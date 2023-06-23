Panerai, better known for its unabashedly masculine timepieces, has unveiled pastel colourways to its Luminor Due collection, adding new sophistication to a classic. Now, Panerai’s Luminor is a classic ‒ it is what most fans associate with and love about the brand. It is the embodiment of the brand’s identity: a seamless melding of Italian design flair and history with Swiss horological expertise.

The Luminor has had many iterations, but Panerai has recently unveiled new pastel colourways for the expression, giving the icon a healthy dose of contemporary flair. Panerai have dubbed the pastel coloured editions as the Luminor Due Pastello. The collection is presented in blue, green and pink gradients, each shaded with a double-finishing polish that transitions from a light top to a darker bottom, featuring white Super-LumiNova accents in its hands and indices that glow green in the dark.

Against the pastel dial, it’s quite a marvel to behold the Luminor Due Pastello at night. The pastel colours are a softer touch, proving that refinement need not always glitter or gleam. The understated nature of these expressions is aligned with what existing versions of the Luminor stand for but does so in an entirely new way.

A quick glance at Panerai’s website reveals this to be the first Luminor of its kind, in terms of colours and finish. The colours aren’t the only touch of subtlety here. The Luminor Due Pastello is slimmer and lighter, measuring a slender 38 mm. This makes it smaller than its predecessors (and most Panerai timepieces to be fair), but it does not forsake its mechanical rigour.

What makes this marvel tick is the automatic P.900 calibre, a single-barrel movement that gives it a three-day power reserve. The 38 mm timepiece fits snugly on the wrist, thanks to a metal bracelet inspired by Panerai’s distinctive crown-protection device. Each link of the bracelet bears the iconic semi-oval profile of the safety-lock system.

Alternating between polished and brushed finishes, the curved links lend a refined finesse to the Due Pastello. There are only 500 pieces per colour in the Luminor Due Pastello collection, so we highly recommend collectors to snap them up. The Due Pastello speaks to a unique sense of refinement, for those who see beauty and splendour in subtlety.

LUMINOR DUE PASTELLO PRICE + SPECS

Case 38 mm polished steel with 50 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic mechanical P.900 calibre with 72 hours power reserve

Price S$11,200

Limited to 500 pieces per colour

(Images: Panerai)