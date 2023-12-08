Good things come in small packages. Often nicknamed the Japanese Calatrava, the Grand Seiko SBGW305 is a timepiece of undeniable subtle elegance and modest proportions. With its moderate size and box-shaped sapphire glass, SBGW305 abounds in midcentury charm and elegance. Thanks to a generous application of Zaratsu polishing, the classically styled case shines beautifully in the light. The see-through case back provides a window into the beauty of the manually wound movement within. An elegant multi-row bracelet that stands out for its meticulous craftsmanship fits comfortably on the wrist.

The new SBGW305 is a combination of the most popular features of the traditional hand-wound predecessor Grand Seiko models: same case and calibre as the SBGW231, 235 and 237, the silver dial of the SBGW237, the hands and indexes of the SBGW231 and 235, and, best for last – beads-of-rice bracelet of the SBGW235. The chainmail-esque design first appeared in the 1940s and, for the time, it was quite a technological feat. Intricate in its construction and supremely comfortable to wear, the beads of rice bracelets became the companion for some of the most important watches from Patek. It’s a design that also became an important design for Omega during the 1960s. The beauty of the beads of rice bracelet lies hidden in its versatility. This aesthetic has now become synonymous with classy vintage watches from a more civilised age – from an elegant Calatrava watch to an early Rolex Oyster, and now in a Grand Seiko dress watch.

Elegance Hand-Wound SBGW305 Price & Specs

Case: 37.3mm stainless steel with 30 metres water resistance

Movement manual winding calibre 9S64 with 72 hours power reserve

Price EUR 5,800