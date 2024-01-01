5 Most Popular Zodiac Signs That Are Social Butterflies

At a get-together, one meets various kinds of people. While some are described as the ‘life of the party’, others prefer to maintain a low profile and interact only with a select few at the event. Astrology suggests that one’s zodiac sign has much to do with this behaviour. Based on their inherent traits, a few sun signs are branded recluses, while the others are the social butterflies on the zodiac wheel. Let us learn more about the most popular zodiac/astrological signs.

How is popularity determined in zodiacs?

As one delves deeper into astrology’s nuanced and somewhat mysterious field, one tends to look beyond the zodiac signs to understand the different layers that make up the zodiac wheel. One such concept is that of polarity or modality. They represent the yin and yang, creating a balance between the masculine and feminine energies among the signs.

They are opposites when it comes to traits but blend in beautifully well when paired together. These are also known as modalities that divide the 12 signs into groups of three: cardinal, fixed and mutable.

Besides the modalities, congenial elements also play a significant role in deciding the key characteristics and traits of the zodiac. Talkative or quiet, emotional or practical, chirpy or intense, the elements fire, earth, water and air that are attributed to each sun or moon sign determine these qualities and quirks.

For example, a cardinal fire sign, like an Aries, naturally comes across as confident and authoritative and has no issues talking to new people, while a mutable water sign Pisces will be wary of loud energy and would prefer peace over people.

The most popular zodiac signs on the wheel

Gemini

Best described as chirpy, breezy and entertaining, this air sign is meant to bond with the other zodiacs and is the most common zodiac sign to be called popular. They love an active and happening social life and are never tired of bouncing from one social gathering to another. Their unlimited batteries make them uber popular amongst everyone. Additionally, they are intelligent and charismatic personalities to work up any kind of crowd. This mutable sign is extremely adaptable and easy-going, which is a quality many appreciate.

They are ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury, and are blessed with a gift for the gab. Symbolised by the Twins, they represent duality in the zodiac and may seem a bit diplomatic from time to time.

Libra

Again an air sign like Gemini, Libra is sort of a people-pleaser and the most popular astrological sign. They love to be liked by all and, hence, are on their best behaviour publicly. This Venusian sign is the most charming one amongst all the other sun signs, which certainly makes it likeable. Symbolised by a weighing scale, they seek balance without offending the opposing parties and are non-confrontational.

Sagittarius

The last of fire signs, Sagittarius, is the most lively and adventurous sign of all. The reason is that it is ruled by the planet of abundance, growth and thrill — Jupiter. They love to take up adventures, sign up for spontaneous plans and create a great vibe for everyone to have a good time at a party. Symbolised by an archer, they have sharp tongues and can be brutally honest with their loved ones. Since it comes from a great place, their advice is often valued, making them quite popular.

Leo

Bright, optimistic with an infectious joie de vivre, Leos are a fire sign ruled by the Sun. There is never a dull moment with them around because they love to live like kings and make sure they treat their loved ones with grand gestures. More than anything else, they value loyalty above everyone and everything else. Leos love to pamper, protect and cherish everyone who is in their inner circle but can be uncaring if they think that the other is disrespecting them or has breached their trust.

But all said and done. Leos, symbolised by the lion, is known to throw parties with lavish experiences and gifts for their guests. This is one reason why they are among the most loved zodiac signs.

Scorpio

You love them, you hate them, but you dare ignore them. Liking a Scorpio is an acquired taste but them liking you back is a sheer stroke of luck or maybe your good karma. Fiercely protective of their loved ones and loyal to a fault, it is very easy to get on the bad books of these intense water signs symbolised by a scorpion.

But beneath that intimidating exterior, they have a soft core which is filled with empathy, nurturing nature and emotional depth. To earn a Scorpio’s trust and love is highly fulfilling. Their intuitive intelligence and unbridled passion make them one of the most popular astrological signs.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Felix/Rostig/Unsplash)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which zodiac sign is usually popular?

Libra, Leo and Gemini signs are usually popular zodiac signs.

-Which one is the #1 zodiac sign?

Astrology is highly subjective, and there are pros and cons to every zodiac sign. Hence, it is difficult to ascertain which is the best zodiac sign.

-Which is the rarest zodiac?

Aquarius is the rarest zodiac sign.

-What are the three rare zodiac signs?

Aquarius, Aries and Sagittarius are three rare zodiac signs.