With the advent of a device like the Apple Vision Pro, the smartwatch may ironically be a dumb wearable to bank upon. These expensive wrist computers are nothing like what the sci-fi movies portrayed in the 1980s and ’90s, ending up mostly as a basic health tracking device that also shows messages from your phone. However, the big tech giants are bullish on letting go of this market segment, and if you look at our list of upcoming smartwatches launching in 2024, it seems the intent is to cash in on the promises of health and induct more customers into their tightly-knit ecosystems.
The biggest launch of the year is expected to be the Apple Watch Series 10, which would celebrate 10 years of Apple defining this category. The star feature for this generation is rumoured to be blood pressure and sleep apnea monitoring, a trend that is likely to be copied by all the other upcoming smartwatches for the Android community.
Other than Samsung and Google showcasing their prowess in achieving a fine balance of craftsmanship and practicality, 2024 may also bring us a new flagship OnePlus Watch that could expand the Wear OS portfolio, a much-needed respite after Fossil’s rumoured exit from the full-fledged smartwatch business, although their hybrid smartwatches may continue to evolve.
Nonetheless, let us take a look at some of the most exciting smartwatches coming our way in 2024.
The best smartwatches releasing in 2024
Releasing in: July 2024
After a shimmer of hope with the Galaxy Watch 6 series in 2023, the rumoured Galaxy Watch 7 series is going to take a big leap in terms of performance. The 5nm Exynos W390 chip could be replaced by a new 3nm chip that should potentially deliver a massive improvement in performance and power efficiency. This is an area where Samsung needs to improve by all means considering the sluggish performance in the current generation models.
The blood pressure monitoring system should also be available for enhanced health monitoring in this generation.
2024 is also the year when Samsung is likely to release a true successor to 2022’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Samsung’s new product strategy now assigns a new Classic and Pro variant every alternate year. Since we had the Watch 6 Classic in 2023, a Galaxy Watch 7 Pro with better battery life, more tracking features, better build quality and no rotating bezel will likely be released alongside the standard model.
Releasing in: Mid 2024
After a disastrous outing with the first generation OnePlus Watch, OnePlus may be coming back for another round to take some pie of the expanding smartwatch segment. The OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to be announced in 2024 and rumours are hinting at a massive upgrade.
While the OnePlus Watch 2 may not look unique with an uneventful design, OnePlus may be making bigger changes under the hood. The Watch 2 may be switching to Google’s Wear OS platform and to sustain it nicely, a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip may be shortlisted for duty. The move to Wear OS may give OnePlus a fighting chance against the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series and a stylish alternative to the Apple Watch Series 10.
You can also expect an arsenal of standard health-tracking parameters such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep, stress and more.
Releasing in: September 2024
A lot is expected from the Apple Watch Series 10. Destined to be the 10th-anniversary model, Apple could be giving its faithful customers a sleek new design with a plethora of convenience and advanced health tracking features.
With the recent controversy surrounding the blood oxygen saturation monitoring function, Apple could devise a new algorithm to keep the Watch Series 10 out of trouble. The addition of blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection could establish the series as a new benchmark in the industry. The next-gen chipset, expected to be called S10, may be based on a 3nm node and multiply the performance efficiency factor by a huge margin.
The revised design of the watch could make the casing slimmer and introduce a strap attachment mechanism relying on magnets. What remains to be seen is whether Apple does anything to improve the dismal battery life of the previous devices with the Watch Series 10.
Releasing in: September 2024
The Apple Watch Ultra lineup is expected to get a third-gen upgrade in 2024 and unlike the Watch Series 10, we expect it to get a modest upgrade package. Apple’s most expensive watch has already been an exceptional dive and hike computer, offering tremendous reliability, functionality and good battery life.
For the next-gen model, all Apple could do is upgrade the chipset and give it the blood pressure monitoring feature from the Series 10. The Watch Ultra 3 may hold on to the legacy strap designs for their proven reliability in extreme conditions but we could see new eco-friendly variants in brand new colours.
Releasing in: September 2024
The Apple Watch SE is the most pocket-friendly way to get into the Apple Watch ecosystem and after serving this highly competitive midrange space for two years, it might be due for an upgrade. While rumours are suggestive of the Watch SE 3 deriving the old chassis of the Watch Series 8, we think that Apple may reuse the current model’s design to keep the costs low and, most importantly, offer an incentive to upgrade to the Watch Series 10.
Under the hood, the Watch SE 3 could get the new S10 chipset that should keep it chugging for the next two years without requiring any upgrade. Customers could still miss out on advanced health-tracking features like ECG, blood oxygen saturation and blood pressure monitoring but may still offer heart rate and sleep tracking as standard.
Releasing in: October 2024
The Pixel Watch 2 was a huge improvement over its predecessor in all the key aspects. While its new Qualcomm chip gave the Watch 2 a much-needed boost in performance and power efficiency, Google did a tremendous job in tuning out Wear OS to run flawlessly on the device. The advanced health tracking features also got a boost in tracking efficiency, thereby making it a desirable package among smartphone buyers.
So what could we expect from the Pixel Watch 3? While we dig its pebble-shaped dial design, it might finally be time for Google to reduce the display bezel and allow for a large-screen experience. Additionally, a bigger size with a larger display and a beefy battery should make the Pixel Watch a more versatile device for all kinds of wristwatches. Google could also bring in blood pressure monitoring as a new health-tracking feature. And lastly, we expect some AI-baked features to enhance the user experience daily.
