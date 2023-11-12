Which Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Cheat On You?

When Sam Smith said, “But when you call me baby, I know I’m not the only one” – it hit right where it hurts! We’ve all loved and lost some, but the bitter memories of a relationship seem to find their way to haunt us. Being cheated on by a person you’ve deeply invested your time and emotions in is daunting, and all we’re left with is a big ‘WHY’. “Why wasn’t I enough,” “Why did it happen to me,” or “Why don’t they love me anymore” – and the self-deprecating cycle goes on. While cheating is a more human tendency than a tendency of your zodiac sign, there are some astrological variables and energies that suggest a predisposition towards adultery. Let’s familiarise you with the zodiac signs most likely to cheat in a relationship and completely tatter your heart!

In astrology, three main planets combine to make you the person you are. While your sun sign determines your personality, your Moon sign and Venus govern your emotional quotient and romantic relationships respectively. The amalgamation of three defines YOU, guiding how you would react or behave in a certain situation. This gives us some insight into which zodiac signs are more prone to adultery. Keep reading.

Which zodiac signs are most likely to cheat in relationships?

1. Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Aries is the fiercest fire sign, always brimming with passion and energy which often results in impulsive decisions. Even in relationships, Aries want constant excitement and zeal, in the absence of which they’ll hit the next attractive person on the block. Monotony (read stability) is something Aries can’t seem to tolerate. Because they’re so charismatic and popular, having your heart broken by them can be a major blow to your self-esteem.

These extreme narcissists constantly want to be appreciated and be treated like the ‘diva’ they think they are. However, the moment you confront or ask for the same effort in return, don’t be surprised if they waltz away. At best, Aries offers a whirlwind romance that’ll sweep you off of your feet but leave you in absolute pain. If you plan to date this sign, be ready to offer all your attention, love and entertainment and they MIGHT, just might stay loyal to you for a little longer.

Let’s not forget how Aries-born Kristen Stewart famously cheated on Robert Pattinson with her director on Snow White & the Huntsman, Rupert Sanders. All our Twilight memories were ruined forever!

2. Gemini (May 21 to June 21)

Being ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury, Geminis require a lot of mental stimulation to be wholly present in a relationship. Once they get bored (which they do very easily), they won’t shy away from finding someone who matches their energy. The twin sign is brimming with energy and mystery, and this dual nature often results in them harbouring more than one love interest without any guilt. Their impeccable communication skills help them catch others’ fancy and the next thing you know is that the sign’s already exchanging explicit messages with them. Geminis can even secretly start two families and you’ll never know!

Another major red flag this sign possesses is its gaslighting prowess. If you’re involved with a Gemini, they’ll dismiss all your suspicions and instead make you want to go into therapy for your ‘irrational’ trust issues. Dating a Gemini is addictive. You’ll be entertained to the core, not experiencing a moment of boredom in their company. However, that feeling of safety and security will never be quite there.

You won’t be surprised to know that some of the most famous Geminis include Scott, Kanye West, Donald Trump as well as Eddie Cibrian – all of whom have had questionable relationships.

3. Libra (September 23 to October 22)

A Libra flirts like there’s no tomorrow, making infidelity look like their second nature. These prolific cheaters are very fickle-minded, easily giving away to temptations. Ruled by the planet of beauty, Venus, Libras are lovers of all things beautiful and slip up when they encounter another gorgeous being. They need constant attention and validation, and at times when their partner is too caught up with other things, they find the perfect excuse to fulfil their cheating escapades.

When confronted, Libras speak lies like a love language, avoiding conflict and dodging accountability at all times. They’re best represented by the balancing scales symbol, because after all, balancing multiple partners at the same time is no easy feat. You don’t want to stick to a deceptive Libra once their lies are out, it’ll only hurt more!

4. Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

While many people cheat owing to complicated matters of the heart, for Capricorns, it’s their head! The absolutely pragmatic and rational approach to everything might help them succeed in their professional endeavours, but not when it comes to personal relationships. When long-term relationships get dreary after a point, many couples try out new things to reignite the spark. Bur Capricorns? They’ll just experiment by finding another partner.

The Earth sign craves support and stability, and when their relationship hits a rocky road (which relationships usually do), they’ll simply turn to someone more promising than their partner. Capricorns are very rigid and won’t meet their partner halfway, so they’ll quickly pull the plug and move on without remorse.

Capricorns, it’s high time you started treating people like you’d want to be treated in a relationship. With tenderness and love. Don’t isolate your partner!

5. Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Aquarians just simply can’t keep their hands to themselves (or to their partner) in relationships, and will be bowled over by anyone who gives them the slightest amount of attention. They might not jump into physical infidelity, however, string along a third person for a long time to understand and build an emotional connection. And once that happens, they won’t think twice before going all out.

They won’t dump you or call it quits, basking in all the fun while it lasts. Even when confronted, they’ll try to gaslight you into believing that you’re the one for them. However, if you really do want to move out after discovering their adulterous streak, they won’t bother coming back. Their indifference will sting you badly!

6. Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

The mutable water sign struggles hard to set boundaries as their emotional side always gets the best of them. Pisceans will be spontaneous, passionate, loving and all that you want them to be in a relationship, but when they feel unappreciated or ignored by their partner, they’ll seek refuge somewhere else. The sign is escapist in nature, seeking distraction from their real but imperfect relationship by engaging in what they think is ideal. They’ll settle for anyone who’s at their disposal during troubling times. This ‘grass is greener on the other side’ mindset makes them astray.

Pisces will explore all possibilities in their quest to have idealistic love affairs, even if it involves cheating. If your Pisces partner is getting highly secretive and lowkey manipulative of late, it’s a sign that something’s brewing somewhere!

Remember when Pisces-born Robin Thicke ended up writing an entire apology album after cheating on wife Paula Patton? Pisceans, you won’t have to make so many amends if you establish your boundaries in the first place.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong