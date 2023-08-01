Home > Watches > Patek Philippe’s Calatrava Pilot Travel Time Chronographs are fast becoming icons in their own right
Watches

By: Suffian Hakim, Aug 1 2023 2:47 pm

It’s been over four months since this year’s Watches and Wonders, but we recently found ourselves still thinking about two standout pieces that were revealed to the public back in March: the Calatrava Pilot Travel Time Chronograph ref. 5924G-001 and ref. 5924G-010.

Taking inspiration from Patek Philippe’s aviator watches of the 1930s, the Calatrava models in the Pilot style are becoming a central feature of the Manufacture’s collections. Several versions have already been designed, with fascinating complications such as dual time zones or the Grand Complication and its 24-hour alarm. 

The time was ripe to introduce new models with new complications, and in the Calatrava Pilot Travel Time Chronograph ref. 5924G-001 and ref. 5924G-010, Patek Philippe has endowed its iconic line with its first two chronograph models.

They are powered by the self-winding calibre CH 28-520 C FUS, a truly dynamic work of watchmaking engineering, uniting three complications: a flyback chronograph, a Travel Time dual time zone function and a date indicator coupled with local time. These complications give the dial a delightfully complex look, which hints at the sophistication of its internal engineering.

The self-winding mechanical calibre CH 28‑520 C FUS movement seen here through the caseback of the 5924G-001

Both models feature an eye-catching 42 mm white gold case. The 5924G-001 pairs white gold with some cool blues – blue grey for its sunburst dial, and its grained calfskin strap in navy blue. Meanwhile, the 5924G-010 has a khaki green lacquered dial while its calfskin strap is a lush olive green, given a vintage finish. The indexes and hands are also made of white gold, and given a luminescent coating for legibility even in low-light conditions. 

Of course, with its nomenclature, it can be rightly believed that the Calatrava Pilot Travel Time Chronograph is designed for specifically for aviators. But with its amazing complications and elegant white gold case, this timepiece is just at home in the boardroom as it is in the cockpit. With the travel time function, it’s also great for those whose work or businesses require travel to different time zones.

By a wonderful meeting of form and function, of the gorgeous white gold case and the flyback chronograph and its accompanying complications, the Calatrava Pilot Travel Time Chronograph ref. 5924G-001 and ref. 5924G-010 are rapidly gaining prominence, and will be iconic pieces in Patek Philippe’s collection for years to come.

