Some people are book smart, some are street smart and well, some are none! While some tweaks to your daily routine and habits can help you become ‘smarter’, there are a bunch of people who make being smart look effortless. Why? because they’re simply born with a higher brainpower than others. We’re not talking about an Isaac Newton-like brilliance here, but someone who’s just better at understanding a situation and being empathetic to others’ feelings. Astrology and zodiac signs continue to remain subjects of fascination when it comes to determining one’s personality, dictating even your unique cognitive traits. So when it comes to the Chinese zodiac, which sign is the most intelligent?

The Chinese zodiac sign is a repeating cycle of 12 years, wherein each year is represented by a different animal. The reputed attributes of each animal dictate the personality of people born in that year, demarcating some as intelligent and others, well, ‘dumb-witted’! Let’s familiarise you with the most intelligent Chinese zodiac sign, believed to have remarkable calibre!

Which Chinese zodiac sign is the most intelligent? Find out

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028..)

If there’s one Chinese zodiac sign with remarkable EQ and IQ, it has to be Monkey. The sign’s childlike curiosity, cleverness and streak of mischievousness make their personality extremely magnetic, after all, what’s better than someone who’s really witty and humorous? If people born in the Year of the Monkey have the will, they’ll accomplish everything successfully.

The sign is smart in handling complicated human relations, has amazing academic performance and makes well-informed business decisions. Monkeys possess a ‘well-regulated’ courage, which means they know when to take a stand for themselves and their close ones and when to maintain their silence. However, in their quest for success, Monkeys often turn into crafty opportunists, with many people having doubts over their sly, restless, and inquisitive nature. For others, they’re as eccentric as it gets. In short, Monkeys would never let their good luck slip away!

Other Chinese zodiac signs who also possess great intelligence

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, and 2025..)

Snakes are the most mysterious and also the wisest among all zodiac signs, having an excellent intuition that helps them navigate complicated situations. Snakes are very secretive and discreet, and you’ll never know what’s brewing in their mind. These deep thinkers have great creative abilities, are clear about their goals and plans, and have great decision-making skills. However, what sets the sign apart from others is how calmly and rationally they handle interpersonal relationships. Snakes seldom get angry, always thinking twice before making judgements or snapping at people. This is why people feel really comfortable and relaxed while talking to them.

Extremely strategic, Snakes like to function alone and slyly work their way into each opportunity they see (even if at times it means elbowing their friends to get there). While you think they’re venomously biting you in the back, they’re simply making the most of the chance. No ill intentions here!

Rat (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020..)

When it comes to the intelligence of money, Rats stand first! While their deep desire for wealth often results in over-ambition, ruthlessness, scheming and whatnot, this sign fights at all costs to fulfil their material dreams. Owing to their money-minded mentality, they often weigh their options according to whether they’re profitable or not.

While Rats seldom suffer financial trouble, they don’t really have a clear concept of wealth management and often fall susceptible to fraud and cheating. They love spending without rationalising and have little knowledge of income distribution. By expanding their knowledge and observational skills, this sign can amass great fortune and identify the right growth opportunities for them.

Rabbit (1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023..)

Rabbits are calm and patient diplomats, who always take measured risks. Enjoying good fortune and having a peaceful mind is what the sign strives for throughout their life. These intellectual and scholarly folks would flourish in the fields of education, healthcare, medicine and the judiciary. They can also be good leaders in political or economic fields.

For Rabbits, success doesn’t matter as much and they’re okay with having a reliable income that feeds their needs. Despite their intelligence, Rabbits don’t want to get embroiled in the rat race and rivalries that come with overarching ambition. In short, they stand aloof from success. They are very well-cultured and hospitable, forging great interpersonal relationships that take them places. Even though Rabbits are a little laid-back in leveraging their smartness to further their ambitions, they’re always there to help their entourage with the most appropriate solutions.

Goat/ Sheep (1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, or 2015, 2027..)

Despite being the unluckiest sign in the Chinese zodiac cycle, Goat/ Sheep makes up for their bad luck with their amazing creative abilities and artistic intelligence. Most of the people belonging to the Year of the Goat acquire professional skills well, and are very perseverant and resilient. Despite having all that it takes to taste success, what stops the Goats in their pursuits? Their pessimism and anxiety.

While the sign might appear calm on the outside, on the inside they’re brimming with turmoil and frustration whenever an untoward situation strikes them. Because they’ve enjoyed a childhood full of love and security, they’re generous and kindhearted to the world but often don’t get the due credit. Once the Goats start fighting and justifying themselves rather than swallowing their emotions, they can reverse their misfortunes. All they have to do is keep up the strong will!

Hero and feature image: Courtesy Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which Chinese zodiac sign is the most intelligent?

Monkey is considered to be the most intelligent Chinese zodiac sign

Which zodiac sign is smart and intelligent?

While Monkey is the smartest Chinese zodiac sign, other signs that also possess great intelligence include Rabbit, Rat, Snake and Goat.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India