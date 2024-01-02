To claim that Rolex is only recognised for its iconic chronographs, sturdy sports watches and exceptional chronometers would be to exclude a significant portion of the watchmaker’s storied history.

For a long time, collectors of fine watches failed to notice that the Geneva Manufacture also produced an intriguing line of dress watches, painstakingly made to strike a balance between weight, comfort, feel and design — which Rolex called the Cellini.

Though it is odd from the perspective of the mainstream market, Rolex has been crafting exquisite, avant-garde timepieces since its inception. Art-forward, the Cellini line went beyond the limits of Rolex’s more famous Professional series. In fact, it is our opinion that the now-defunct collection was the finest example of Rolex’s dedication to perfection in both construction and design.

Dressy And Professional: Co-Equal Pillars Of Rolex

It was Rolex Director René-Paul Jeanneret who came up with the concept of Rolex “tool” watches and also the idea of the Cellini line. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy and so, from the 1950s onward, Rolex was producing a wide range of timepieces intended to assist working professionals in all aspects of their lives. Eventually, the new line was introduced in the ’60s and it would be a radical departure from the Oyster-cased timepieces that were popular at the time. The collection featured gold dress watches which were more appropriate for cocktail and black-tie occasions rather than function and adventure.

From its debut till now, the Rolex Cellini has stood as the pinnacle of understated elegance, thanks to its exquisite construction from precious metals such as gold or platinum and its incredibly graceful lines and curves. Actually, the Cellini’s unique selling point — its whole emphasis on aesthetics — is also what sets it apart from other Rolex watches.

The watch was named for Benvenuto Cellini, a 16th-century Florentine eccentric who excelled at goldsmithing, sculpture and painting among his many other talents. His Renaissance masterpieces are still admired today, giving insight to what Rolex had hoped to accomplish with its co-equal pillar. Standing in stark contrast to the sporty and robust ceramic bezels that adorn a great number of Rolex timepieces, the Cellini line stood in stark contrast with an almost-infinite variety of case sizes, strap styles and metals.

Rolex tried out a number of shapes, with an emphasis on artistry, before standardising the range in 2014, crafted to showcase some of the best and most refined Rolex design and technical elegance — we consider it the brand’s most innovative and tragically underappreciated collection. Hopefully, watch lovers won’t make this same mistake again with the Perpetual 1908.

A Walk Through Rolex’s Mastery Of Design

In 1964, Rolex introduced the King Midas, a thoroughly unorthodox model whose significance will only become apparent when you cotton on to the fact that Rolex was eight years ahead of the current sports luxury trend. The mythical figure from Greek mythology who could transform any object into gold was the inspiration for this asymmetrical timepiece, which was crafted from a single 18K yellow or gold block and weighed more than any other gold watch available back then. It was the pride and joy of many collections, including those of John Wayne and Elvis Presley, and was among the most costly Rolex watches of its era. A geometric watch

with an integrated band, the Cellini Octagon followed the King Midas in the line of solid gold geometric timepieces.

An Art Deco rectangular timepiece modelled by a 1920s Rolex “Doctor’s Watch”, the Cellini Prince was unveiled by Rolex at the turn of the 2000s. Doctors at the time found it extremely helpful for timing patients’ pulses, thanks to the independent subdial for the running seconds hand.

For three decades, the Rolex Cellini was the brand’s best exemplar of artistic know-how. Understandably, its modern incarnation started drawing inspiration from its Oyster-cased watches and gave it a more classic, unisex look. The modern Cellini which debuted in 2018 — with 39mm round casings, delicate accents of refined luxury in the form of 18K white or Everose gold case and markings, a polished finish, fluted bezel and leather strap — was succeeded in 2023 by the brand’s next innovative model: the Perpetual 1908.

At 39mm, the Perpetual 1908 shares some aesthetic similarities with its Cellini predecessor. Marking a new milestone in the Geneva Manufacture’s quest for excellence, and bearing Superlative Chronometer certification, Rolex brings classicism to the future. Elegant, classic yet decidedly contemporary, the 1908 immortalises Rolex’s age-long daring spirit. The silhouette of the 18K gold case and the design of the 1908’s dial reinvent the classic yet very modern spirit of the original Oyster Perpetual watches of 1931. Displayed on its face are the Arabic numerals three, nine and 12 as well as a small seconds hand at six o’clock. Meanwhile, the faceted 18K gold hour markers harmoniously match the different styles of hands: sword-shaped for the minutes and with a circle for the hours.

While the 1908’s aesthetics are a clear tribute to the first Oyster Perpetual watches, its movement concentrates the most recent technological innovations. Calibre 7140 was created by incorporating a maximum number of Rolex’s existing components, then assembled following an exacting protocol of unparalleled precision. The 1908’s transparent sapphire caseback reveals the quality of the movement’s finishes, particularly the exclusive Côtes de Genève Rolex decoration and the openwork oscillating weight in 18K yellow gold. AM