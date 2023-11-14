Witness To Glory: Tudor’s Black Bay Chrono

By extension, its enduring partnership with World Rugby has also been growing since it was first announced in 2017. Rugby’s unwavering values and daring spirit resonate with Tudor’s watchmaking ethos, which has remained steadfast since 1926. It is this alignment of noble values and the sport’s audacious image that prompted the Swiss brand to unite with World Rugby six years ago under its #BornToDare campaign.

In the same year, the Black Bay Chrono series was born with the Black Bay Chrono Steel. Two years later, in 2019, along with the Black Bay Chrono Dark, the now-iconic Black Bay Chrono S&G (Steel & Gold – the reference 79363) was introduced. The most recent Black Bay Chrono came out in 2021, dubbed the “panda” for its equally iconic black-and-white dial (reference 79360).

The Black Bay Chrono is equipped with the manufacture calibre MT5813, a movement that provides a comprehensive set of functions, including hours, minutes, seconds, a chronograph and a date display. The tungsten rotor, one of many eye- catching features in this calibre, is not only openwork but also features a satin-brushed surface with sandblasted details. The bridges and mainplate exhibit a captivating alternation of sandblasted and polished surfaces, along with laser decorations.

And it is a powerful movement featuring a column wheel mechanism and a vertical clutch, comes with a 70-hour power reserve and has earned certification from the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC), surpassing the standards set by the COSC testing. While COSC allows for a daily variation of -4 to +6 seconds in relation to absolute time within a single movement, Tudor insists on a more stringent range of between -2 and +4 seconds’ variation when the watch is fully assembled.

Also defining the Black Bay Chronographs are its unique aesthetic features. All Black Bay Chrono timepieces bear the iconic “Snowflake” hands, a hallmark for diver’s watches since 1969, ensuring exceptional legibility against the curved dial. In reference 79360, the dial is available in two versions, one with a matte black finish and the other with a sunray satin-finish champagne colour. It features two recessed sub-counters in contrasting colours: champagne and matte black, enhancing readability. These sub-counters are circular- grained and draw inspiration from the initial generation of Tudor chronographs, incorporating a 45-minute counter and a date display positioned at six o’clock.