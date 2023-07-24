Astrology is an ancient method that utilises planetary bodies, zodiac signs, and houses to communicate guidance correlated to human behaviour and events. Sun and Moon are also considered as planets in astrology besides Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Mercury and the nodes Rahu and Ketu are also considered as shadowy planets. Your star sign is your sun sign. There are two other signs which form your identity – these are known as your rising sign and your moon sign. For an accurate prediction of August horoscope 2023, all these three signs will be considered.

The Sun sign is your identity – your outer self. It is the vital force that drives you and your expression. Moon sign is your heart and soul your emotions, your inner self. The rising sign is your social personality. It is your physical body and outward style. For the moon sign and rising sign we need an accurate time date and place of birth which is specific for everyone.

Sun stays in a particular sign for a month therefore very detailed specification is not required and the star sign/sun sign horoscope is a general guidance for people born in a particular month when the sun is in a particular place in the zodiac. For accurate predictions, all three signs are considered.

The monthly predictions here are related to the sun signs, and transit of the other planets in relation to the sun. The sun being the centre of our universe affects our lives in more than one way. It is not only vital for astronomical purposes but also holds great importance as per Vedic astrology. The movement of the Sun from one astrological sign to another can reveal a lot about your future. The horoscope does not determine the future entirely, it shows various options that lie ahead and it is on the native to choose, act and counteract and make the most of it. Astrology can guide natives to make reasonable and sensible choices in life. Read to find out what’s in store for the month of August 2023.

Here’s the August 2023 horoscope for all zodiac signs