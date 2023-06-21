Swiss luxury watchmaker, TAG Heuer, has added two new two luxurious and powerful connected watches to its family. For those looking for a new smartwatch, you’ll find the TAG Heuer Connected 45 mm Bright Black Edition. The brand has also added a gold touch with its first ever TAG Heuer Connected 42 mm Golden Bright Edition.

Both timepieces represent a perfect blend of sophisticated design, cutting-edge technology, and captivating appeal. A trailblazer in the luxury Connected watch segment since 2015, TAG Heuer has firmly established itself as a global leader in luxury smartwatches.

The brand’s latest generation of Connected watches further solidifies its prestigious status by seamlessly merging connectivity with the elegance and luxury of a traditional timepiece. Embracing TAG Heuer’s pioneering legacy, the TAG Heuer Connected 45 mm Bright Black Edition model exudes an irresistible charm reminiscent of a classic watch.

Similarly, the meticulously crafted TAG Heuer Connected 42 mm Golden Bright Edition – a very first for the Maison TAG Heuer – offers a stylish look that harmonizes the avant-garde essence of TAG Heuer with the contemporary features of a connected watch.

Elegance & Power

The new TAG Heuer Connected 45 mm Bright Black Edition is driven by the pursuit of a disruptive allure. Captivating with its striking luxurious aesthetics, the timepiece is encased in a black DLC sandblasted grade 2 titanium case, it exuding the perfect balance of style and sophistication.

Furthermore, the Connected watch offers a steel crown surrounded by rubber for enhanced grip and functionality. Its ceramic bezel, adorned with golden lacquer and PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition), adds a touch of opulence.

The bi-material leather/rubber strap combines comfort and style, emphasizing the watch’s flair character. Golden lacquer details embellish the crown and pushers, further heightening the watch’s overall appeal.

Gold is also the theme for the TAG Heuer Connected 42 mm Golden Bright Edition. Breaking new ground for Connected watches, it marks the first time the brand has included a full golden PVD watch case in the Connected watch collection. This piece showcases a true aesthetic that beautifully blends the allure of gold with a touch of refinement.

Encased in a rose golden PVD steel case with alternate finishes, this watch radiates timeless grace. The full leather strap boasts a captivating combination of black and red lining, further accentuating its luxurious appeal.

A rose golden PVD steel crown adds a touch of distinguishment, harmonizing perfectly with the watch’s aesthetics. A domed sapphire crystal protects the exquisite dial, adding to its durability and clarity. With its 42 mm sized watch case, this timepiece proves itself universal, giving it a unisex appeal.

New Digital Experience

Taking the digital experience to the next level, the new TAG Heuer Connected 45 mm Bright Black and TAG Heuer Connected 42 mm Golden Bright Connected watches offer an exclusive watch face called “TONOS” which comes with ten different colours intricately associated with golden indexes and complications.

Each TAG Heuer watch face has been meticulously crafted to harmonize flawlessly with the casing and bezel of its respective timepiece, showcasing TAG Heuer’s commitment to sophistication. The TAG Heuer Connected 45 mm Bright Black Edition and the TAG Heuer Connected 42 mm Golden Bright Edition come presented in an elegant and sleek black watch box.

Available from June 2023, The TAG Heuer Connected Bright Black Edition and the TAG Heuer Connected Golden Bright Edition will be sold exclusively in TAG Heuer boutiques, through the brand’s e-commerce websites and at select wholesalers worldwide.

(Images: TAG Heuer)