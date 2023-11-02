The new Girard Perregaux Laureato 42mm in Green

The luxury sports watch segment has become a genre unto itself. The more brands enter these waters, the more their designs have to be unique rather than derivative to avoid constant comparisons and accusatory fingers at perceived similarities.

That said, one needs to keep in mind that the Girard-Perregaux Laureato was born in 1975, three years after the Royal Oak and one year before the Nautilus. The IWC Ingenieur followed in 1976 and Vacheron released the ref. 222 in 1977. Of the integrated steel bracelet timepieces made in that era, three of them were designed by Gérald Genta; hence, models like these were very much products of their time.

Are You Trying To Seduce Me?

Ladies and Gents, Meet the new Girard Perregaux “Graduate” 42mm Green

This aesthetic, though manifest in the styling of several watches, was nevertheless still an expression of creativity and functionality because even though many variants were launched in that time, only a few designs have endured. The Laureato family, now in its fifth generation, has been the most popular within the company since its 2017 revival as a whole collection. It comes in a variety of case sizes and materials.

Celebrating the beauty of functionality since its conception, the design of the watch came to be colloquially known as the Graduate or Laureate due to its achievements in precision, thanks to its in-house Quartz Chronometer movement. Not only was the brand a pioneer in the development of quartz movements, but its cutting-edge GP-350 calibre also set the standard frequency of 32,768Hz across the world for the quartz calibres that followed. The movement also allowed Girard-Perregaux to create an ultra-thin design whose architecture laid an octagonal bezel atop the case, and the crown with a ring, coincidentally like a laurel crown sitting upon the head of its namesake.

The Laureato combines straight and curved lines both from its play with shapes (on bezel for instance we have an octagon sitting on top of a circle, which in turns sit on top of a tonneau shape case), and also the alternance of understated elegance with mirror and satin finishings.

Eventually transitioning from quartz to mechanical in 1995, the Laureato was re-released in 2016 with a limited edition to celebrate the brand’s 225th anniversary. Over the years, evolutive steps have taken the Laureato in more refined directions while keeping the essence of the original model, a design which this new Laureato 81010 Green has adopted.

Green dials have been a growing trend, but the key to the Laureato’s appeal lies in its distinctive details: super angular lugs tapering into the bracelet that not only make the timepiece visually smaller than its actual dimensions but also eminently more wearable, thanks to its tapered H-link bracelet which caresses your wrist. While the green “Clous de Paris” dial certainly stands out, it’s the frame with contrasting black flange echoing the shape of the circular disc behind the bezel that softens the harder lines of the octagonal shape – making it one of the more sophisticated than its peers with more aggressive designs. On its face, the contrast of dial colour and the black PVD-treated, baton-style hands and hour markers with thick strips of white lume, puts forth the notion that enduring style does not have to be stuffy but also punchy.

The new Laureato 42mm Green upholds the family’s tradition of juxtaposing polished and satin-finished surfaces throughout. And with a modest thickness of 10.68mm, this timepiece readily slips under a shirt cuff, serving equitably for both daily wear or a dress occasion. Now a permanent member of the Laureato collection, the ref. 81010 Green joins the Maison’s other timeless classics with black, blue and silver dials.

Laureato Green Price + Specs

Case 42mm stainless steel with 100-metre water resistance

Movement Automatic calibre GP01800 with 54-hour power reserve

Price US$14,300