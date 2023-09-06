The Sun the source of all wealth will enter the Virgo zodiac sign on 18 September. Venus, the significator of money and luxury went direct on 4 September thus improving the financial prosperity of some zodiacs. Saturn, the planet of karma is already in retrograde motion in Aquarius. Your good and bad experiences this September are the biggest warriors to make you stronger than ever. On that note, let’s see what the month of September hold for you financially.

Mercury, the significator of currency will rise (come out of combustion) on 17 September improving the finances and communication. Commerce and trade will flourish in general.

Jupiter the main planet for wealth and prosperity, is in fiery Aries, comfortable in a friend’s house. Jupiter went into retrograde motion on 4 September thus impacting the mind, thinking, approach, ideologies and the choices individuals make. Know how this will affect the 2023 money horoscope for all the zodiac signs.

September 2023’s money horoscope will help you prepare and plan for the expenses to be incurred during the month. Different planets and houses are responsible for gains, and losses. With several cosmic movements at play, this September, the finances of different zodiac signs will oscillate a lot.

This will be a good month for Pisces sun sign natives. You will win over your competitors and earn admiration at work. You will also be rewarded suitably for your endeavours. You are likely to get a good financial raise. There are chances of a new source of income. Businesses will bloom and give you excellent gains. You need to be careful of your opponents in the second half of the month. The advice is to be honest towards your profession and maintain clear accounts.

The natives of Aquarius sun sign will have an average start but as the month progresses, the tensions at work will increase. You will have disagreements with your colleagues and as a result your work will suffer. The expenses will escalate, and money will be scarce. Partnerships will not do well and businesses will incur losses. The advice this month is to communicate openly and frankly with your colleagues and partners and try not to rub them the wrong way.

Capricorn sun sign natives will have a disappointing start but gradually, the work and financially prospects will turn for the better. A trip to abroad will win you accolades, and you will be financially rewarded. Businesses will improve unexpectedly and good money will pour in. The advice is not to lose heart and move ahead positively with patience and perseverance.

Sagittarians will be the cosmic blue-eyed boys this month. Luck will favour you and you will either be getting a promotion or a huge increment. A change of job is a possibility. You might just land up with your dream job. Businesses are all set to increase in leaps and bounds. Good finances are indicated, and it is a good time to buy your dream house.

This will be an uninteresting month for Scorpio sun sign natives. There will be no major changes in your financial situation. You need to change your investment plans and stop being over conservative. A trip to overseas will be lucrative and might change your mindset towards speculation. Business natives will do well. Expect good gains towards the end of the month.

Libra sun sign natives will have a good month this September in terms of finances. All your efforts will yield rich rewards. Your past investments will give you good gains. It’s a good month to execute your buying and investing plans. Avoid any high-risk investments. Be doubly sure with the paperwork and do not sign any documents blindly.

The natives of Virgo sun sign need to be careful this month. Try to conserve your finances. As the month advances, the inflow of money will decrease. You need to be cautious this month. Do not trust anyone blindly as there are chances of being let down. Check your balance sheet and tax liabilities with utmost caution. You might have to spend some money towards your health. Save some money as towards the end of the month some financial crunch is indicated.

September will be a good month in terms of finances for Leo sun sign natives. After a slow start, the positive astral influence will improve your finances considerably. Towards the end of the month, there will be a substantial rise in your finances. You might be in for some inheritance or a hefty cash gift from your near and dear ones. The advice is to stay focused and keep working towards your goals. Avoid travelling this month if you can, it will not be worthy.

Cancer sun sign natives will be disappointed with the financial outcome this month. You might face some obstacles and hindrances and lose out at the last moment. Natives in job need to be very careful this month and avoid discredits coming your way. Businesspeople might lose out to their competitors and need to be cautious. Financially, some loses are indicated. This is a month to be over-cautions for Cancerians.

Gemini sun sign natives will prosper in their respective field of work. The stars will favour your endeavours. For natives in job, good opportunities will come by. If you decide to change your job, do so in the second half of the month. Luck will favour businesses. You will be getting new projects and prestigious ones. The income will be good, and you will enjoy fruits of your labour. Multiply the good luck by doing charity.

The natives of Taurus sun sign will have a slow start, but the graph will constantly be moving up. People in jobs should implement all the new ideas. Your co-workers will extend full support and superiors will be generous. For businesspeople, it’s a good time to expand, and turn your ideas into reality. You will make good gains, and the latter part of the month, is a good time to invest. If you are planning to buy property, the second fortnight would be perfect.

Aries sun sign people will get good gains and increments this month. Inflow of money will be good but so will be the outflow. You need to be judicious with money as the expenses will escalate a lot on this and that. Avoid any major expansions in business. A trip to abroad is indicated which will be fruitful and yield rich dividends. For businesspeople, this will open a lot of doors. Natives should not think of changing their job this month. It’s not a good time to either buy property or invest.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which astrology is best for money?

There are basically three types of astrology Vedic, Western and Chinese. Vedic astrology based on Moon has more than 80 forms. Chinese astrology is an ancient belief system based on lunisolar calendar. People who believe in western astrology which is based on the Sun vouch by it. It is a question of faith and what works for you. The predictions are backed by karma, and it depends on how much effort and hard work a native puts in. These predictive tools should be used only as guidance and not followed blindly.

– Which planet is responsible for money?

No single planet is responsible for money. Jupiter is the main money giving planet, the significator of wealth, grandeur, and fortune. All planets depending on their placements and the houses they owe, are capable of giving wealth.

– Which Zodiac signs are lucky in amassing wealth?

Although there are no fixed rules in this matter. The Earthy signs – Capricorn Virgo, and Taurus generally are more practical and not extravagant, therefore, they collect more wealth. The placement of Jupiter and other planets in your horoscope determines your financial status.

– Which houses rule money?

The two main houses which tell you the wealth of a person are the 2nd and 11th house. Significator of both these houses is Jupiter.

– Which zodiac signs are most billionaires?

According to research, Libra emerged as the most common sign among the richest followed by Pisceans, followed by Cancer, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Gemini, Aries, Aquarius, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Capricorn (Source – Forbes billionaire 2023 rich list). This list keeps changing every year with the transit of planets. Different planets and houses are responsible for gains, and losses. When the transit activates the aforesaid house or planets your wealth increases or dwindles. Sagittarians will be hitting the cosmic jackpot again this month. According to Chinese astrology, the Pig is the cosmic favourite for prosperity. Horse, rat and, snake are slated to improve their financial status this month.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India