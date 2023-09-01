These Are The Most Successful Zodiac Signs You Should Know About

Consistency, motivation, drive, hard work and relentless pursuit of your goals are a few attributes that are necessary for an individual to succeed. While success is mostly subjective, professional growth is majorly dependent on individual effort. But there is an X factor at play which is beyond logical reasoning. While some call it luck, others credit success to its astrological placement of the person’s birth chart. Sun signs, too, are believed to be responsible for the way a person’s life charts out. Here are the most successful zodiac signs and the reasons why they are known as so.

How is the success of zodiacs determined in astrology?

Vedic astrologers mostly look at the second, ninth, 10th and 11th houses in your birth chart and their combined effects to analyse whether you will be successful or not. They give an insight into the channels of income of the person, spending habits, financial obligation towards family or society, gains through inheritance and so on.

The presence of certain planets in the birth chart is also considered prosperous. Mercury, the planet of communication, is known to aid wealth gain and good fortune. Jupiter and Venus are other planets that are considered very lucky for wealth accumulation.

Some zodiacs influenced by these planets have the necessary passion to work towards getting rich, while others are good at planning, saving and other aspects of managing money.

These are the most successful zodiac signs

Virgo

Ruled by the planet Mercury, this earth sign is extremely particular about its finances. They like to plan ahead and always think about securing their future before anything else. This mutable zodiac sign spends judiciously, after carefully assessing its financial situation.

Denoted by the Virgin or Maiden, Virgos are also naturally hard workers and strive for perfection in everything they do. Hence, they are excellent and dedicated workers, which means that they usually have a steady flow of income. And since they are detail-oriented, it makes it easy for them to retain things.

Being an earth sign, they value tangible financial success that can translate into materialistic wealth. Hence, they are deemed successful.

Aries

This cardinal fire sign is ruled by the planet of aggression and natural drive, Mars. Arians are born leaders who are believed to have a lot of passion in life be it in their relationships or work. This helps them to achieve great success in the field of their choice. But even though they are successful, the inherent nature of this sign, denoted by the ram, is very impulsive. Hence, it could be branded as a spendthrift.

They do not excel at accumulating wealth but sure do reach great professional heights and are passionate lovers. They are also very determined once they set their mind on something. This quality makes them great at their jobs.

Gemini

This air sign denoted by the Twins is mutable in its modality and ruled by planet Mercury. Highly intelligent, social and very amiable, they always are full of ideas and curiosity which makes them want to achieve a lot of things, all at once. They chase their dreams with passion and are backed by an inherent spirit to explore different things and multitask.

While they are counted as zodiac signs who are financially successful, they could be sometimes perceived as indecisive or non-committal, but this is simply because they are keen to achieve a number of things simultaneously. However, they do find success and lead a comfortable life.

Capricorn

Capricorns are the workhorses of the zodiac. This sign denoted by a celestial sea horse is ruled by the planet of discipline and regulations, Saturn. Hence, the zodiac is highly routine-oriented, determined and serious about their goals in professional life. Capricorns hardly take leaves and are high-achievers in any field they choose to work in.

They also are not inherently spontaneous or fun-loving and do not get distracted. Capricorns also are adept at growing their wealth and are generally great investors.

Scorpio

This fixed water sign is denoted by a scorpion and is one of the most intense of all the zodiacs. Scorpios have an innate ability to see through people’s real intentions and, hence, win in life. They are intuitive and very intelligent as well as steadfast and self-assured. Scorpios make great leaders and are charismatic when they want to be.

They are not massive spenders and think carefully before investing. This judicious nature is what makes them successful in life.

Sagittarius

This zodiac sign is ruled by the planet of adventure, Jupiter. and is one of the most spontaneous signs on the zodiac wheel. The fire sign of mutable modality is symbolised by the archer and is honest to its core. Sags love to dream big and are encouraged by their inner explorer’s spirit to achieve their set ambitions. However, they struggle with maintaining routine and meaningful relationships, as they tend to get bored easily as compared to the other zodiacs. But they give it their best shot while they are at a task.

