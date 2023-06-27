If the Ulysse Nardin Freak One was made of cheap plastic rather than titanium and rose gold, it would be very easily mistaken for a watch created by a forgetful amateur. In putting it together, this amateur seemed to have forgotten the dial, crown and hands and had placed a single oversized pointer – more appropriate for a novelty compass rather than a watch.

But in the hands of Ulysse Nardin’s artisans and engineers, the 44 mm black and rose gold watch is an inspired piece– deconstructed rather than incomplete, fascinating rather than, well, freakish. In its press materials for the Freak One, the Swiss Maison evokes personalities it believes to be freaks – or rather, innovators, thinkers and visionaries ahead of their time, who exist and operate outside of (figurative) boxes and pigeonholes.

Names such as Post Malone and Billie Eilish are referenced, as are Winston Churchill, Mahatma Gandhi, Jerry Lorenzo and Claude Monet. And the sentiment came from none other than Ulysse Nardin CEO Patrick Pruniaux. He says, “It has never been more relevant to be a Freak.

From musicians like Post Malone or Billie Eilish, to graffiti and tattoo artists, to streetwear designers like Jerry Lorenzo, or the legions of Silicon Valley tech start-up multibillionaires, the individuals that were once outcasts and considered pariah – the Freaks – have become the primary success stories of the modern world. Because what is ultimately a Freak?

It is a person so ahead of their time, so capable of seeing what others cannot, that they threaten the very fabric of normality.” We think that last bit is a bit of hyperbole – the fabric of normality, rather, is a dynamic, ever-changing tapestry – and while Ulysse Nardin tries to create a sense of exclusivity for the Freak One (as all Maisons would do when marketing their works), we argue that it is better defined by its innovation and aesthetic flair, something freaks and non-freaks alike can appreciate.

No Dial, No Crown, No Hands – No Problem

Just like its predecessors, the Freak One does not come with a dial, crown nor hands. But that’s what we love about the series. When watchmakers try to conjure new designs, they still abide by the traditional framework of a watch: a dial for visibility and to minimise distraction, a crown to adjust and set time, and hands obviously to tell the time.

The series does away with these forms, without forsaking their functions. The crown is not the only way to set or adjust time, and the Freak series makes me wish more Maisons would think this way, for the creative possibilities are endless here.

The Freak One integrates a time setting system into its bezel, and there is a winding mechanism built into the caseback. This creates a smoother silhouette, and as subtle and small a change as it is to remove the crown, this contributes to the Freak One’s elegant visage.

This timepiece bares its soul/inner workings to the world, with an open dial that reveals the impressive calibre UN-240 underneath, and its many arresting features, such as the 229 parts which make the movement, or the DIAMonSIL escapement, a truly magnificent work of sublime engineering made of an amalgamation of silicium and manmade diamond that produces zero friction and therefore minimises wear and tear within the mechanism.

Instead of hour and minute hands, the Freak One has a singular one-hour carousel tourbillon to serve as the minute hand, while the hour of the day is indicated by a rose gold pointer set on a rotating disc. It’s a challenging design, and takes some getting used to, but is highly legible and easy to read once you get the hang of it. With its Freak series, Ulysse Nardin has reached the pinnacle of watchmaking artistry and mastery, as well as storytelling.

The Freak One bridges the past and future of the series, taking inspired features from previous iterations of the watch – such as the highly advanced silicon balance wheel and the Grinder automatic winding system from 2018’s Freak Vision, the open-worked bridges from 2013’s Freak Cruiser and, of course, the base architecture of the 2001 original – while adding in nifty details and complications that bring the series firmly into the future.

FREAK ONE PRICE + SPECS

Case 44 mm black DLCcoated titanium with 30 metres water resistance

Movement Calibre UN-240 Manufacture, DIAMonSIL escapement with 72 hours power reserve

Price CHF65,000

(Images: Ulysse Nardin)