Speak loudly with the Subtle Elegance of Parmigiani Tonda PF Sport

Parmigiani Fleurier is on fire. Since Guido Terreni, who stewarded a new era for Bulgari watchmaking, took over the helm as CEO of Parmigiani Fleurier, the manufacture has been enduring waiting lists and scarcity issues with the redesign and relaunch of its beloved Tonda PF collection. Following a long spell of ever more outlandish integrated bracelet sports luxury timepieces, Parmigiani Fleurier’s aesthetic language of discreet luxury and natural elegance is a breath of fresh air from a segment used to ever-increasing levels of flash and exaggerated details – the Tonda PF is a more mature, analogically sartorial approach to watchmaking.

The Tonda PF is the timepiece for people in the know. It was not designed to be recognisable at 20 paces (although you would be hard pressed to find a true watch connoisseur who did not instantly acknowledge it). Exuding relaxed confidence and effortless elegance, the new Tonda PF Sport takes the place of the Gran Turismo (GT) Tonda, as a sophisticated yet understated and elegant take on the luxury sports chronograph, subsuming the sportier Tonda GT line into the Tonda PF Sport family with a little nip and tuck to play up some of its design elements while pairing down others.

Parmigiani Tonda PF Sport exemplifies sportive elegance

Released in 2021, the Tonda PF reinvigorated the market’s interest in Parmigiani. The new Tonda PF Sport expresses the same discrete countenance present throughout the family where texture, form and detail can be found in abundance; and instead of shouting “hey, look at me!” with exposed screws on bezels, the artistry is only obvious to her owner rather than the casual observer. The knurled bezel comprises 160 incisions, rather than the 225 incisions on the bezel of the regular Tonda PF collection, creating a bolder play of light and reflection that underlines its sportier character.

Instead of the signature grain d’orge hand-guilloché pattern typically visible on the Tonda PF, the sport chronograph finds its dial decorated with a hand-guilloché replaced with a clou triangulaire (triangular nail) guilloché pattern. Guillochage is a centuries-old artisanal technique of precise, intricate and repetitive patterns mechanically engraved via engine turning as a form of surface embellishment that serves to enhance the play of ambient light. Enhancing its sporty attributes, hand-applied indices have been shortened and the flange reduced in width.

The Maison calls it a “sartorial approach to watchmaking, where cloth is replaced by metal and weaving by dial pattern” and we agree – rather than ornament, ostentation or opulence. The Parmigiani Tonda PF is remarkably reserved – imagine the ethereal beauty of Cate Blanchett rather than the sex kitten vibes of Megan Fox. Hence, in developing a high-performance chronograph, it is telling that Parmigiani opted for restraint rather than over-design which often plagues sportier timepiece releases.

Conceived as an everyday companion for today’s sporty lifestyles, the Tonda PF Sport speaks to aesthetes for whom sport is more about leisure time, the taste of freedom and moments of escapism that bring quiet personal pleasure rather than competition and pure performance. That said, performance abounds: The applied hour markers are coated with black Super-LumiNova. The simple and uncluttered design of the dials ensures perfect legibility, with the “panda” styling of the Chronograph – black sub-dials on a white background – further enhancing the readability of key information.

Beneath the dial turns the high-performance calibre PF070 – a movement that is itself descended from the in-house calibre of the prestigious GPHG 2017 award-winning Tonda Chronor. The calibre certified by COSC (the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute) is a high-frequency (5Hz – 36,000 vph) manufacture movement with an integrated column wheel chronograph with vertical clutch, with a redesigned oscillating weight developed especially for this line inspired by the steering wheel of the legendary Ferrari 250 GTO.

Meanwhile, the Tonda PF Sport Automatic features the manufacture movement, calibre PF770. Like all Parmigiani Fleurier calibres, both movements and all of their components are designed, produced and assembled in the Maison’s own ateliers. Visible through the sapphire casebacks, the movements are beautifully hand-finished, with bevelled edges and Côtes de Genève decoration, and featuring the Maison’s signature skeletonised 22K pink gold winding rotor.

Offered in a choice of steel or 18K pink gold and cases measuring 41 mm (Automatic) and 42 mm (Chronograph) in diameter, the Tonda PF Sport Automatic and Tonda PF Sport Chronograph have been designed as active counterparts to their Tonda PF siblings. Both are highly wearable, thanks to a handcrafted and stitched Cordura-treated textured rubber strap; its anchorage point between the lugs is so seamless that it gives the impression of being integrated into the case.

Tonda PF Sport Price & Specs

Case 41 mm (Automatic) and 42 mm (Chronograph) 18K pink gold or steel with 100-metre water resistance

Movement self-winding calibre FP770 with 60-hour power reserve; Chronograph: COSC-certified automatic manufacture movement, calibre PF070 with 65-hour power reserve

Prices Automatic: S$32,300 (steel) and S$57,960 (pink gold); Chronograph: S$43,890 (steel) and S$76,180 (pink gold)