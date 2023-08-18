Sophisticated, Elegant, High-Performance: Tudor’s New Black Bay Timepieces

It seemed like a small thing, when Tudor made adjustments to its famed Black Bay line.

A fixed bezel and a new rapid-adjustable five-link bracelet with the Tudor T-fit clasp won’t exactly send shock waves through the world of horology, but these features extend and further cultivate the appeal of the Black Bay 31/36/39/41 line: Tudor sophistication, but with a collector’s own personal specifications in mind.

The series is, of course, named after the variety of case sizes collectors can choose from: the slender, understated 31 mm, its slightly more prominent cousin in the 36 mm, the architecturally prominent 39 mm, or the robust 41 mm. These variations make it Tudor’s most gender-neutral collection.

All of them come in the eye-catching curved silhouette which is definitive of the newer watches in the Black Bay series, as well as screw-down crowns with that iconic Tudor rose relief. As with the other watches in the Black Bay series, the decision for a flat sapphire crystal rather than a domed one over the dial gives it a more streamlined silhouette, a watch more flushed with the wrist. In the 31 mm, this is dramatically obvious, and the Tudor Black Bay confidently fills that Venn diagram overlap between jewellery and timepiece. Underneath the sapphire, the new Black Bay watches also borrow the characteristic angular hands known to collectors as “Snowflake” from models that appeared in the brand’s 1969 catalogue.

The Black Bay is clearly already an icon – so why the need to change it? Like we said, the changes might seem insignificant, but go a long way when we look at the bigger picture for the Black Bay series.

The new releases were made with elegance in mind, for the gentleman who wants to make a statement in the boardroom as well as in more casual social settings. Each colour and case size are designed to be a reflection of the wearer’s personality, an extension of his or her self.

Consider, for example, the Black Bay 31/36/39/41 Steel, which comes with the choice of a blue, anthracite or light champagne sunray dial to accompany the polished and satin-finished stainless steel case and bezel.

Then, there is the Black Bay 31/36/39/41 S&G. The S&G stands for steel and gold, and succinctly sums up outstanding aesthetics of the expression. These come in a steel case, but with the option of a yellow gold bezel, or a yellow gold bezel set with diamonds for those who want a piece that makes a stronger statement. Just like the Steel, the S&G also has a screw-down winding crown with the Tudor rose motif, but the crown comes in yellow gold. With the bezel doing most of the heavy lifting in giving the timepieces a sense of luxury, the dials available for the S&G are a bit more neutral than the Steel, with either black or silver.

With both the Steel and S&G paired with the new five-link bracelet with the Tudor T-fit clasp, the overall effect is moving, a vision of the brand in its element, as adroit in watchmaking design aesthetics as it is in engineering.

Speaking of engineering, both the Steel and S&G expressions are powered by four different movements to accommodate the four different sizes in these two

series. Perhaps the most impressive is the calibre MT5201, which powers the 31 mm timepieces; the 20 mm movement might seem small, but is able to pack an impressive 50 hours of power reserve. The other movements are the calibres MT5400 (36 mm), MT5602 (39 mm) and MT5601 (41 mm), and these three give a weekend-friendly 70 hours of power reserve. All four movements are COSC certified and are self-winding mechanical movement with bidirectional rotor systems.

When you consider all of this, Tudor has made the Black Bay essential: a stylish, sophisticated watch that caters to all collectors. The price range (between S$5,200 for a 31 mm Steel and S$11,850 for a diamond-set S&G) also makes it the most accessible – it doesn’t price out most new collectors, and it has enough exclusivity to attract more seasoned collectors.

The changes might seem small, but they put the Black Bay worlds above its contemporaries.