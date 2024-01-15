With the advent of a device like the Apple Vision Pro, the smartwatch may ironically be a dumb wearable to bank upon. These expensive wrist computers are nothing like what the sci-fi movies portrayed in the 1980s and ’90s, ending up mostly as a basic health tracking device that also shows messages from your phone. However, the big tech giants are bullish on letting go of this market segment, and if you look at our list of upcoming smartwatches launching in 2024, it seems the intent is to cash in on the promises of health and induct more customers into their tightly-knit ecosystems.

The biggest launch of the year is expected to be the Apple Watch Series 10, which would celebrate 10 years of Apple defining this category. The star feature for this generation is rumoured to be blood pressure and sleep apnea monitoring, a trend that is likely to be copied by all the other upcoming smartwatches for the Android community.

Other than Samsung and Google showcasing their prowess in achieving a fine balance of craftsmanship and practicality, 2024 may also bring us a new flagship OnePlus Watch that could expand the Wear OS portfolio, a much-needed respite after Fossil’s rumoured exit from the full-fledged smartwatch business, although their hybrid smartwatches may continue to evolve.

Nonetheless, let us take a look at some of the most exciting smartwatches coming our way in 2024.

The best smartwatches releasing in 2024