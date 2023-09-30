Venus the most important planet for love, romance, and relationships is transiting to Leo sun sign on 2 October. Venus does not share the best of relationship with the planet Sun, the owner of Leo, although it is the trine in the natural zodiac. However, this transit is auspicious and will increase morality in love. Beware of the egoistical behaviour. Insight to what will make the relationship beautiful and perfect is sought by all and our love horoscope 2023 for October month will help you ascertain that endearment.
Venus denotes love and marriage, and it rules over beauty, desire, sex, fertility, and prosperity. This transit is likely to improve relationships and self-expression. The importance of Moon and Mars also cannot be ruled out. The Moon rules the emotions, and denotes heart, and feelings. Mars denotes the sex drive, sexual compatibility, passion, and energy which will transit to airy Libra in a combust state giving stability to fiery Mars – a balance between sex and romance. Compatibility among partners to a great extent is dependent on the position, element, placement, and transit of all the planets – the aforesaid ones being the main ones responsible for romantic liaisons.
Venus denotes love and marriage, and it rules over, beauty, desire, sex, fertility, and prosperity. The importance of Moon and Mars cannot be ruled out. The Moon rules the emotions, and denotes heart, and feelings. Mars denotes the sex drive, sexual compatibility, passion, and energy in a zodiac sign. Compatibility among partners to a great extent is dependent on the position, element, placement, and transit of all the planets.
The new moon on 14 October and the full moon on 29 October are good days for manifesting harmony in relationships. The annular solar eclipse and the partial lunar eclipse are slated to occur on the aforesaid dates, and it is a good time to connect to the spiritual world and donate.
Read along to find out which zodiacs will enjoy bliss in their relationships, the ones that will find love and the sun signs that will not be so lucky in love this month.
These Are The Most Punctual And Unpunctual Zodiac Signs
The Most Successful Zodiac Signs According To Chinese Astrology
October love horoscope 2023 for all the zodiacs
Jump To / Table of Contents
Couples
Aries sun sign natives will enjoy a good bonding with their mates in the first fortnight. You will be enthusiastic towards life in general and have a great time in bed. You need to be careful in the second half of the month.
Family
Family members specially the youngsters will share a special bond with you, and you will have a great time with the family. It is a good time to start planning for a family if you so desire.
Singles
Singles will be in luck in the first half of the month and are likely to find a soulmate and think of permanency. Natives in love are forewarned to be extra careful in the second half of the month and not to dent their smooth and perfect bonhomie.
Couples
Natives of Taurus sun sign will have an overall good month. Couples will enjoy marital bliss this month. A pleasure trip will get you closer to your mate. You will be enjoying and indulging in carnal pleasures. Children will be a source of pleasure and if wanting a baby, the stork is likely to pay a visit.
Family
Familial bonds are likely to blossom and your understanding with the members is all slated to increase. It will be an emotionally satisfying month.
Singles
Singles will have a busy social life and meet interesting people and will be spoiled for choice. The advice is to just have a good time and let the cupid take over. Natives in love will be content and satisfied with their choice of partner and will be all ready to tie the knot. The advice is to wait for some time.
Couples
The natives of Gemini sun sign might not have a good start this month. Some disagreements might be upsetting but you will overcome the differences and achieve a harmonious second fortnight.
Family
The month might not start too well, and you might have some arguments with the family members but as the month advances, the differences will sort out and you will enjoy good solidarity.
Singles
Singles will be having a great time socialising and enjoying. They are likely to meet their dream person in the latter half of the month. Try not to rush things. Natives in love might have some petty arguments at the onset of the month but as the month progresses, it will strengthen your bonds and you will be all set to propose.
Couples
Cancer sun sign natives will have an average relationship with their partner in the beginning of the month. Try to break the monotony of the routine and work towards betterment of the ties lest the relationship falters and deteriorate. You need to work on your sex life. A good physical relation can blot out a lot of disharmonies.
Family
Some disagreements with the older members of the family is foretold. Be careful with your words and try not to hurt and upset the elders.
Singles
Singles will be lonely and unhappy with their single status. If you are having frequent breakups, you need to introspect and work on yourself.
Couples
Leo sun sign natives will enjoy a good camaraderie with their mates. You will be at your romantic best and your partner is going to love the extra care and attention. You are likely to enjoy domestic bliss and you will have a good time in between the sheets. This transit is very favourable for love and romance and is going to strengthen your love bonds.
Family
As October dawns you might have some differences leading to arguments within the family, but they will be amicably sorted out and the family ties will deepen.
Singles
Singles will have a ball socialising and meeting a lot of people, and they will be busy trying to make the best of this cosmic favour. Natives in love will fall deeper in love and be ready to propose. Think carefully before making any commitments. You should take some more time and be sure.
Couples
The natives of Virgo sun sign might have some differences with their partner. When ego comes in between couples it destroys a relationship. This transit might make you egoistic, therefore, be warned. The latter part of the month will be amicable and you will enjoy a good sex life.
Family
Familial bonds will be average. However, you will be spending more time with them in the latter part of the month making them happy and content.
Singles
Singles might be feeling lonely and lost without a partner. The stars do not seem favourable for romance at the moment. The advice is to enjoy your singlehood and focus on self-care. Natives in love will have a challenging month with a nebulous relationship.
Couples
The natives of Libra sun sign will lack bonhomie and contentment in their relationship. A partnership requires a lot of effort and nurturing. You might be short of time with your workload. The advice is to make work a part of life and not the entire life.
Family
There could be lack of happiness as family members might want more time and support from you. Do not be brash.
Singles
Singles might be going through a breakup and will be in no frame of mind for socialising. Heal yourself properly before getting into another relationship. Natives in love might be confused and unhappy with their mates.
Couples
Scorpio sun sign natives will enjoy peace and harmony at the domestic front. You need to work on adding spice in your relationship. Break the monotony of the daily schedule. Work towards improving your intimacy.
Family
The first two weeks will see a great bonding with your family. You need to be careful after the first fortnight. Some small misunderstandings might spoil the otherwise perfect setting.
Singles
Unattached natives will be having an incredible time making new friends and enjoying with them. Be honest, and do not try to show what you are not. Natives in love will be cosy in their relationship.
Couples
Sagittarius sun sign natives are all set to enhance their bonhomie with their partners. Your love and understanding is slated to give you domestic harmony and your intimacy is all set to increase and give you immense pleasure and satisfaction.
Family
A trip or a get together with the family will strengthen the familial bonding and this will be a joyous month for the entire family. Children and the youngsters will bond well with you and will give immense pleasure.
Singles
Singles are likely to find someone of their choice and their relationship is all set to grow and blossom. Natives in love will be content with their mates and are likely to propose and move towards permanency.
Couples
Capricorn sun sign natives need to be frank and communicative. The stars portend some misunderstanding amongst couples resulting in a strained relationship. A good relation is a boon and any effort to make the equation smooth is worth it.
Family
October will start with strained relationships between family members. Some property-related issues might spoil the familial bonds.
Singles
Singles will be happy being single and will not be aggressively looking for a partner. Enjoy your single status and let things take their course. Natives in love might be unsure and wavering about the choice of the partner.
Couples
The month might start with some disagreements between couples. You need to tackle the issues upfront. Brushing them under the carpet is not the solution. Be patient towards each other.
Family
Some adjustment issues might spoil the domestic atmosphere and family members might be upset. Be respectful at all times.
Singles
Singles might be lonely and going through some issues in their in their relationship. You need to work on yourself. Natives in love will be facing some obstacles in their relationship. You might be ready for marriage, but things will not move the way you had planned.
Couples
The dawn of the month might see some disharmony in your life. Iron out disagreements amicably. Going through ups and downs together only strengthens a relationship, but do not let this happen frequently. Things will improve and a good understanding will be achieved. You need to work more towards a more intimate relationship.
Family
Family members will be very caring and supportive and you will have a pleasant time with them.
Singles
Towards the latter part of the month, lady luck smiles on the singles of Pisces sun sign. You will be getting the proposal you have been waiting for. Natives in love need to conduct themselves well and with caution in the first fortnight. Later in the month, things will settle down well and you will experience enthrallment with your mate.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India