Whether he’s playing cannibalistic psychopath Hannibal in his titular series or tragic scientist-father Galen Erso in Rogue One, Mads Mikkelsen has always embodied his characters with a quiet tenacity and irrepressible charisma, contrasted of his nuanced maturity and devil-may-care attitude which have made him one of the most compelling personalities to watch on-screen.

Therefore, it stands to reason that his enigmatic appeal has a horological synonym: the Longines Spirit Flyback Chronograph. The Longines 13Zn chronograph sits as a legend amidst early- to mid-20th-century timekeeping instruments. One of the most beautiful chronograph movements ever developed, the world’s first flyback function allowed the wearer to reset the chronograph without having to stop it first, thus reducing the intervals between timing events.

Like classic chronographs, the 13.33Z (which evolved into the 13Zn) had a toothed reset hammer that was blocked by the column wheel while the chronograph was engaged. The design prohibited the chronograph from being reset by accident. Longines engineers discovered that by removing this tooth, the reset pusher could be activated while the chronograph was still operating, causing all of the hands to leap back to zero and instantly restart.

This prompted Longines to adopt a design with dual pushers, one at two o’clock and the other at four, an arrangement that proved ideal for use with a flyback chronograph. This was clearly before Breitling patented such a chronograph design layout in 1934.

Buoyed by this exceptional heritage, the Longines Spirit Flyback is equipped with the modern variant of this cutting edge technology. Like its human paragon Mikkelsen, the 42 mm Spirit Flyback Chronograph is incredibly versatile.On full display, thanks to the transparent sapphire caseback, the new COSC-certified Longines-exclusive L791.4 movement (with silicon balance spring) is not exactly a modern descendent of the 13Zn, but it possesses all of the qualities of its beloved ancestor.

With a fit and finish rivalling more expensive competing chronograph models on the market, Longines has inched the Spirit line towards the higher-end segment without abandoning the line’s DNA or the brand’s contemporary devotion to wallet-friendliness.

Equipped with a black or blue ceramic 60-minute scale with white markings coated in Super-LumiNova, juxtaposed against the remaining markers rendered in negative relief, the Spirit Flyback Chronograph is undeniably premium, punching far above his weight class.

Case in point, Mikkelsen might not be Hollywood’s highest-paid actor, but he’s definitely one of their most bankable and possessed of gravitas, their most theatrically watchable. Just like Mikkelsen, the Flyback Chronograph dares you to be distracted by anything else.

The rest of the case is emblematic of the Longines Spirit collection, with brushed surfaces and well-executed polished bevels on the sides. The large screw-down crown as well as the huge pushers are simple to use. The water-resistance rating of 100 metres is a nice value add and excessive for an aviation-oriented chronograph (which incidentally also wears like one due to its hefty 17 mm thickness).

The dial of the Longines Spirit Flyback, available in black or blue sunray finishing (with a matching bezel insert), is similar to that of other watches in the line. Its symmetrical two-register design bequeaths it an efficient legibility, accented with stepped inner flange with diamond-shaped cuts for the markers and applied Arabic numerals for unmatched sophistication at its price point.

LONGINES SPIRIT FLYBACK PRICE + SPECS

Case 42 mm stainless steel with 100 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic Longines exclusive COSC certified calibre L791.4 with 68 hours power reserve

Price From S$6,710

(Images: Longines)