Whenever there is a conversation around a smartwatch, the first name to pop into everybody’s head is the Apple watch. A pinnacle in the world of smartwatches, Apple watches are admired for combining ultimate functionality, high performance and understated luxuriousness in a design. And, saying that the brand champions the art of smartwatch-making to a tee won’t be incorrect.

An Apple watch is the wearer’s companion and guide first and a tech gadget later. Equipped with features that aid one in tracking their lifestyle, fitness routines and daily schedules, it is a saviour on the wrist with the world at their fingertips; just a touch away. No wonder everybody everywhere is always at the edge of their seats whenever it’s time for a new release.

What makes Apple watches so costly?

The watch landscape is brimming with a sea of smartwatch options for one to choose from. And yet, Apple manages to be a premium choice for most even though they’re priced higher than many others. Here are some of the reasons why Apple watches are expensive and still one of the most popular picks.

One of the most crucial factors that account to an Apple watch being expensive is its quality and durability. The watches are made with the toughest materials like high-quality aluminium, polished stainless steel or titanium that lends the design sturdiness and a tough body. Additionally, the display is fashioned in Sapphire crystal that’s crack, dust and water-resistant. For instance, Apple Watch Ultra boasts of a robust and strong design that makes it safe to be worn for outdoor adventure activities or even underwater.

The accuracy of fitness tracking in these smartwatches is at par with the rest. One of the main reasons people invest in a smartwatch is the fitness and health tracking feature, which Apple is a pioneer in. From real-time monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep stages, temperature sensing and stress levels to enhancing training sessions with different workout modes, this watch does it all. And gives the most detailed and precise insights and analysis to better your lifestyle.

Yet another aspect that makes them expensive is the brand value. Apple represents a luxurious and polished product that’s designed with cutting-edge technology and innovation.

They are also equipped with powerful and precise GPS that helps in tracking distance, speed, pace and Maps app with complete accuracy. If you’ve forgotten your phone at home or if its battery is about to die, your watch can guide you even in deserted areas and give directions with just a voice command.

Apple’s ecosystem is also a major reason for its cost and people’s willingness to splurge on. The safety and security features that this ecosystem has to offer are some of the best in the industry. However, to own an Apple watch you need to have an iPhone as it is not compatible with an Android phone making their ecosystem an exclusive one. Another example of this exclusivity are the Apple AirPods. Although they get connected with an Android phone using bluetooth, not all features of the AirPods work properly.

The app accessibility in Apple watches is also commendable. They offer a huge selection of pre-installed apps across categories including fitness, entertainment, work and schedule. Additionally, you can also download other apps from the App Store that you desire since the watches come with built-in storage.

The recent watch models are also equipped with emergency features like SOS, fall detection and crash detection which can be life saving. In such cases the watch connects you with nearby emergency services and also notifies your emergency contacts with your location.

The latest Apple watch launched

On 12 September 2023, at its event ‘Wonderlust’, Apple released two new additions to its watch family— Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

With upgraded features and the most powerful chipset (S9 SiP) in an Apple watch yet, the new models are also available in different colours.

Where to buy an Apple watch?

You can buy an Apple watch online from their official website or their official stores on Amazon Singapore, Shopee and Lazada.

