The early 1990s were marked by a shifting cultural landscape and as the world entered its next decade, the end of the Cold War ushered in a sense of optimism and this newfound dynamism was reflected in the design sensibilities of the era. In terms of cultural zeitgeist, the utilitarian aesthetic previously associated with implements of war (i.e. fighter jet cockpit instrumentation) was reinterpreted with a minimalist aesthetic and it was against this backdrop that Bell & Ross – founded in 1992 by childhood friends, Bruno Belamich and Carlos A. Rosillo – made its debut.

Their namesake brand’s BR 03 collection has been emblematic of Bell & Ross’ identity and style since 2005, with the launch of the BR 01 with an imposing 46mm case. The brand’s early designs not only captured the spirit of the times, but also appealed to a burgeoning audience of watch aficionados who were seeking something different from the traditional round cases and conservative dials prevalent in the industry.

Big punch comes from small packages: Introducing the 41mm Bell & Ross BR 03

Carving a unique niche in the watch world with its focus on aviation and military aesthetics, Bell & Ross’ “circle within a square, held by four screws” reminiscent of the silhouette of cockpit clocks set them apart from competitors and attracted a dedicated following. In 2006, the 42mm model was launched with great success. In 2023, the BR 03 amazes us once again with a 41mm case and other remarkable features.

In reducing the dimensions of the case from 42mm to 41mm, the signature shape which made Bell & Ross uniquely identifiable in the watch world is retained while design aesthetics can be made all the tighter. Belamich, Bell & Ross’ Co-founder and Creative Director, says it best: “With the new BR 03, we modified the proportions of the collection by respecting its canons. Our goal was to preserve the identity that has made the BR 03 so successful, while adapting it to the new times and maintaining its allure.”

While these tweaks are incremental, its artistic evolution is monumental: immediately perceived by the eyes in terms of visual aesthetics, and tactile as well with regard to how the latest variant of the popular BR 03 now feels on the wrist. This wearability is further enhanced by the lugs, which have now changed from 4.5mm

to 4mm, which means no over-hang for those with smaller wrists unlike previous editions. This update also means that the newest iteration of the BR 03 now includes a narrower rubber strap; and with its new case size, an all-new automatic movement: the BR-CAL.302 which introduces an extended power reserve of 54 hours. These transformations reflect an exciting and newfound rhythm.

The new collection reveals three models in Bell & Ross’ black case: Black Matte, Phantom and Heritage; as well as another three models in polished steel – Black Steel, Blue Steel and Golden Heritage with black, blue and brown dials, respectively.

The latter being a handsome albeit retrospective take with a vintage spirit – thanks to their unexpectedly coloured dials which stray away from the more militaristic aesthetics of the first three, but add tremendous classicism and sophistication due to the sunray finishing on the new copper (but really closer to salmon) and Golden Heritage (but really closer to copper) dials.

The attractive copper dial of the BR 03 Copper is achieved through a galvanisation process, and is enhanced by engraved black numerals and indexes that give it further depth and accentuated with blue metallic hands which provide an original and charming retro look with a modern twist.

Finally, the BR 03 Military Ceramic combines a matte black ceramic case with a “military green” or khaki dial – and recalls the original flavour and ethos of the military-inspired timepiece that has influenced Bell & Ross since its beginnings. The Swiss watchmaker, headquartered in Paris, spoke to a generation seeking authenticity, and a break from convention. Today, the brand continues to evolve, pushing the boundaries of design and innovation while staying true to its roots. AM

41mm Bell & Ross BR 03 Price & Specs

Case 41 mm wide x 10.60 mm thick microblasted black ceramic or 9.65mm thick stainless steel with 100 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic calibre BR-CAL.302. with 54-hour power reserve

Price From S$5,100