?

A Rolex Submariner has a better power backup and better grip than an Omega Seamaster. On the other hand, the latter has better legibility underwater and is more affordable in comparison.

– Are Omega watches more durable than Rolex watches?

Both Omega and Rolex watches offer industry-leading durability and go through rigorous testing before being offered for sale.