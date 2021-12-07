The Best 10-Minute Workouts That Can Be Done At Home

It would have been so much easier to get fit by just lying on your couch, wouldn’t it? But we know all good things come with perseverance and discipline, and the same can be said in case of getting fit.

Thankfully, there are many types of workouts you can choose from, depending on your body type and requirements. However, if you are on a tight schedule, short workouts can still improve your stamina, endurance and strength. Moreover, it will also give you the necessary dose of happy hormones. Make sure to stretch before and after your exercise routine and if you have any medical issues, consult your doctor before taking on these self workouts.

The best 10-minute workouts you can do at home

Cardio workout

Time to work your heart and lungs with a bunch of movements that are going to get those endorphins flowing. Rocket jumps, star jumps, squats, tap backs and burpees are some exercises you can include in your 10-minute cardio workout. If you own a skipping rope, you can replace any of these exercises with a one-minute skipping session.

To do a rocket jump, stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your legs and place your hands on your thighs. Now jump as high as you can and land gently.

To do a star jump, stand straight with your feet slightly apart and squat to touch your ankles. Jump high, keeping your arms and legs stretched out to resemble the shape of a star. Land gently in the first position.

For squats, you need to stand straight and keep your feet shoulder-width apart. You can keep your hands stretched out in front, parallel to the ground, or by your side. Now, slowly bend your knees to lower yourself. Halt when your knees align with your toes, and thighs are parallel to the ground. Next, walk or jog on the spot for 15-45 seconds, keeping your back straight.

Tap backs require you to hop and place your right foot behind you and swing both your arms forward. Repeat the same with your left foot. Always keep your hips and shoulders in the forward direction.

To do a burpee, you need to perform a squat first and place your hands on the ground. Push your feet back as you would do in a push-up. Jump back into a squat position. Jump again and extend your arms above your head.

Perform two sets of 15-24 repetitions for each exercise.

Push-up shoulder taps

Come into a plank position and take a deep breath. As you exhale, dip your body by bending your elbows but keep your body straight. Halt when your shoulders and elbow align. Straighten your arms, resuming the plank position. Once back, tap your right shoulder with your left hand. Follow the same, finishing with your right hand. This complete routine will amount to one repetition.

Try doing two sets of 10 repetitions each.

The quick routine is one of those 10-minute workouts that will strengthen your arms and enhances fitness manifolds.

Jump Squats

Jump squats engage all the major muscle groups. To perform this intense exercise, place your feet shoulder-width apart. Then, squat and make sure that your weight is on your heels and not on your knees. Keep your spine relaxed and ensure that your knees align with your toes.

When you reach the lowest you can go, jump straight up with all your might and land as gently as you can. When paired with other bodyweight or strength-based exercises, this one not only burns fat but also strengthens your muscles.

Two-move full-body workout

Sounds too good to be true, right? These two exercises are the only moves standing between you and your fitness goals. All you need to do is ace your push-ups and jump squats game.

Start with 30 seconds of push-ups, before resting for 30 seconds. Follow it up with 30 seconds of jump squats. Rest again for 30 seconds. Repeat the entire routine five times. Burn fat and inch closer to a fitter you.

Backward lunges

Backward lunges are great for toning your legs without putting much stress on the knees. To do backward lunges, you need to stand straight. Keep your hands on your hips. Place your left foot a step back.

Gently lower your hips. Stop when your right thigh is parallel to the ground and your right knee is just above your ankle. Make sure your left knee is at a right angle or slightly extended, and your left heel is lifted. Return to the initial position and repeat the process with your right leg.

Morning workout before breakfast

Take a minute to warm up your body with some stretching exercises before you begin your 10-minute workout. Post stretching, start with push-ups and follow it up with plank holds and squats. Do each exercise for one minute each and repeat the circuit thrice.

Circuit workout

Allot two minutes each to perform five burpees, 10 push-ups, 15 plank jacks and 20 jump squats before you rest.

To do plank jacks, place your body in a plank position, ensure that your shoulders align with your wrists and your body is straight. Just like you would perform a jumping jack, jump and spread your feet before bringing them back together when you land.

Repeat the entire cycle five times.

(Main and Feature image: Mor Shani/Unsplash)