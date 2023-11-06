The mechanism at the heart of the World Time watch, invented in the early 1930s by Genevan watchmaker Louis Cottier, allows for the simultaneous display of the time in all 24 time zones established by the 1884 International Meridian Conference in Washington, which fixed the prime meridian at Greenwich, England. As the era of widespread air travel and global communication began, this world-time solution fit like a glove.

In 1959, Cottier joined Patek Philippe, and the dream team patented the innovative Travel Time system, which allowed the user to switch between time zones by pressing one of two pushers on the case. Pressing the upper pusher moved the hour hand forward by one hour, or one time zone; pressing the lower pusher moved the hour hand back by one hour, without affecting the minute hand’s precise movement. The crown at

nine o’clock would allow the local city to be put on the rotating disc.

The Ref. 5930 world time flyback chronograph combines the understated brilliance of platinum with a green dial and strap – a fusion of classicism and boldness that reinforces the personality of this cult model.

Thirty years after his passing, Patek Philippe continued to produce watches with Cottier’s inventions and still refines them, always aiming to increase ease of use for travellers. In 1996, Patek Philippe brought back the World Time complication, this time with a revolutionary new system that not only advanced the hour hand as before, but also synchronised the city disc and the 24-hour indicator at the same time, making it the simplest and most practical timepiece for the world’s globetrotters. In 1999, a patent was filed for the launch of the World Time ref. 5110 in which a single push-piece simultaneously adjusts the city disk, the 24-hour ring and the hour hand.

How Patek Philippe Combined World Time with a Flyback Chronograph and created a Legend

Inspired by a one-of-a-kind model from 1940, Patek Philippe finally combined two of the brand’s favoured complications debuting the ref. 5930P-001 World Time flyback chronograph in 2016. Attesting the prowess of the Genevan manufacture, presenting two big complications in a 39.5mm case requires careful thought. The famed Manufacture opted to have the chronograph seconds hand double as the running seconds display – a unique design made possible only due to the robust in-house, self-winding CH 28-520 HU chronograph movement, combined with a world time complication.

Previously available only in precious metals, the ref. 5935A is the first of the model in stainless steel, continuing the brand’s growing penchant of rendering classic dress watches in steel beyond its traditional sports models: The new stands out with its sporty vintage looks. The carbon motif in the centre of the opaline rose gilt dial (it looks like Salmon) reflects a modern, dynamic spirit.

The 41mm ref. 5935A is larger yet lighter, but dressed a little sportier than the average Patek Philippe high complication; the reference is endowed with a modern aesthetic tempered with the execution of heritage crafts like guilloché. Guillochage thrived in watchmaking in the 19th century, but towards the end of the 20th century, it was at risk of becoming extinct along with the artisans who knew how to use the ancient machines.

However, as the end of the millennium drew closer and demand surged for fine decorations and geometric patterns, the technique found favour once again and the remaining artisans managed to pass on their knowledge.

This age-old hand-guilloché technique is used to engrave straight or circular grooves only a few tenths of a millimetre thick, and three to four hundredths of a millimetre deep. The intersecting grooves of guilloché form a patina of endlessly varied motifs to catch and reflect the light; here, they strike out from the centre in rays, allowing its contemporary owner a curious look into heritage know-how through a modern lens.

Ref. 5930 In Platinum

For those looking for something a little more upscale but still equally discrete, the ref. 5930 self-winding World Time flyback chronograph is available in a new version combining the understated brilliance of platinum with a green dial and strap.

A fusion of classicism and boldness that reinforces the personality of this cult model. The dial centre illustrates Patek Philippe’s mastery of fine craftsmanship through a circular hand-guillochéd pattern. The World Time function simultaneously displays the time in 24 time zones, with an exclusive patented mechanism enabling correction of all displays by pressing the 10 o’clock pusher. AM