August 2023 is exceptional for all astronomy and astrology lovers because this is the month of not one but two supermoons! After the Sturgeon moon of 1 August, it is now time for the second full moon, which is also the first and last blue moon of the year. Here is everything you need to know about the full blue moon, its astrological meaning and its impact on the zodiac wheel.

Every lunar cycle brings in a full moon. But what makes this one special is that it combines two rare moon phases — a supermoon, when the moon is closer than usual to the earth, and a blue moon, or the second full moon occurring in a month. While a blue moon is well-known for being uncommon, this coincidence can happen as rarely as once in a decade, according to NASA.

Full blue moon: Time, date and how to watch it

The second full supermoon of the month will appear on 31 August at 9.35 am SGT (1:35 GMT). Appearing 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than usual, it is touted to be the brightest moon one will see this year. The next seasonal blue moon will occur in August 2024.

One can easily spot this lunar spectacle at a spot away from the blinding city lights. No special devices, like binoculars or telescopes, are required to watch this supermoon in the night sky.

Blue moon meaning and astrological relevance

This full blue moon is also known as the fruit moon because apples, oranges, bananas and plums ripen during late August and early September when this lunar phenomenon usually happens. Astrologically speaking, it occurs in the zodiac sign of Pisces. This water sign is known for its healing powers.

Hence, the meaning of this full blue moon can be translated as the ushering of a period that will have a peaceful effect on all the zodiacs, where they will come to terms with a critical life situation and choose peace of mind. One will try to explore their spiritual side.

August full blue moon effects on the zodiac signs

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

This fire sign symbolised by the ram should trust its gut and go with its intuition because it will be mostly right. They will seek spirituality and divine intervention to make crucial decisions in their life. Also, this cardinal sign needs to know that the Universe is rooting for their success in both personal and professional lives.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

This is a great time for the Taureans because their love life will flourish and how! New romantic connections might be established, and those already in a relationship will see their bonds strengthen. This sign, symbolised by the celestial bull, will be lucky in love this full moon.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

This air sign, symbolised by the twins, is set to witness much progress in their professional lives. The lunar illumination is predicted to give them a definite direction, helping them fulfil their long-term work goals. A raise, promotion or job change is on the way for this mutable sign.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

This period is all about travel for this otherwise homebody water sign symbolised by the crab. This cardinal sign will be on the move, which is quite unlikely for their usual selves. They could be travelling either for work, pleasure or educational purposes.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

If a financial project is in the pipeline, Leos, consider it completed this full moon! This fire sign, denoted by the lion, is set to get good news about the money matters and will have satisfactory returns from their investments.

Additionally, they will be at their best sensual selves this full moon. Their partners will experience a very passionate and romantic side of them.

Virgo (23 August– 22 September)

This lunar period is a make-or-break time for this earth sign at the relationship front. People born under this sign denoted by the Maiden or the Virgin will take a call about sealing the deal or ending things if they are not working. Singles might find a long-term partner. Professional partnerships will be in focus during this period for this mutable sign.

Libra (23 September – 22 October)

The balance-loving air sign will be extra motivated to work hard and play harder this full moon. Libran personalities may also struggle to manage work and life as they might feel pulled in both directions.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

This intense water sign will turn their attention homewards to this blue moon. This fixed sign will be all about maintaining and strengthening family bonds. A great phase for those looking for a new romance or to simply spice up their existing relationships, Scorpios can even expand their family now.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

The travel-loving fire sign, denoted by the archer, will be homebound during this time. They will be interested in real estate, renovation of their property and everything about the maintenance and upkeep of their homes. They will also become gracious hosts and invite friends and family to their homes.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

Creative juices of this disciplined earth sign will flow during this lunar period. Those born under Capricorn, symbolised by a celestial sea goat, will be motivated to try something new and different from their usual routine. This cardinal sign will feel energised to explore the world of creating something innovative for a refreshing change.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

This air sign would explore more than one source of income and would be interested in taking up a second job or wanting to switch the existing one for a better opportunity. The focus of this fixed sign symbolised by the water carrier will be on bettering their financial situation.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

Since the full blue moon is in this sign, its meaning on Pisces will be amplified. This sign will feel beautiful, powerful and charged with divine energy. This mutable sign, symbolised by the twin fish swimming in opposite directions, will feel inclined to pursue a personal relationship goal and be decisive enough to take a call. Overall, it is a peaceful and healing time for this sign.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Haylee Booth/Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur