Compatibility is one of the foundational pillars of any relationship, without which it’s (nearly) impossible to forge a long-term partnership. Whether it’s your obsession with fitness, love for early morning breakfast dates, a globetrotting quest that never ends or fascination towards furry friends – sharing similar interests and having someone who just gets and loves your quirks is so important! While you might try your best to mend your habits and fall in sync with your partner’s life, things still go haywire. Sometimes, the problem isn’t really you, but your stars. Your Chinese zodiac sign, which dictates and speaks volumes about your personality, simply doesn’t fall in tandem with another zodiac sign. This results in incessant clashes and chaos in your relationship before you and your partner eventually have a major fallout. So which zodiac signs are least compatible, according to Chinese astrology?

Chinese astrology comprises twelve zodiacal animal signs, each having different characteristics and personalities. People born in the year of these animals embody traits intrinsic to their sign, which defines whether or not they’ll share compatibility.

One of the best ways to understand compatibility is by analysing the Chinese zodiac wheel. The zodiac wheel tells you a great deal about compatibility through a chart, wherein animals that are across each other have opposite personalities and won’t likely gel well. For example, Rat sits exactly opposite the Horse zodiac sign, implying that the two aren’t the best match for each other. Take a look at the chart:

Based on this chart, let’s familiarise you with the least compatible Chinese zodiac sign. Keep reading!

Here are the least compatible Chinese zodiac signs

Rabbit and Rooster

Rabbit birth years: 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023..

Rooster birth years: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029..

Considered to be the luckiest of all animals, Rabbit is known for its calm, peaceful and adaptable personality. On the contrary, Roosters are aggressive and picky, never shying away from arguing or even hurting people when it comes to championing what’s right.

When paired together, Rabbits will get agitated by the Rooster’s inability to compromise and the latter’s picky and complaining nature will irk Rabbits like no other. Since Rooster takes pride in being ambitious and tasting success at their own merit, they can often create a sense of insecurity and jealousy in the mind of a Rabbit. Their need to always put themselves first will also be a hindrance to building a healthy relationship.

Tiger and Monkey

Tiger birth years: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022..

Monkey birth years: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028..

Tiger’s magnetic charisma is hard to resist, with the sign also having an added air of authority which makes them really appealing. People born in the Year of the Tiger are (overly) confident and it’s hard for them to obey or follow someone else’s lead. They cater to only their own whims and fancies!

Meanwhile, Monkeys possess great wit and intelligence and it’s not easy to manipulate or weigh them down with any amount of dominance. They’re well-rounded and fun and often seek a partner who appreciates their humour.

Tiger and Monkey can’t be a great fit, simply because each possesses a highly competitive nature. When two dominant personalities clash, it’s bound to be disastrous, isn’t it? Moreover, given Tiger’s narcissistic streak, Monkeys will find it hard to have their emotional needs taken care of and will sooner or later drift away.

Ox and Sheep/ Goat

Ox birth years: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, and 2021..

Sheep/ Goat birth years: 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027, 2039, 2051..

While the Ox is adored for its patience and honesty, the zodiac animal’s stubbornness is a big red flag in relationships. Oxes like to be in charge of whatever they do, and when things don’t go their way, these leaders can even turn really violent. Once they’ve decided something, consider it impossible to change their mind.

People born in the Year of the Sheep are the epitome of peace and gentleness. They’ve got a soft, creative and artistic side to them, traits an aggressive and head-on Ox will never understand. These shy and reserved beings need someone to handle them with care and patience, and looking at Ox’s short-tempered behaviour, it seems quite unlikely. Even the Sheep’s submissiveness is a turn-off for Ox, who desires their partner to be as outgoing and zealous as them.

Rat and Horse

Rat birth years: 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032..

Horse birth years: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026..

Hard-working, disciplined, systematic and charming – Rats have all that it takes to taste success and prosperity. They’re equally successful at building interpersonal relationships, and there’s never a dull moment with these outgoing and cheerful souls. However, this quest for success and perfection often makes Rats very critical and complaining. They’ll nit-pick their partner’s shortcomings and offend them unintentionally. It’s also really hard to convince these restless souls to stick to one thing in life!

Meanwhile, people born in the Year of the Horse are social animals, always beaming with enthusiasm and lifting the spirits of everyone around them with their infectious energy. While they’re mostly jovial in nature, once you tick them off, they’ll unleash a quick-tempered side that you surely won’t find pleasing. The sign simply wants its freedom and independence, not catering to anyone’s whims and fancies.

The stubborn Rat and ill-tempered Horse is a match fated to doom! These terrible-tempered zodiacs should avoid relationships of any kind. Neither of them can handle the other’s hyper-independent nature or calm each other down in heated situations – defining compatibility at its worst!

Pig and Snake

Pig birth years: 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019..

Snake birth years: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, and 2025..

Wittiest of them all, Snakes are mysterious beings who like to keep things to themselves. You’ll never know what’s going on inside a Snake’s mind, and this mystifying aura is what makes them more attractive. These deep thinkers like to stay aloof, hardly pay heed to anyone else’s opinions and follow their instinct (which is right most of the time)! These stubborn and self-righteous people are really a tough nut to crack when it comes to relationships!

Meanwhile, people born in the Year of the Pig are frank, honest and sociable – starkly contrasting the Snake’s sly demeanour. While Pigs possess great virtue and are compassionate and kind to their loved ones, what they can’t stand is constant quarrelling and arguments.

Considering how Snakes keep things to themselves and Pigs being the social and inquisitive souls they are, arguments are bound to happen if these two come together. Additionally, Pigs are considered a little slow-witted when compared to the fast-paced Snakes, which would again cause rifts.

Dog and Dragon

Dog birth years: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, and 2030

Dragon birth years: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, or 2024

In Chinese culture, Dragons represent imperial power and authority. The zodiac animal is an intelligent charmer, who strives for excellence in whatever they undertake. They enjoy great luck and power over others, which often results in them being headstrong and arrogant. Assuming they’re superior to others because of their intelligence, Dragons won’t think twice before harshly critiquing someone or laying out their follies. For Dragons, it’s ‘my way or the highway’ and this surely doesn’t help them land lasting relationships.

Meanwhile, the kind, loyal and amiable Dogs possess a pure heart that has no malice. They’ll go to any lengths for the people they love, without even expecting the same effort in return. The sign isn’t too good at communicating, and this inability to convey their thoughts to others often results in them feeling lonely from within.

The Dog can create a passive-aggressive environment for Dragons, which is bound to result in fights every now and then. Meanwhile, Dragons won’t let their guard down and be emotionally available for Dogs, who constantly need reassurance in relationships. This union won’t likely survive the test of time!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which Chinese zodiac signs are least compatible?

Some of the least compatible Chinese zodiac signs are – Rabbit and Rooster, Tiger and Monkey as well as Ox and Sheep.

Which Chinese zodiac is the luckiest?

Dragon is considered to be the luckiest Chinese zodiac sign.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong