Patek Philippe Pays Tribute to Japan through its Latest Grand Exhibition

Tokyo Exclusive

As with previous grand exhibitions, Patek Philippe released six special-edition watches for the Tokyo event. Among these are two world-firsts: the Quadruple Complication (ref. 5308P-010) and the first World Time watch (ref. 5330G-010) equipped with a date display.

An entirely new reference in the Patek Philippe catalogue, the Quadruple Complication is a step-up from the Triple Complication (ref. 5208), combining a minute repeater, an instantaneous perpetual calendar in apertures and a twin chronograph. Featuring a 42 mm rose-gilt opaline dial, it houses the new calibre R CHR 27 PS QI movement, which comprises 799 parts, and is limited to just 15 pieces.

While not the flagship complication of the Tokyo grand exhibition (the aforementioned Quadruple Complication is), the World Time ref. 5330G-010 Limited Edition Tokyo 2023 saw as much buzz as for boasting a never- before-seen feature in a Patek Philippe world timer: the date display synchronised with local time. This unprecedented function is made possible by a new movement, the ultra-thin self-winding calibre 240 HU C, which incorporates an innovative, patented differential system. Limited to 300 pieces, it has a plum-coloured dial embellished with a hand-guillochéd centre.

The collection of Tokyo-exclusive special editions is completed by four other wristwatches: the World Time Minute Repeater (ref. 5531R-014) with a Grand Feu cloisonné enamel decoration representing the historic Chuo district in the centre of Tokyo; a refined reinterpretation of the ladies’ Moon Phase model (ref. 7121/200G- 010); and two elegantly understated Calatrava models (ref. 6127G-010 and ref. 7127G-010).

Concluding the Tokyo showcase on 25 June, Patek Philippe recorded its highest footfall ever for its grand exhibitions, drawing in approximately 60,000 guests, visitors and media. The next destination on the grand exhibition calendar is Milan in 2025. This bustling metropolis, celebrated for its fashion, design and rich cultural heritage, promises to provide the perfect backdrop for Patek Philippe’s continued quest to inspire creativity and embrace the essence of horological artistry.