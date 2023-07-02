In the fast-paced life that we all live in, it almost gets hard to take care of oneself. From poor diet to a lazy lifestyle, a lot of things contribute to an unhealthy body. One of the primary areas that get affected when not taken care of is the belly. Belly fat is one of the most stubborn areas to work on. But the good news is that even a quick 5-minute abs and oblique workout can prove to be one of the best exercise routines to reduce belly fat.

Abs and oblique workouts are the best exercises to reduce belly fat because these exercises target and strengthen the abdominal muscles. The exercises targeting the abs and obliques can contribute to burning of calories. Ab and oblique workouts are also considered to be one of the best exercises to reduce belly fat because it focuses on building core strength. While these exercises alone may not directly burn fat from the belly, they can contribute to overall fat loss and help tone the muscles in that area.

It’s important to keep in mind that the idea of losing fat from specific areas by targeting them with exercises, is a myth. When you lose body fat, it occurs overall, and not just in one specific area. To effectively shed belly fat, it’s essential to combine abs and oblique workouts with a comprehensive approach that includes a balanced diet, regular cardiovascular exercise, and full-body strength training. A calorie deficit diet is necessary to promote overall fat loss, including your belly area. By regularly performing exercises such as crunches, planks, Russian twists, and side bends, you can strengthen and tone your abdominal muscles. Here’s a quick exercise routine suggested by fitness coach, Atul Tiwari.

Five effective abs and oblique workout exercises to reduce belly fat

Fitness coach Atul, notes that doing each exercise in the correct form is more important than doing the complete workout. You will gradually build strength and eventually will be able to finish the complete exercise routine that will help you reduce belly fat. He advises completing 3 sets of each ab and oblique exercise mentioned below, each comprising of 12–15 reps. Please remember that you can always start with a lesser number of reps and sets.

Leg raises

Leg raises involve lifting your legs while lying on your back or hanging from a bar. This exercise targets the muscles of the lower abdomen and helps to strengthen not only your abdominal muscles but also your deep stabilising muscles, such as the transverse abdominis and the obliques. It also improves flexibility in the hip flexors and hamstrings.

Crunches

Another great exercise to reduce belly fat is crunches. This classic abdominal exercise involves flexing the spine and lifting the upper body off the ground while keeping the lower back in contact with the floor. Regularly performing crunches can contribute to improved definition and increased strength in the abdominal area.

Reverse crunches

Reverse crunches are considered to be one of the best exercises to reduce belly fat. Reverse crunches are a variation of the traditional crunch exercise. It involves lifting the hips and lower body off the ground while keeping the upper back and shoulders on the floor. This exercise activates the lower abs more intensely compared to traditional crunches. Reverse crunches also engage the entire core, helping you burn more calories.

Bicycle crunches

Bicycle crunches are a highly effective ab workout exercise that targets the abdominal muscles, particularly the obliques. This exercise involves a twisting motion that engages multiple muscle groups. Bicycle crunches engage both the upper and lower abdominal muscles, making them one of the best exercises for reducing belly fat. Since this exercise involves using multiple muscle groups and increases heart rate, it leads to an increase in calorie expenditure, contributing to overall fat loss and helpis in shedding excess belly fat quickly.

Russian twists

Russian twists are a core exercise that targets the abdominal muscles, obliques, and hip flexors. These oblique abs workout exercise involves a twisting motion that engages the muscles of the core and upper body. Russian twists are highly effective in targeting the muscles of the core, helping in strengthening and toning these muscles. It also strengthens and defines the oblique muscles, which in turn enhances your waistline and overall core aesthetics.

Hero Image: Courtesy Olena Yakobchuk/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy Rocksweeper/Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India